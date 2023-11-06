Roblox Innovation Awards 2023: Schedule, nominees, and more

Roblox Innovation Awards 2023, formerly known as the Hall of Fame, is an annual awards show organized by the metaverse developers. The event will bring together the finest developers, social media influencers, and creators of the metaverse world. Furthermore, awards are presented to the best titles in various categories, with winners chosen based on community votes from among the nominated experiences.

After delays, the Innovation Awards is set to finally take place this month. This article explains more about this year's Innovation Awards 2023.

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 will take place on November 10, 2023

You can tune into the livestream via the official Roblox YouTube channel. Listed below are the dates and time zones of the event:

PT: November 10, 2023, 10 pm

ET: November 10, 2023, 3 pm

GMT: November 10, 2023, 8 pm

Nominees in Roblox Innovation Awards 2023

Listed below are the current nominees in the Innovation Awards 2023 under their respective categories:

Best New Experience

DOORS

Shovelware’s Brain Game

Rainbow Friends

The Survival Game

People’s Choice

DOORS

PLS DONATE

Catalog Avatar Creator

Blox Fruits

Best Creative Direction

Drive World

Winds of Fortune

Frontlines

Rainbow Friends

Best Use of Audio & Voice

DOORS

Shovelware’s Brain Game

Frontlines

Survive the Killer!

Best New Video Star

ProjectSupreme

PolarCub

Chekecheto

Lana‘s Life

Best Studio

Twin Atlas

LSPLASH

Sawhorse

Gamer Robot Inc

Best Collaboration

RB Battles (Season 3)

My Hello Kitty Cafe

Elton John’s ‘Beyond The Yellow Brick Road’

Gucci Town + Vans World

Best Video Star Video

“Five Player RB Battles Championship Season 3 Finale!” (RB Battles)

“The Rise of Roblox’s Richest Kid” (Olix)

“Complete Edition | Doors Animation” (Jeny_Punker)

“I Let Random Players Control The Entire Roblox Game” (Temprist)

Best Use of Fashion

FASHION KLOSSETTE

Gucci Town

Catalog Avatar Creator

Royale High

Best Use of Tech

Frontlines

RIOTFALL

RB Battles (Season 3)

PLS DONATE

Best Video Star

TanqR

Sketch

RoxiCake Gamer

IBella

Most Immersive Environment

My Hello Kitty Cafe

Drive World

Driving Empire

Arcane Odyssey

Best UGC Item (Avatar Marketplace)

Off Shoulder Jacket (Pink)

Alien Carrying You Costume

Laid-back Earbuds

Oversized Knitted Rock Band Sweater (Black)

Best UGC Limited Item (Avatar Marketplace)

#FREE High Waist Puffer Jacket

Exclusive Max Watch (Gold)

Catalog Avatar Creator Mascot

Black Luxury Purse

Badges to earn in Innovation Awards 2023 - Voting Hub

The Innovation Awards 2023 is exclusively built around the Innovation Awards 2023. You can earn the following badges in this title:

Welcome to the Roblox Innovation Awards!

I Voted

Strike a Pose

Hidden Competition

Come Back Soon!

One...Two...Three

Follow the Blue Hexagon Road

These badges can be obtained by voting for your favorite nominees and completing tasks on the in-game map.

