Roblox Online Business Simulator 3: How to play and features

Roblox Online Business Simulator 3 (OBS 3) is an ideal game for players who like to manage and run their own in-game companies. The title boasts unique mechanics and features, hence a must-play simulator for fans of the genre. Despite amassing just over a million visits on the metaverse, Online Business Simulator 3 is slowly catching on to simulator fans and boasts an average of 4.5k active players.

That said, its extensive in-game features might confuse new players. This article will delve into the capitalistic world of OBS 3.

How to play Roblox Online Business Simulator 3?

After launching Online Business Simulator 3 from the Roblox site, players will be asked to create a fresh company. The game will kick off with a cutscene, where you will be kicked out of your old in-game company and end up on the streets. Older players can simply spawn into their saved worlds and start playing.

You can customize your company's logo, name, and color whenever you want. So, quickly create the company and start the game. Players will have $10,000 and must rent an office.

The game's currency must be earned by tapping on the in-game computer. This requires tapping any key repeatedly for a few seconds to earn money while working in OBS. Initially, you will start with $1 per tap, but the rates will increase with every upgrade in the office.

Always be prudent with your money while paying for basic necessities. Don't lose capital in the stock market.

Features in Roblox Online Business Simulator 3

Daily Liability

The Daily Liability list in Roblox OBS 3 includes the following:

Tax - Bill based on the amount you earn

Salary - Your employers' bill

Electricity - Bill from the electrical accessories used inside the office

Rent - Bill from the building you rent on

Keep an eye on the Daily Liability and pay the total bill regularly without any delay.

Functionality

Leveling up is vital in Roblox OBS 3. The more you work, the faster you level up. There are six buttons at the bottom of the screen, and those with important purposes are as follows (from right to left):

Clean Office - Clean the office to improve the staff's mood

- Clean the office to improve the staff's mood Office Upgrades - Purchase accessories and decor to increase the Tap Income rate per tap

- Purchase accessories and decor to increase the Tap Income rate per tap Player Upgrades - Level up your traits

- Level up your traits Hire Staff - Hire employees based on salaries

- Hire employees based on salaries Manage Section - Enter Manage Mode to get a detailed overlook of your employees

Map

The map shows several other businesses owned by NPCs. You can try your luck in the share market, rent new places to expand your business, and more. Coupled with that, you can open different types of businesses all around the map to increase your influence. Explore the map if you want a break from sitting in the office too long.

Tips to avoid getting bankrupted

Use different kinds of deliveries and hire unique staff members to boost your income and survivability. This can help you defeat your ex-boss and earn the unique Beat Your Ex-Boss badge.

Furthermore, once you start opening new businesses, administer them wisely. Don't invest too much in one building if you plan on running multiple offices during the early game.