Last Pirates codes in Roblox: Free Reset Stats, cash and more (May 2022)

Game developers always want to give Roblox players a taste of the best gaming experience. This is why they release goodies and rewards in the form of codes as the game progresses and reaches new heights. During festivals and special occasions, players can also expect a few of these special codes. When players redeem these codes, they receive certain items and rewards that help them in their gaming quest to become the best Pirate. Players can then upgrade their game characters and inventory by redeeming these codes.

Last Pirates, formerly known as Last Piece, is a Roblox game based on the popular anime and manga series One Piece. This is a game for players if they enjoy fighting powerful enemies, exploring islands, and building up characters to make them stronger than one can think.

Roblox: Last Pirates codes for free Reset Stats, Cash and more

Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Please keep in mind that since the coupons are temporary, they may expire at any time. This is why players should redeem them as quickly as possible. It is recommended that players enter the codes as they are. Please copy and paste the codes. This is because the codes are case sensitive and might not work if entered incorrectly.

Checkmate: With this code, you will get Stat Reset (New)

Code: With this code, you will get 25k Money (New)

Greed: With this code, you will get 10 LP (New)

OPZTV: With this code, you will get 5 LP (New)

Update!: With this code, you will get 5 LP (New)

Expired codes in Roblox Last Pirates

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Last Pirates, so if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below. If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

100KFAV: With this code, you will get Stat Reset

10CandyCane: With this code, you will get 10 Candy Canes

10KVisit: With this code, you will receive a Stat Reset

10MVisits: With this code, you will receive a Stat Reset

111KFAV: With this code, you will get Stat Reset

25KVisit: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

30KLIKES: With this code, you will get Stat Reset

3MVisits: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

80KFAV: With this code, you will get 50k Cash

Bisento: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

Bisentov2: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

BUMBY: With this code, you will get 10 Candy

Cathunt: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

DIW_TV: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

FreeCandy: With this code, you will get 10 Candy Canes

FreeGem: With this code, you will get 10 Heart Gem

GUIDE1985: With this code, you will get 10k Cash

HappyHalloween!!: With this code, you will get 10 Candy

HxW: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

iSEN: With this code, you will get 5 LP

Juan : With this code, you will get some super rewards

JZ GAMMING: With this code, you will receive money

Katana: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

KINGNONKD: With this code, you will receive money

LPLOVER: With this code, you will get 10 LP

MAOKUMA: With this code, you will receive money

MIUMA: With this code, you will receive a stat reset (Re-added)

N4Animation: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

NEOGAMING: With this code, you will get 10 Heart Gem

NEOGAMING: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

OatCasterCh: With this code, you will receive money

RESET: With this code, you will Reset Stats

Rosaki: With this code, you will receive money

Saber: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

SmolEsan: With this code, you will receive money

SmolEsan: With this code, you will receive money

Snappy: With this code, you will get 25k Money

snowman: With this code, you will receive a stat reset (Re-added)

UPDATE!!: With this code, you will receive 20,000 cash

Update!!: With this code, you will get 5 LP

UPDATE3: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

Vezxter: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

WHITEKUNG: With this code, you will receive 10,000 cash

XIEXIE: With this code, you will receive money

Yoru: With this code, you will receive a stat reset

yy0rk: With this code, you will get 10k Cash

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Last Pirates

To redeem these codes, players must follow the steps below:

Open Roblox Last Pirates on the game device.

Look to the left of the home screen for the Menu button.

Next, copy the game code from the list of codes.

In the box, paste the code exactly as it is.

To acquire the free rewards, click the Redeem button.

Since the game constantly undergoes changes, it's important for players to stay updated about all that's going on. Visit the game's homepage on Roblox or follow their official Twitter account for regular updates about the game's development and new codes.

