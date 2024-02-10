Treasure Quest Codes (February 2024)

Treasure Quest codes can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including potions, cosmetics, and more. They primarily offer two types of Potions: Speed and Luck. Codes like SPRING2022 provide XP Potions as well. Moreover, since these rewards are completely free, your precious Robux and real-world money will remain unspent.
This article will offer all the codes that are currently active, along with a guide on how to use them.
Roblox: Treasure Quest codes [Active]
Here’s a list of codes for Treasure Quest that work as of February 9, 2024. It would be wise to redeem these soon, as they may become inactive without warning.
Inactive Treasure Quest codes
The following Treasure Quest codes don't work as of February 9, 2024. The developers regularly replace inactive codes with active ones that offer similar freebies. So, you don't have to worry about missing out on freebies.
How to redeem Active Treasure Quest codes
Redeeming codes for Treasure Quest requires you to be level five or higher, meaning that a fresh account cannot receive freebies. Here’s how you can claim your rewards:
- Start Treasure Quest on Roblox.
- Once you load into the game, press the Home icon on the right side of the screen.
- In the menu, click on the Twitter bird icon to access the codes menu.
- Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.
- Repeat the previous step for all active codes.
It’s worth noting that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which makes them prone to typos. To avoid such errors, consider pasting each code directly after copying it from this article's active list.
Treasure Quest codes and their importance
Treasure Quest offers a variety of Potions through its codes, which include Luck Potions, Speed Potions, Super Luck Potions, and more. These can be used to speed up your progress in the game, be it through boosted XP gain rates or increased item drop rates. While codes require the player to be level five or higher, they are still relatively early in the game for everyone to benefit from.
Treasure Quest code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Redeeming an inactive or incorrect code in Treasure Quest will cause an error message to appear. Currently, there are no server-side issues that interfere with the redemption system in this title. If you face such errors, the best way to deal with them is to restart Roblox and try redeeming the code again.
Where to find new Treasure Quest codes
You can find new codes for Treasure Quest on the developer’s official X handle, NosniyRBLX. Otherwise, you can bookmark this page to get the latest codes for the game. Our active codes table is updated frequently, so stay tuned.
FAQs on Treasure Quest codes
What is the latest code for Treasure Quest?
The code GROTTOOOOO is the newest addition to the Treasure Quest codes list.
Can I receive free cosmetics through codes in Treasure Quest?
Yes, in-game cosmetics are available as rewards through codes for Treasure Quest.
What is the best code for Treasure Quest?
The best code for Treasure Quest is ENDLESSMODIFIERS, which can be redeemed for a Super Luck Potion.
