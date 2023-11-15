Roblox Arcane Odyssey: How to play and features

Roblox Arcane Odyssey is an adventure-packed MMORPG experience in the metaverse. The title boasts 81.9 million visits with an average daily player count of 2.2K. This surge in popularity is attributed to Arcane Odyssey's gameplay, allowing players to embark on dangerous quests and explore the map.

Coupled with that, players can also engage in PvP fights to become the best fighters. You can collect artifacts, build castles, loot chests, collect bounties, and do a lot more. Scroll ahead to learn more about the gameplay and important features.

How to play Roblox Arcane Odyssey?

After you connect to the server, you will be requested to create a new character. Choose your favorite magic element and start the game. Your character will wake up on a shore, unarmed. Hence, roam the beach and the surroundings to find Coconuts, Lime, Chests, and Marjoram Herbs.

Chests can be found across the map, so loot them to gain important resources and Galleons (in-game currency). After collecting enough resources, go up to the high ground using the bedrocks.

You will meet Morden, and he will fill you in with the backstory and other details. Coupled with that, you will be tasked with traveling to Redwake, a port east of the island you are stuck in.

Keep an eye on the hunger bar, as you will starve to death if it reaches zero. Feed your character with in-game consumables and food resources. The more work you do, the hungrier your character gets.

The stamina bar will be drained when you row boats and swim underwater. The energy bar is like chakra that will be drained whenever you use magic spells.

Use the boat and row your way to Redwake, defeat pirates (NPCs) roaming the port, and start exploring the place. You can also level up in the process and purchase new weapons, armor, and more using Galleons.

Once you start quests and begin working with Chief Alfarin (Leader of Redwake), the gameplay will get more challenging. You can eventually join clans and fight together with your fellow clan members. If you don't like using magic, then opt for Fighting Styles and mastering different weapons.

Features in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

Magic elements in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

You cannot change your magic mid-game, so pick wisely and think about the long run. All the magic elements deal the same amount of damage at the starting stage.

Acid

Ash

Crystal

Earth

Explosion

Fire

Glass

Ice

Light

Lightning

Magma

Metal

Plasma

Poison

Sand

Shadow

Snow

Water

Wind

Wood

Map of Roblox Arcane Odyssey

The map is vast, and some parts must be unlocked by players through completing quests and leveling up. There are three seas: Bronze Sea, Nimbus Sea, and Dark Sea.

Each of them features different types of Islands. Both Bronze Sea and Nimbus Sea also include Sky Islands. However, the former is the only location on the global map with towns, villages, Sky Islands and Islands.

Joinable factions in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

As of now, you can only join two factions in the game, and they are the Grand Navy and Assassin Syndicate. Only players above level 50 can join any of these factions to gain unique perks and special in-game actions.