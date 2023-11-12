How to get the Scooby-Doo Head in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On? 

Roblox Cartoon Network Game On's gameplay revolves around popular Cartoon Network shows. The developers also release limited-edition user-generated content based on prominent characters featured during the network's golden age. That said, you can collect the exclusive Scooby-Doo Head accessory this season by solving a mystery on the map.

This item debuted with just 50,000 available copies. Players and fans are advised to collect the Scooby-Doo Head before it's too late. Scroll ahead to learn about the mystery and the ways to solve it in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On.

As of now, there are only 11,045 Scooby-Doo headpieces left in Roblox

How to solve the mystery in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On?

Follow the simple instructions outlined below to acquire the Scooby Doo Head within a matter of minutes:

Launch the Roblox game and connect to the server.

After connecting, you will respawn before a billboard featuring Scooby-Doo characters.

Turn back to see Shaggy and Scooby behind the entrance chest.

Go near Shaggy and chat with him by hitting the interact button.

Shaggy will go on to say the following:

"Hey! Have you seen anything weird or like, totally spooky happening lately? We're trying to solve a mystery.

Scooby-Doo goes on to bark:

"GHOST!GHOST!"

Shaggy replies:

That's right Scoob, We're looking for a ghost! It's haunting

After this dialogue interaction, press the yellow-themed Sure button to start the quest. You must now collect five clues scattered across the map to progress further. Also, follow the arrow icons before your in-game character to locate the clues.

The first clue is behind the pink box next to Shaggy.

Now, use the left path and walk straight.

The second clue is on the lawn toward your left side.

Walk on your right side and get past the building's giant staircase.

Keep going straight to collect the third clue.

The fourth clue is right up front; either use the lawn or the yellow path to reach the spot.

Turn toward your left and walk straight to reach the giant statue.

The final clue is right in front of the statue.

Shaggy will go on to say:

"You found the final clue! Great job!"

Scooby will reply:

"Ruh-Roh! Footprints!

Shaggy will say the following:

"Zoinks! Look at these footprints! Where are they going? You should follow them. Like, we're definitely not scared, but Scooby and I will wait here."

After this dialogue scene, you will be teleported near the duo. Now, you must start following the footprints. You will find an NPC called Ghost at the end of the footprint track. Go near him and press the interact button to talk to him. He will go on to say the following:

"BEGONE FROM THIS PARK! DO NOT RIDE THE RIDES! DO NOT PLAY THE MINIGAMES!"

After saying this, Ghost will start running away; you must chase him with your avatar. You can easily catch up as he isn't that fast. After you corner him near the Ben 10 mini-game, Shaggy and Scooby will appear. Now, chat with Ghost to uncover the mystery.

Shaggy will remove Ghost's mask and say the following:

"Let's find out who you really are. It's lucagah! They were trying to scare people away from the rides so they wouldn't have to share."

lucagah will reply with the following:

"And I would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for you meddling kids!"

Shaggy will thank you for the help and gift you the Scooby-Doo Head in Roblox Cartoon Network Game On.