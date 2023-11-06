Roblox Innovation Awards 2023: Schedule, nominees, and more

Roblox Innovation Awards 2023, formerly known as the Hall of Fame, is an annual awards show organized by the metaverse developers. The event will bring together the finest developers, social media influencers, and creators of the metaverse world. Furthermore, awards are presented to the best titles in various categories, with winners chosen based on community votes from among the nominated experiences.
After delays, the Innovation Awards is set to finally take place this month. This article explains more about this year's Innovation Awards 2023.
The Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 will take place on November 10, 2023
You can tune into the livestream via the official Roblox YouTube channel. Listed below are the dates and time zones of the event:
- PT: November 10, 2023, 10 pm
- ET: November 10, 2023, 3 pm
- GMT: November 10, 2023, 8 pm
Nominees in Roblox Innovation Awards 2023
Listed below are the current nominees in the Innovation Awards 2023 under their respective categories:
Best New Experience
- DOORS
- Shovelware’s Brain Game
- Rainbow Friends
- The Survival Game
People’s Choice
- DOORS
- PLS DONATE
- Catalog Avatar Creator
- Blox Fruits
Best Creative Direction
- Drive World
- Winds of Fortune
- Frontlines
- Rainbow Friends
Best Use of Audio & Voice
- DOORS
- Shovelware’s Brain Game
- Frontlines
- Survive the Killer!
Best New Video Star
- ProjectSupreme
- PolarCub
- Chekecheto
- Lana‘s Life
Best Studio
- Twin Atlas
- LSPLASH
- Sawhorse
- Gamer Robot Inc
Best Collaboration
- RB Battles (Season 3)
- My Hello Kitty Cafe
- Elton John’s ‘Beyond The Yellow Brick Road’
- Gucci Town + Vans World
Best Video Star Video
- “Five Player RB Battles Championship Season 3 Finale!” (RB Battles)
- “The Rise of Roblox’s Richest Kid” (Olix)
- “Complete Edition | Doors Animation” (Jeny_Punker)
- “I Let Random Players Control The Entire Roblox Game” (Temprist)
Best Use of Fashion
- FASHION KLOSSETTE
- Gucci Town
- Catalog Avatar Creator
- Royale High
Best Use of Tech
- Frontlines
- RIOTFALL
- RB Battles (Season 3)
- PLS DONATE
Best Video Star
- TanqR
- Sketch
- RoxiCake Gamer
- IBella
Most Immersive Environment
- My Hello Kitty Cafe
- Drive World
- Driving Empire
- Arcane Odyssey
Best UGC Item (Avatar Marketplace)
- Off Shoulder Jacket (Pink)
- Alien Carrying You Costume
- Laid-back Earbuds
- Oversized Knitted Rock Band Sweater (Black)
Best UGC Limited Item (Avatar Marketplace)
- #FREE High Waist Puffer Jacket
- Exclusive Max Watch (Gold)
- Catalog Avatar Creator Mascot
- Black Luxury Purse
Badges to earn in Innovation Awards 2023 - Voting Hub
The Innovation Awards 2023 is exclusively built around the Innovation Awards 2023. You can earn the following badges in this title:
- Welcome to the Roblox Innovation Awards!
- I Voted
- Strike a Pose
- Hidden Competition
- Come Back Soon!
- One...Two...Three
- Follow the Blue Hexagon Road
These badges can be obtained by voting for your favorite nominees and completing tasks on the in-game map.
