How to get Chef Cabracadabra in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot includes a host of characters known as Brainrots, which passively earn money. Chef Cabracadabra is one such Brainrot, available for players to purchase from the conveyor belt or steal from other players’ safe houses. This Legendary Brainrot can be a great addition to your home, particularly since its high earning rate can make you rich in no time.
This guide gives you a quick look at the acquisition process for Chef Cabracadabra in Steal a Brainrot.
Getting Chef Cabracadabra in Steal a Brainrot
Chef Cabracadabra can be obtained in one of two ways: by purchasing from the conveyor belt or stealing it from other players. The former is the more risk-averse option, especially if you’re playing on a private server, as you won’t be drawing unnecessary attention to yourself.
The conveyor belt is guaranteed to spawn a Legendary unit every five minutes. Since the selection of Legendary units is not particularly large, the odds of getting Chef Cabracadabra are quite good with this method. You can simply walk to the belt, wait for Chef Cabracadabra to spawn, and then buy it for 150,000 Cash.
If you have no luck with this method, you can resort to stealing the unit from other players’ homes. This means having to work around their security measures, which can be tough. Since the player will be alerted of the theft the moment you try to retrieve the unit, you must prepare to defend yourself.
Once the character is in your home, take steps to secure it so that others may be deterred from attempting to steal it back. The downside of this method is that other players may steal indiscriminately and try to ransack your home entirely. As such, having good security measures is paramount while attempting to steal others’ Brainrots.
About Chef Cabracadabra
Chef Cabracadabra is a Legendary character that can be obtained from the standard pool of Brainrots on the conveyor belt. It is a mid-tier unit that earns 600 Cash per second, which is exactly in the middle of the most and least valuable Legendary characters. For early to mid-game players, this character can be a significant addition to their money-earning endeavors.
With the right Mutations and Traits, its value can skyrocket, potentially making it the highest money-earning character in your home.
