Treasure Quest Codes (February 2024)

Treasure Quest codes can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including potions, cosmetics, and more. They primarily offer two types of Potions: Speed and Luck. Codes like SPRING2022 provide XP Potions as well. Moreover, since these rewards are completely free, your precious Robux and real-world money will remain unspent.

This article will offer all the codes that are currently active, along with a guide on how to use them.

Roblox: Treasure Quest codes [Active]

Here’s a list of codes for Treasure Quest that work as of February 9, 2024. It would be wise to redeem these soon, as they may become inactive without warning.

List of Treasure Quest active codes Code Rewards GROTTOOOOO Speed Potion WINTER2023 Luck Potion SPOOKIESTMANSION Speed Potion WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS2 Speed Potion NEWDUNGEONWHAT Speed Potion SKULLGOURDOP Jump Potion SKILLPOINTS Speed Potion DUNGEONCHANGESWOOHOO Luck Potion BRIGHTESTBEACH Speed Potion NERFREANIMATED Luck Potion ELEMENTUSREVENGE Speed Potion SUMMER2023 Luck Potion ENDLESSMODIFIERS Super Luck Potion PRIDE2023 Pride Flag TQ4YEARBIRTHDAY!!! Four & More Cosmetic DAILYDUNGEONS Speed Potion SHRINES Luck Potion HALFABILLION! 500 Million Effect FREEULTIMATEBOW Blobfish Mask SPRING2023 Speed Potion CODECODECODE123123 Luck Potion WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS Speed Potion GLORY Damage Potion 1MILLIONFAVORITES 1 Million Stars SEASON4 Speed Potion ARCHER Archer Potion WAVEDEFENSE Speed Potion HAPPYHOLIDAYS3 The Best Gift Ever 3 WINTER2022 Speed Potion HYPERFROSTSREVENGE Luck Potion FALL2022 Speed Potion GHOULPLASMRETURNS Jump Potion thx_for300klikes XP Potion TQ3YEARS Three and Free BRIGHT&SUNNY Speed Potion GOODLUCKPLZ!!! Luck Potion MONOLITHRETURNS Luck Potion SPRING2022 XP Potion FREEULT Bat Striker Ultimate SMOGSANCTUM XP Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE Luck Potion

Inactive Treasure Quest codes

The following Treasure Quest codes don't work as of February 9, 2024. The developers regularly replace inactive codes with active ones that offer similar freebies. So, you don't have to worry about missing out on freebies.

List of Treasure Quest inactive codes Code Rewards TYSM400MILLIONVISITS Luck Potion HAPPYHAPPYHAPPYHOLIDAYS!!! Limited-time cosmetic BRRRRRRRRRRR Luck Potion SUPERCHILLY XP Potion verycoolcode Gold Potion HYPERFROSTRETURNS Gold Potion WINTER2021HYPE Speed Potion WELCOMEBACK1 Hard Hat Cosmetic WELCOMEBACK2 XP Potion PROLOBBY XP Potion SURPRISEEE Luck Potion ANOTHAONE Speed Potion

How to redeem Active Treasure Quest codes

Redeeming codes for Treasure Quest requires you to be level five or higher, meaning that a fresh account cannot receive freebies. Here’s how you can claim your rewards:

Start Treasure Quest on Roblox.

Once you load into the game, press the Home icon on the right side of the screen.

In the menu, click on the Twitter bird icon to access the codes menu.

Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Repeat the previous step for all active codes.

It’s worth noting that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which makes them prone to typos. To avoid such errors, consider pasting each code directly after copying it from this article's active list.

Treasure Quest codes and their importance

Treasure Quest offers a variety of Potions through its codes, which include Luck Potions, Speed Potions, Super Luck Potions, and more. These can be used to speed up your progress in the game, be it through boosted XP gain rates or increased item drop rates. While codes require the player to be level five or higher, they are still relatively early in the game for everyone to benefit from.

Treasure Quest code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Redeeming an inactive or incorrect code in Treasure Quest will cause an error message to appear. Currently, there are no server-side issues that interfere with the redemption system in this title. If you face such errors, the best way to deal with them is to restart Roblox and try redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Treasure Quest codes

You can find new codes for Treasure Quest on the developer’s official X handle, NosniyRBLX. Otherwise, you can bookmark this page to get the latest codes for the game. Our active codes table is updated frequently, so stay tuned.

FAQs on Treasure Quest codes

What is the latest code for Treasure Quest?

The code GROTTOOOOO is the newest addition to the Treasure Quest codes list.

Can I receive free cosmetics through codes in Treasure Quest?

Yes, in-game cosmetics are available as rewards through codes for Treasure Quest.

What is the best code for Treasure Quest?

The best code for Treasure Quest is ENDLESSMODIFIERS, which can be redeemed for a Super Luck Potion.

