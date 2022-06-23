Roblox Doodle World codes (June 2022): Free Tickets and more 

Pokémon was a part of almost everyone's childhood, and Roblox Doodle World can take players back to their roots. Doodle World is a game inspired by the famous anime Pokemon.
Released by Doodle World Studios in May 2020, Doodle World is an underrated game on the metaverse platform. The visual beauty of Doodle World blending with a unique gameplay related to Pokémon can put players in a nostalgic trance.
To become a Doodle master, players must grind hard to win battles and explore the dangerous map. Becoming the best in the game with strong Doodles and other resources is not an easy task. Therefore, developers offer a helping hand to the players in the form of codes. Players can gain some assistance by redeeming the codes listed below to claim exclusive rewards and more.
Become the strongest in Roblox Doodle World by claiming free rewards
Active codes in Roblox Doodle World
The following codes are active in the game right now:
- ImLateLol—Redeem for a Roulette Ticket
- ImLateLol2—Redeem for a Dramask
- GreaterChain—Redeem for a free Chain Ticket
- Lewis—Redeem for a cyan Louis
- 75KLikes—Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- wowcomeon—Redeem for 15k Cash
- TERRABL0X—Redeem for the Terra's Requiem color
- VREQUIEM—Redeem for the Vizard's Requiem title
- StimulusCheck—Redeem for 7.5k Cash
- FreeGems—Redeem for 25 Gems
- Welcome—Redeem for 3k Cash
- BasicTitle—Redeem for the Basic Title
- GrayColor—Redeem for the Gray Color
- FreeCapsules—Redeem for 5 Basic Capsules
- FreeRosebug—Redeem for a free Rosebug Doodle
Doodle World YouTuber Codes
- 50KLikes—Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- MillionParty—Redeem for a free Partybug Doodle
- 30KBunny—Redeem for a Bunsweet
- GreenBug—Redeem for a Nibblen
- SubToJerii—Redeem for YouTuber color
- BerserkFan—Redeem for YouTuber Title
- Existensy—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Wizard—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Lucky—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- SpeedahSonic—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PowerToTheChipmunks—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Fly—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Point—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PokeNova—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- NovaNation—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Dino—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- DCONTOP—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Joeblox—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- JoebloxNation—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Armenti—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- WeLit—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- ItzSoara—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- GoggleGang—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- ClassicNative—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- TheTribe—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- OldTimes—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PraveenYT—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
Players should keep in mind that Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Players are advised to copy and paste the required code to avoid typos. If the codes still don't work, players should restart the game. This will put players on an updated server where the codes may work smoothly.
These codes may expire at any time, which is why players should redeem the codes as soon as possible.
Inactive codes
These are the expired codes in the game.
- WowzerRouletteTicket – Redeem this code to get roulette ticket (New)
- FreeNeedling – Redeem this code to get a Needling (New)
- DaGOAT – Redeem this code to get 5-star Yagoat (New)
- ATraitBadge
How to redeem codes in Roblox Doodle World
Players can redeem the Doodle World codes by following these steps:
- Launch Doodle World on any device
- Open the main menu by clicking the button on the bottom left of the screen or press 'Tab' on the keyboard
- In the new menu, click on cash icon which opens the Special Shop
- The 'Codes Box' will appear
- Copy and paste the required code into the textbox
- Click the green 'Submit' button and claim your reward!
What is Roblox Doodle World?
Doodle world is a game on the Roblox platform which is inspired by Pokémon. In the game, players have to collect 'Doodles' instead of Pokémon and become the best on the server by defeating powerful foes.
Players start as underdogs in the small town of Sketchvale and slowly rise through the ranks to explore the mysterious map of Doodle World. There are different types of Doodles, and if players are lucky, they can add the deadliest Doodle to their team and become the ultimate master. Roblox Doodle World is a must-play game for players who want to revisit their childhood.
Where to get new codes for Doodle World?
Players can follow @wishRBLX on Twitter, which is the official handle of the developers, to find out any new codes. Players can also join the official Discord server for the game to get exclusive news and updates and learn new tricks by interacting with other players.
New codes are regularly published by the developers on different special events or whenever the game hits a milestone, so players have to stay active to be aware of the new codes.