One Punch Hero Codes (February 2024)

One Punch Hero codes are the best way to make your avatar stronger and a part of the elite Heroes in this One Punch Man-inspired Roblox game. With freebies like boosters and tokens up for grabs, these developer offerings can be used to stock up on resources that aid you in battle.

Use options like TRADING to receive hundreds of tokens and multiply the EXP or resource gain rate for several hours at a time. This article will list all such codes for One Punch Hero and teach you how to use them as well.

Roblox: One Punch Hero codes [Active]

Active codes for One Punch Hero (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of codes confirmed to be working in One Punch Hero as of February 7, 2024. These are single-use only and can expire at any moment. Taking this into account, players are advised to redeem them quickly.

Active One Punch Hero codes Code Rewards TRADING 750 tokens, 2x EXP for two hours Smallupd 250 tokens, 1.5x EXP for one hour ayayaya13K Three lucky draws, 200 tokens CyborgAwakening 250 tokens, 1.5x EXP for one hour Shutdownagainoops 250 tokens 12Kuru 2x drop rate for one hour, 200 tokens eleventhousand 200 tokens 9kyayyayyay! EXP boost for 45 minutes, 5x lucky draws 75OOLikes 350 tokens, 2x drops for 15 minutes YAY7KTHANKS 250 tokens, EXP boost for 20 minutes 1m!llion 5x lucky draws, EXP boost for 30 minutes 6500Likes 350 tokens, 2x drops for 15 minutes SUPERHUMAN 200 tokens, EXP 6000Nice 250 tokens HALFWAYTO10K 200 tokens, two lucky draws 4kyayyayyay! 250 tokens BLAST 200 tokens, two draws 3point5KYAY 2x drops for 15 minutes and five draws 500kVisits! Three lucky draws 3000Woww! 350 tokens 2500Nice 250 tokens TY1750 Three lucky draws oopsShutdown!CodeThoYay 3x draws, 200 tokens, 2x drop boost for 30 minutes 1000LIK3S Ten draws RELEASE Freebies

Roblox: One Punch Hero codes [Inactive]

Currently, there are no inactive codes for One Punch Hero.

How to redeem Active One Punch Hero codes

How to redeem codes for One Punch Hero (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for One Punch Hero:

Launch One Punch Hero using the Roblox Player app.

After loading into the game world, click on the YouTube Play button at the top left to access the Codes menu.

Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Manually entering them can result in errors. To ensure a smooth redemption process, consider pasting them directly from this article's active list.

One Punch Hero codes and their importance

Codes for One Punch Hero and their importance (Image via Roblox)

The main rewards offered by codes for One Punch Hero include tokens, EXP boosters, and drop boosters. Tokens can be exchanged for in-game items, potentially giving you access to high-quality equipment early.

Meanwhile, both types of boosters can significantly cut down on the grind time, allowing you to obtain resources and EXP quickly. Codes offering such rewards are recommended for new players, in particular, as these help strengthen one's avatar.

One Punch Hero code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for One Punch Hero (Image via Roblox)

Entering an invalid code in One Punch Hero returns a “Code Invalid” error message. At the moment, there are no known server-related issues that affect code redemption in a negative way. If you encounter errors with code redemption frequently, try restarting the game and entering the code again.

Where to find new One Punch Hero codes

You can find more One Punch Hero codes by following the official Discord server, where you will also find game updates and news. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page, as we will update our active codes table when new ones are released.

FAQs on One Punch Hero codes

Which code offers the highest amount of tokens in One Punch Hero?

The code TRADING provides 750 tokens and two hours of double EXP, making it the single most valuable code in One Punch Hero.

What are the latest codes for One Punch Hero?

The codes Smallupd and TRADING are the newest codes added to One Punch Hero.

When are new codes added to One Punch Hero?

New codes are added to One Punch Hero during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

