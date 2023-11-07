How to get Michelangelo's shell in Roblox RoVille?

The TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) event is in full swing in Roblox RoVille. Players and fans alike can obtain exclusive TMNT accessories and gear for their avatars. Having said that, you can collect the special event rewards by completing in-game challenges.

RoVille is a town and city genre experience in the metaverse that revolves around role-playing. From building your dream house to working at different jobs, this offering has a lot of gameplay features. Coupled with that, the new TMNT event has made the title very interesting. Read on to learn how to add Michelangelo's special shell to your inventory,

The Michelangelo's Shell won't be available after the TMNT event concludes in Roblox RoVille

How can you obtain Michelangelo's Shell in RoVille?

The shell debuted with only 25,000 copies, and currently, there are only 12,409 left, so act quickly before it's too late. You can simply follow the instructions listed below to acquire Michelangelo's turtle shell:

Launch RoVille and enter the server.

Once inside the server, open the in-game map.

Now teleport to the Pizzeria by hitting the green "TMNT Event" button on the bottom left side of the screen.

A white-themed screen with "Travelling to location" will pop up.

After this, you will spawn inside the Pizzeria.

Talk to Leonardo, who will be in front of the kitchen next to the dining tables.

Leonardo will introduce himself to you and will start talking about how the TMNT crew loves to eat pizza. He will go on to talk about Pizza Stacker (mini-game) and will state the following

"It's a test of skill, balance, and a pinch of ninja reflexes. You've got to stack as many pizzas as you can without letting them topple."

After this dialogue, an interface featuring the TMNT Pizza Stacker Challenge will be displayed on your game screen. A timer of 20 seconds will start ticking after you start the challenge. Other players can also join the challenge before the timer runs out. Hence, you must collect the most amount of pizzas than other players to win the challenge.

How to win the TMNT Pizza Stacker Challenge in Roblox RoVille?

Michelangelo's Shell in the Roblox store (Image via Roblox)

Once the challenge begins, a 3-minute timer will start counting down. You will be teleported to the city map, where your task is to move around and collect pizzas. These pizzas are easily identifiable by their purple glow effect. Simply run through them to start stacking pizzas on your avatar.

Keep moving around the map and avoid stopping at all costs, as this could waste valuable time. The good news is that pizzas keep respawning, so even if other players have collected some, the pizzas will reappear at or near the same locations.

Consider heading to the parking lot, as it has a large number of pizzas lying around. This is an efficient way to accumulate a significant number of pizzas and improve your chances of winning the challenge. Keep track of the collected pizzas using the 'PIZZA COLLECTED' bar at the bottom of the screen

Once you have the most pizzas, you will be declared the winner, and the shell's Roblox purchase UI will appear. You can then hit the 0 Robux button to claim Michelangelo's Shell in Roblox RoVille.

Follow Sportkseeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest news, guides, and updates.