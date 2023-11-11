Roblox Innovation Awards 2023: Winners

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 was initially set to take place earlier this year. However, the event was delayed due to security concerns and was postponed to November 10, 2023. The show was hosted by Justin "JPARTY" Sousa, Roblox's Head of Global Developer Community, and Lauren "LuluSpookyPanda" Freeman, Head of Developer Advocacy.

Several popular metaverse-based YouTubers live-streamed the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 on their respective channels. That said, we also saw the hosts interview some of the winners and nominees of this year's event.

List of nominees and winners at Roblox Innovation Awards 2023

Best New Experience

DOORS ( Winner )

) Shovelware’s Brain Game

Rainbow Friends

The Survival Game

People’s Choice

DOORS

PLS DONATE

Catalog Avatar Creator

Blox Fruits (Winner)

Best Creative Direction

Drive World

Winds of Fortune

Frontlines

Rainbow Friends (Winner)

Best Use of Audio & Voice

DOORS

Shovelware’s Brain Game ( Winner )

) Frontlines

Survive the Killer!

Best New Video Star

ProjectSupreme

PolarCub ( Winner )

) Chekecheto

Lana‘s Life

Best Studio

Twin Atlas ( Winner )

) LSPLASH

Sawhorse

Gamer Robot Inc

Best Collaboration

RB Battles (Season 3) ( Winner )

) My Hello Kitty Cafe

Elton John’s ‘Beyond The Yellow Brick Road’

Gucci Town + Vans World

Best Video Star Video

“Five Player RB Battles Championship Season 3 Finale!” (RB Battles)

“The Rise of Roblox’s Richest Kid” (Olix)

“Complete Edition | Doors Animation” (Jeny_Punker)

“I Let Random Players Control The Entire Roblox Game” (Temprist) (Winner)

Best Use of Fashion

FASHION KLOSSETTE

Gucci Town

Catalog Avatar Creator ( Winner )

) Royale High

Best Use of Tech

Frontlines ( Winner )

) RIOTFALL

RB Battles (Season 3)

PLS DONATE

Best Video Star

TanqR ( Winner )

) Sketch

RoxiCake Gamer

IBella

Most Immersive Environment

My Hello Kitty Cafe

Drive World ( Winner )

) Driving Empire

Arcane Odyssey

Best UGC Item (Avatar Marketplace)

Off Shoulder Jacket (Pink)

Alien Carrying You Costume

Laid-back Earbuds

Oversized Knitted Rock Band Sweater (Black) (Winner)

Best UGC Limited Item (Avatar Marketplace)

#FREE High Waist Puffer Jacket

Exclusive Max Watch (Gold) ( Winner )

) Catalog Avatar Creator Mascot

Black Luxury Purse

Builderman Award of Excellence

Doors - LSPLASH

Description of games that won Roblox Innovation Awards

Doors

Doors is a survival game that boasts a whopping 4.1 billion visits in Roblox. Here, you must solve puzzles and survive against dangerous Entities roaming around the hotel (map).

Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is arguably the best One Piece-based metaverse offering. You can have your own pirate/marine adventures in the pirate-infested universe of Blox Fruits. Additionally, you can also consume Blox Fruits (Devil Fruits) to increase your power on the server.

Rainbow Friends

Rainbow Friends is a survival-based horror game where you must solve puzzles and evade monsters to succeed. It garnered a staggering 2.7 billion visits on the metaverse and offers a variety of in-game features.

Driving World

This Roblox experience revolves around different types of racing and super cars. You can customize everything, from nitro (turbo) to the tires of your vehicles. The interiors of your cars can also be designed according to your preferences.

Frontlines

Frontlines is an action-packed FPS title that is slowly gaining popularity among FPS enthusiasts. The environment and level design are of high resolution and are detailed when compared to other FPS titles.

Catalog Avatar Creator

You can design clothing and sell them for Robux in this title. Furthermore, you can shop using the official Roblox store's catalog and use them in-game. The game also features a plethora of pre-existing free accessories and more.