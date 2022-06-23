Roblox Doodle World codes (June 2022): Free Tickets and more 

Pokémon was a part of almost everyone's childhood, and Roblox Doodle World can take players back to their roots. Doodle World is a game inspired by the famous anime Pokemon.

Released by Doodle World Studios in May 2020, Doodle World is an underrated game on the metaverse platform. The visual beauty of Doodle World blending with a unique gameplay related to Pokémon can put players in a nostalgic trance.

To become a Doodle master, players must grind hard to win battles and explore the dangerous map. Becoming the best in the game with strong Doodles and other resources is not an easy task. Therefore, developers offer a helping hand to the players in the form of codes. Players can gain some assistance by redeeming the codes listed below to claim exclusive rewards and more.

Become the strongest in Roblox Doodle World by claiming free rewards

Active codes in Roblox Doodle World

The following codes are active in the game right now:

ImLateLol —Redeem for a Roulette Ticket

ImLateLol2 —Redeem for a Dramask

GreaterChain —Redeem for a free Chain Ticket

Lewis —Redeem for a cyan Louis

75KLikes —Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket

wowcomeon —Redeem for 15k Cash

TERRABL0X —Redeem for the Terra's Requiem color

VREQUIEM —Redeem for the Vizard's Requiem title

StimulusCheck —Redeem for 7.5k Cash

FreeGems —Redeem for 25 Gems

Welcome —Redeem for 3k Cash

BasicTitle —Redeem for the Basic Title

GrayColor —Redeem for the Gray Color

FreeCapsules —Redeem for 5 Basic Capsules

FreeRosebug—Redeem for a free Rosebug Doodle

Doodle World YouTuber Codes

50KLikes —Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket

MillionParty —Redeem for a free Partybug Doodle

30KBunny —Redeem for a Bunsweet

GreenBug —Redeem for a Nibblen

SubToJerii —Redeem for YouTuber color

BerserkFan —Redeem for YouTuber Title

Existensy —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Wizard —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Lucky —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

SpeedahSonic —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

PowerToTheChipmunks —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Fly —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Point —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

PokeNova —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

NovaNation —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Dino —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

DCONTOP —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Joeblox —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

JoebloxNation —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Armenti —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

WeLit —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

ItzSoara —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

GoggleGang —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

ClassicNative —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

TheTribe —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

OldTimes —Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

PraveenYT—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Players should keep in mind that Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Players are advised to copy and paste the required code to avoid typos. If the codes still don't work, players should restart the game. This will put players on an updated server where the codes may work smoothly.

These codes may expire at any time, which is why players should redeem the codes as soon as possible.

Inactive codes

These are the expired codes in the game.

WowzerRouletteTicket – Redeem this code to get roulette ticket

FreeNeedling – Redeem this code to get a Needling

DaGOAT – Redeem this code to get 5-star Yagoat

Redeem this code to get 5-star Yagoat (New) ATraitBadge

How to redeem codes in Roblox Doodle World

Players can redeem the Doodle World codes by following these steps:

Launch Doodle World on any device

Open the main menu by clicking the button on the bottom left of the screen or press 'Tab' on the keyboard

In the new menu, click on cash icon which opens the Special Shop

The 'Codes Box' will appear

Copy and paste the required code into the textbox

Click the green 'Submit' button and claim your reward!

What is Roblox Doodle World?

Doodle world is a game on the Roblox platform which is inspired by Pokémon. In the game, players have to collect 'Doodles' instead of Pokémon and become the best on the server by defeating powerful foes.

Players start as underdogs in the small town of Sketchvale and slowly rise through the ranks to explore the mysterious map of Doodle World. There are different types of Doodles, and if players are lucky, they can add the deadliest Doodle to their team and become the ultimate master. Roblox Doodle World is a must-play game for players who want to revisit their childhood.

Where to get new codes for Doodle World?

Players can follow @wishRBLX on Twitter, which is the official handle of the developers, to find out any new codes. Players can also join the official Discord server for the game to get exclusive news and updates and learn new tricks by interacting with other players.

New codes are regularly published by the developers on different special events or whenever the game hits a milestone, so players have to stay active to be aware of the new codes.

