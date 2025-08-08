How to get La Grande Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

Roblox Steal a Brainrot is all about earning money and collecting brainrot-inspired characters to complete one's Index. La Grande Combinasion is one of the rarest Brainrots in this experience, given that it belongs to the Secret category. It is one of the top five highest-earning characters at the moment. Thus, adding it to your base can make you a millionaire in quick time.

This guide explains the many ways you can obtain a La Grande Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting La Grande Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

La Grande Combinasion (Image via Roblox)

As the name suggests, the La Grande Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot is a fusion of several Brainrots, including Tralalelo Tralala, Tung Tung Sahur, and Graipuss Medussi. There are three ways to acquire it, with the most common one being purchasing the character from the conveyor belt.

La Grande Combinasion costs 1,000,000,000 Cash. If you have the required money, you can buy it the moment it appears on the conveyor belt. Be sure to accompany the Brainrot till it reaches the green "Collect" zone at the entrance of your base. If you don't, other players may acquire it at double the price.

To avoid fighting other players for the Secret Brainrot, play in a private Steal a Brainrot server. The server will be accessible only by your friends, but you can also remove the permissions at your convenience.

Stealing is another method to get La Grande Combinasion. Keep switching servers until you find a player with that particular Secret character and then devise a plan to steal it. The player will be alerted of the theft, so you'll need to use items like the Medusa Head and All Seeing Sentry to prevent them from pursuing you.

If you were unsuccessful in either buying or stealing a La Grande Combinasion, simply trade for the Brainrot. Trading in this game is carried out in private servers where two players steal specific characters from each other's bases. It is quite risky since you could get ambushed and scammed by the other player, so only trade with those whom you trust.

Stats of La Grande Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

All details about La Grande Combinasion (Image via Roblox)

Priced at one billion Cash, the La Grande Combinasion is quite expensive compared to other Secret characters. New players will need to perform several Rebirths to increase their base's multiplier and amass such an amount.

Although costly, this Brainrot is immensely valuable. It generates 10 million Cash per second, so you will recover the one billion spent on it in one minute and 40 seconds. Additionally, its income can be increased by Traits and Mutations.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the cost of La Grande Combinasion?

A La Grande Combinasion can be brought for 1B Cash.

When does the La Grande Combinasion appear on the conveyor belt?

This Secret character most commonly appears during the pre-update live events hosted by the developer.

Is it possible for La Grande Combinasion to get Traits and Mutations?

Yes, this Brainrot can receive Traits and Mutations.

