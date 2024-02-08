Ohio Codes (February 2024)

Receive Cash, Gingerbread, Candy, and more rewards using Ohio codes to access high-end equipment early in the game. These codes allow you to stock up a massive amount of cash and other resources, which can benefit all players immensely. Codes like 100 provide exclusive skins as well, giving you some room for avatar customization as well.

And the best part? The codes for Ohio don’t cost real money or Robux. Rest assured, the funds in your Roblox account will remain safely unspent. And if you’re looking for more codes, this article lists all the active codes for the survival game.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Ohio codes [Active]

Active codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a comprehensive list of all the working codes for Roblox Ohio. As of February 8, 2024, these are confirmed to be valid, but there’s no telling when they may expire. Consider redeeming them quickly and stocking up on valuable cash prizes and other rewards before they expire.

List of Ohio active codes Code Rewards 2024 $5,000 Cash MERRY 1,000 Gingerbread and $5,000 Cash CHRISTMAS 1,000 Gingerbread and $5,000 Cash WINTER $5,000 Cash THANKS $5,000 Cash CLAN $5,000 Cash LUCK $5,000 Cash HALLOWEEN $5,000 Cash, 1,000 Candy REAPER $5,000 Cash 100 Exclusive skin POLICE $5,000 Cash TACTICAL $5,000 Cash MINE $5,000 Cash GEM $5,000 Cash FUTURE $5,000 Cash MANSION $10,000 Cash FIREWORK $5,000 Cash TRADE $5,000 Cash CARNIVAL $5,000 Cash

Inactive Ohio codes

The following table includes all the codes for Ohio that no longer work. The good news is that the developers replace inactive codes with similar rewarding ones. Because of this, you don’t have to worry about missing out on freebies.

List of Ohio inactive codes Code Rewards ALIEN $5,000 Cash PINATA $5,000 Cash FREE $3,000 Cash EASTER $5,000 Cash SKIN $5,000 Cash STPATRICK $2,000 Cash LUCKY $5,000 Cash IGOTAGUN M1911 pistol TROLLAAGE Paint TOMAHAWK Tomahawk axe PEPPERSPRAY Pepperspray STOP Stop sign weapon BURN Molotov Cocktail NINJA Shuriken ITSASIGN Sign EMOTE $5,000 Cash 30M $5,000 Cash THXFOR10K $5,000 Cash HOUSE $5,000 Cash 20M $5,000 Cash JOBS $5,000 Cash SKATE $10,000 Cash TASER Taser weapon 10M $10,000 Cash NEWYEAROHIO $2,000 Cash MERRYCHRISTMAS $2,000 Cash OhioChristmas Deagle (Desert Eagle) gun Winter $2,000 Cash OhioMoment $300 Cash

How to redeem Active Ohio codes

How to redeem codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

You can redeem codes for Ohio by following these steps:

Run Ohio on the Roblox Player app.

Once the game loads, access the in-game phone by clicking on the button at the bottom left.

Press the Codes button to access the code box.

Enter an active code into the text box and hit the Submit button to receive freebies.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Because of this, manually entering them can result in errors. Consider pasting them directly from this list for a smooth and error-free redemption process.

Ohio codes and their importance

Codes for Ohio and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Roblox Ohio can be used to redeem in-game cash and other resources like Candy, Weapons, Gingerbread, and more. Cash is the most valuable resource in the game, allowing you to purchase rare and effective weapons. Having access to such high-quality gear is a major advantage for any player, no matter the skill level.

Also check: How to play Roblox Ohio

Ohio code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox)

When entering an expired or incorrect code, Roblox Ohio will flash an “Invalid Code” message. At the moment, players haven’t reported any server-related issues that may disrupt code redemption. If a new code doesn’t work, try restarting the game and redeeming it again.

Where to find new Ohio codes

You can find new Ohio codes on the DevvGamesRblx X handle and the official Discord server. Otherwise, you can bookmark this page to find all the latest codes as they come out. We will regularly update our active codes table, so be sure to check this page frequently.

FAQs on Ohio codes

What is the largest amount of cash obtainable using an active code for Ohio?

You can obtain a maximum of $10,000 Cash using the code MANSION in Ohio.

Do the rewards obtained using codes for Ohio stack?

The rewards redeemed through codes for Ohio can be stacked, allowing you to stock up on a massive amount of cash and other resources.

When are new codes added to Ohio?

The developers of Ohio add new codes to the game during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes