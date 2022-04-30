Last Pirates codes in Roblox: Free Reset Stats, cash and more (May 2022)

Game developers always want to give Roblox players a taste of the best gaming experience. This is why they release goodies and rewards in the form of codes as the game progresses and reaches new heights. During festivals and special occasions, players can also expect a few of these special codes. When players redeem these codes, they receive certain items and rewards that help them in their gaming quest to become the best Pirate. Players can then upgrade their game characters and inventory by redeeming these codes.
Last Pirates, formerly known as Last Piece, is a Roblox game based on the popular anime and manga series One Piece. This is a game for players if they enjoy fighting powerful enemies, exploring islands, and building up characters to make them stronger than one can think.
Roblox: Last Pirates codes for free Reset Stats, Cash and more
Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates
Please keep in mind that since the coupons are temporary, they may expire at any time. This is why players should redeem them as quickly as possible. It is recommended that players enter the codes as they are. Please copy and paste the codes. This is because the codes are case sensitive and might not work if entered incorrectly.
- Checkmate: With this code, you will get Stat Reset (New)
- Code: With this code, you will get 25k Money (New)
- Greed: With this code, you will get 10 LP (New)
- OPZTV: With this code, you will get 5 LP (New)
- Update!: With this code, you will get 5 LP (New)
Expired codes in Roblox Last Pirates
This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Last Pirates, so if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below. If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.
- 100KFAV: With this code, you will get Stat Reset
- 10CandyCane: With this code, you will get 10 Candy Canes
- 10KVisit: With this code, you will receive a Stat Reset
- 10MVisits: With this code, you will receive a Stat Reset
- 111KFAV: With this code, you will get Stat Reset
- 25KVisit: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- 30KLIKES: With this code, you will get Stat Reset
- 3MVisits: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- 80KFAV: With this code, you will get 50k Cash
- Bisento: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- Bisentov2: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- BUMBY: With this code, you will get 10 Candy
- Cathunt: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- DIW_TV: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- FreeCandy: With this code, you will get 10 Candy Canes
- FreeGem: With this code, you will get 10 Heart Gem
- GUIDE1985: With this code, you will get 10k Cash
- HappyHalloween!!: With this code, you will get 10 Candy
- HxW: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- iSEN: With this code, you will get 5 LP
- Juan : With this code, you will get some super rewards
- JZ GAMMING: With this code, you will receive money
- Katana: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- KINGNONKD: With this code, you will receive money
- LPLOVER: With this code, you will get 10 LP
- MAOKUMA: With this code, you will receive money
- MIUMA: With this code, you will receive a stat reset (Re-added)
- N4Animation: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- NEOGAMING: With this code, you will get 10 Heart Gem
- NEOGAMING: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- OatCasterCh: With this code, you will receive money
- RESET: With this code, you will Reset Stats
- Rosaki: With this code, you will receive money
- Saber: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- SmolEsan: With this code, you will receive money
- Snappy: With this code, you will get 25k Money
- snowman: With this code, you will receive a stat reset (Re-added)
- UPDATE!!: With this code, you will receive 20,000 cash
- Update!!: With this code, you will get 5 LP
- UPDATE3: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- Vezxter: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- WHITEKUNG: With this code, you will receive 10,000 cash
- XIEXIE: With this code, you will receive money
- Yoru: With this code, you will receive a stat reset
- yy0rk: With this code, you will get 10k Cash
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Last Pirates
To redeem these codes, players must follow the steps below:
- Open Roblox Last Pirates on the game device.
- Look to the left of the home screen for the Menu button.
- Next, copy the game code from the list of codes.
- In the box, paste the code exactly as it is.
- To acquire the free rewards, click the Redeem button.
Since the game constantly undergoes changes, it's important for players to stay updated about all that's going on. Visit the game's homepage on Roblox or follow their official Twitter account for regular updates about the game's development and new codes.