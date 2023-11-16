Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator: How to play and features 

Developed by Kubo Games, Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator is a one-of-a-kind experience on the metaverse. As the title hints, you must become the best arm wrestling champion to triumph. However, this isn't easy, as you must defeat the strongest bosses from various maps. Coupled with that, you can deploy different pets as sidekicks in your arm wrestling saga. Initially, new players will find adapting to the gameplay, tempo, and other in-game features difficult. This article will delve into the competitive world of Arm Wrestle Simulator.

How to play Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator?

Expand Tweet

After you launch the Roblox game for the first time, you will spawn as a new character with 1 Bicep Power, 0 Hand Strength, and 0 Knuckle Strength inside the School. Head to the Hand Strength section near the Fight arena. Now the Grips interface will pop up; equip the 1Kg Starter Grip.

A small grip icon will appear at the bottom middle of the game screen. Slowly tap the button to gain Hand Strength. Once you gain around 45-60 Hand Strength, walk to the Arena and hold the interact button near the Starter Bully (NPC). The arm wrestling match will start; just tap on the screen repeatedly to overpower the NPC and win.

Consider spending in-game resources and spins to gain pets that can help you leave the School as early as possible. Furthermore, you can auto-train to increase your character's stats.

After the match ends, you will earn one Win Trophies/Wins (in-game currency). Keep increasing your Hand Strength via Gains to defeat the Gym Rat, Mafia, and Champion on the arena stage. Once you defeat the Champion and have 15,000 Win Trophies, you can leave the School and explore other parts of the Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator world.

Features in Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator

Trails

Trails are in-game shoulder capes that increase the user's movement speed and total strength. There are several kinds of Trails, each with its own strength and speed boosts.

The following are the available Trails, and we will update the list with new Trails once they are released:

Starter

Blue

Green

Yellow

Red

Midnight

Day Rainbow

Night Rainbow

Zebra

Police

Money

Chunky

RGB

Flame

Hazardous

Sparkle

Zephyr

Mystic

Radiant

Ethereal

Mystique

Emerald

Corrupted

Cartoon

Nuclear

Plasma

Chronos

Arctic

Lightning

Crimson

Pets

Increase the amount of pets you can equip by purchasing game passes. You can hatch various types of Eggs to acquire pets ranging from the following categories:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Mythic

Omega

Exclusive

You can purchase Eggs based on your Wins, so grind a little to pile up on Wins. This way, you can avoid spending Robux to purchase basic in-game accessories and resources. Currently, there are six types of Machines, each with a different purpose for your pets, and they are as follows:

Cure Machine

Void Machine

Golden Machine

Mutation Machine

Goliath Machine

Slime Machine

Snack XP

Green Apple, Mushroom, and Godly Bone are the three types of Snacks that can be fed to your pets. The pet will, in turn, gain XP and level up faster. This will help you in the long run as the pets will get very strong.

The equipped pets with the maximum levels will bolster your attributes and help you defeat the strongest bosses on the most challenging Arenas in Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator.