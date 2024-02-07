Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Feb 07, 2024 14:42 GMT
Attack on Titan Evolution latest codes
Latest codes for Attack on Titan Evolution (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Attack on Titan Evolution codes provides free resources when redeemed in the game. Getting started on this Attack on Titan-themed Roblox game can be challenging as you won't have enough resources to get your hands on the best Family and abilities. That is where these codes come into play, as acquiring them for free will help get ahead of the competition.

They can be used to obtain free Spins, Gold, and EXP in Attack on Titan Evolution. These in-game currencies are used to spin for better Family and progress further in the game, respectively. Read ahead to learn all the available codes and other important information.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Attack on Titan Evolution Codes [Active]

The Menu Wheel in Attack on Titan Evolution. (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
The active codes for Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution mentioned below have been confirmed valid and functional as of February 7, 2024. Moreover, there is a very low chance of them becoming inactive anytime soon. Nevertheless, it is advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of Attack on Titan Evolution Active Codes
SHUTDOWNFIXRedeem for 25 Spins (New)
WZit&KhirowRedeem for 25 Spins
BeatOhioRedeem for 50k Gold and 25 Spins
PRESTIGE4Redeem for 20k Gold and 35 Spins
AOTEBACKRedeem for 2 EXP and 2 Gold Potions
NEWUIRedeem for 75 Spins

Roblox: Attack on Titan Evolution Code [Inactive]

List of Attack on Titan Evolution Inactive Codes
BACKINBUSINESSRedeem for a Gift
LEGOPATCHESRedeem for 25 Spins
BOSSxAOTERedeem for 1 hour 2x Luck
118kLikes!Redeem for 35 Spins
ENDOFEASTERRedeem for 25k Event Points
MERRYSPINMASRedeem for 50 Spins
HAPPYEASTERRedeem for 50 Spins, 2X Luck, and 2x XP
20MILLIONVISITSRedeem for 2x Luck Potions
PVPUPDATERedeem for 50 Spins
SorryForShutdownRedeem for 50 Spins
MAINTENANCERedeem for 75 Spins
SOONRedeem for 25 Spins
103KLIKESRedeem for Gold and Spins
16MILLIONVISITSRedeem for 4k Gold and 10 Spins
ProgressRedeem for 3k Gold and 25 Spins
ReturnRedeem for 13k Gold and 15 Spins
90kLikesRedeem for 40 Spins
BossStudiosBackRedeem for 60 minutes 2x EXP
ShiftingComebackRedeem for 20 Spins
DecemberSoSoon?Redeem for 25 Spins
EReNYeAGeRRedeem for 35 Spins
CaleBArlerTRedeem for 2x EXP
PRAYFORPAN50Redeem for 50 Spins
AbnormalVotesRedeem for x2 Luck
SORRYRedeem for two x2 Luck
80KLIKESRedeem for 35 Spins
BossLuckRedeem for One hour 2x Luck
ATTACKTITANRedeem for 50 Spins
TITANSHIFTINGSOONRedem for 35 spins
MaidFitOUTRedeem for 40 spins
BossStudioRedeem for 1 hour x2 Luck
OnePieceCratesRedeem for 40 spins
BASEBALLPITCHRedeem for 1 hour of 2x XP
BOSSGIFTRedeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck
SAVEHISTORIARedeem for 40 Spins
NEWSTUDIORedeem for 40 Spins
50KLIKESRedeem for 12k Gold
5MVISITSRedeem for 40 Spins
1MVISITSRedeem for 125 Spins
75KFAVSRedeem for 75 Spins
20KLIKESRedeem for 75 Spins
AOTERELEASERedeem for 200 Spins and an XP Boost
25KLIKESRedeem for 25 Spins and an XP Boost
2MVISITS+Redeem for 25 spins
2MVISITSRedeem for 25 spins
30KLIKESRedeem for 25 spins
40KLIKESRedeem for 12k Gold
35KLIKESRedeem for 25 Spins
100KFAVSRedeem for 25 Spins
25KLIKESRedeem for 25 Spins and XP Boost
fixesRedeem for 10k Cash
peakRedeem for 175 Family Spins
stresstestRedeem for 25 Family Spins
10klikesRedeem for 50 Family Spins

How to redeem Attack on Titan Evolution codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Attack on Titan Evolution. (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Follow these steps to redeem codes in Attack on Titan Evolution:

  • Launch Attack on Titan Evolution and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the M Key on your keyboard to open the in-game Menu.
  • Inside the menu, click on the Settings button.
  • Now, copy and paste a working code from the list into the Enter Code text box.
  • To claim your free rewards, press the Redeem button and activate the code.

Attack on Titan Evolution codes and their importance

Codes for Attack on Titan Evolution and their importance. (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
In Attack on Titan Evolution, you can use promo codes to get free Spins, Gold, and EXP. These can help you get a better Family, movesets, and purchase upgrades and items such as boosts. You can earn these rewards by completing missions, defeating Titans, or making in-game purchases.

After players use Spins in the game, they can unlock coveted families, and although these resources can be acquired in the game by grinding, codes make the process much easier.

Attack on Titan Evolution code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Here's how you can troubleshoot codes in Attack on Titan Evolution. (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Currently, there are no known server problems in Attack on Titan Evolution that affect codes. However, if you input an inactive or wrong code, you will see the message Invalid displayed inside the text box.

To avoid this issue, double-check the codes before pressing the Enter button. Alternatively, you can copy the above codes and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find more recent Attack on Titan Evolution codes

To stay informed about the latest news related to Roblox, you can bookmark this page. We will update it regularly with fresh codes as soon as they are released. Additionally, you can follow the developer Attack on Titan Evolution's X handle, the game's YouTube channel, and their official Roblox group for the latest updates.

FAQs on Attack on Titan Evolution codes

What are the latest Attack on Titan Evolution codes?

The latest active code in Attack on Titan Evolution is SHUTDOWNFIX, and redeeming it grants 25 Spins for free.

Are Attack on Titan Evolution codes useful?

Redeeming codes in Attack on Titan Evolution allows you to get Spins, Gold, and EXP without having to grind or spend Robux.

