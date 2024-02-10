  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Treasure Quest Codes (February 2024)

Treasure Quest Codes (February 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 10, 2024 00:39 GMT
Treasure Quest codes
Treasure Quest codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Treasure Quest codes can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including potions, cosmetics, and more. They primarily offer two types of Potions: Speed and Luck. Codes like SPRING2022 provide XP Potions as well. Moreover, since these rewards are completely free, your precious Robux and real-world money will remain unspent.

This article will offer all the codes that are currently active, along with a guide on how to use them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Treasure Quest codes [Active]

Active codes for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of codes for Treasure Quest that work as of February 9, 2024. It would be wise to redeem these soon, as they may become inactive without warning.

List of Treasure Quest active codes

Code

Rewards

GROTTOOOOO

Speed Potion

WINTER2023

Luck Potion

SPOOKIESTMANSION

Speed Potion

WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS2

Speed Potion

NEWDUNGEONWHAT

Speed Potion

SKULLGOURDOP

Jump Potion

SKILLPOINTS

Speed Potion

DUNGEONCHANGESWOOHOO

Luck Potion

BRIGHTESTBEACH

Speed Potion

NERFREANIMATED

Luck Potion

ELEMENTUSREVENGE

Speed Potion

SUMMER2023

Luck Potion

ENDLESSMODIFIERS

Super Luck Potion

PRIDE2023

Pride Flag

TQ4YEARBIRTHDAY!!!

Four & More Cosmetic

DAILYDUNGEONS

Speed Potion

SHRINES

Luck Potion

HALFABILLION!

500 Million Effect

FREEULTIMATEBOW

Blobfish Mask

SPRING2023

Speed Potion

CODECODECODE123123

Luck Potion

WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS

Speed Potion

GLORY

Damage Potion

1MILLIONFAVORITES

1 Million Stars

SEASON4

Speed Potion

ARCHER

Archer Potion

WAVEDEFENSE

Speed Potion

HAPPYHOLIDAYS3

The Best Gift Ever 3

WINTER2022

Speed Potion

HYPERFROSTSREVENGE

Luck Potion

FALL2022

Speed Potion

GHOULPLASMRETURNS

Jump Potion

thx_for300klikes

XP Potion

TQ3YEARS

Three and Free

BRIGHT&SUNNY

Speed Potion

GOODLUCKPLZ!!!

Luck Potion

MONOLITHRETURNS

Luck Potion

SPRING2022

XP Potion

FREEULT

Bat Striker Ultimate

SMOGSANCTUM

XP Potion

NEWDUNGEONHYPE

Luck Potion

Inactive Treasure Quest codes

The following Treasure Quest codes don't work as of February 9, 2024. The developers regularly replace inactive codes with active ones that offer similar freebies. So, you don't have to worry about missing out on freebies.

List of Treasure Quest inactive codes

Code

Rewards

TYSM400MILLIONVISITS

Luck Potion

HAPPYHAPPYHAPPYHOLIDAYS!!!

Limited-time cosmetic

BRRRRRRRRRRR

Luck Potion

SUPERCHILLY

XP Potion

verycoolcode

Gold Potion

HYPERFROSTRETURNS

Gold Potion

WINTER2021HYPE

Speed Potion

WELCOMEBACK1

Hard Hat Cosmetic

WELCOMEBACK2

XP Potion

PROLOBBY

XP Potion

SURPRISEEE

Luck Potion

ANOTHAONE

Speed Potion

How to redeem Active Treasure Quest codes

How to redeem codes for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
How to redeem codes for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Treasure Quest requires you to be level five or higher, meaning that a fresh account cannot receive freebies. Here’s how you can claim your rewards:

  • Start Treasure Quest on Roblox.
  • Once you load into the game, press the Home icon on the right side of the screen.
  • In the menu, click on the Twitter bird icon to access the codes menu.
  • Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.
  • Repeat the previous step for all active codes.

It’s worth noting that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which makes them prone to typos. To avoid such errors, consider pasting each code directly after copying it from this article's active list.

Treasure Quest codes and their importance

Codes for Treasure Quest and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Treasure Quest and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Treasure Quest offers a variety of Potions through its codes, which include Luck Potions, Speed Potions, Super Luck Potions, and more. These can be used to speed up your progress in the game, be it through boosted XP gain rates or increased item drop rates. While codes require the player to be level five or higher, they are still relatively early in the game for everyone to benefit from.

Also check: Beginner's guide to Roblox Treasure Quest

Treasure Quest code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming an inactive or incorrect code in Treasure Quest will cause an error message to appear. Currently, there are no server-side issues that interfere with the redemption system in this title. If you face such errors, the best way to deal with them is to restart Roblox and try redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Treasure Quest codes

You can find new codes for Treasure Quest on the developer’s official X handle, NosniyRBLX. Otherwise, you can bookmark this page to get the latest codes for the game. Our active codes table is updated frequently, so stay tuned.

FAQs on Treasure Quest codes

What is the latest code for Treasure Quest?

The code GROTTOOOOO is the newest addition to the Treasure Quest codes list.

Can I receive free cosmetics through codes in Treasure Quest?

Yes, in-game cosmetics are available as rewards through codes for Treasure Quest.

What is the best code for Treasure Quest?

The best code for Treasure Quest is ENDLESSMODIFIERS, which can be redeemed for a Super Luck Potion.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...