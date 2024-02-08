  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Ohio Codes (February 2024)

Ohio Codes (February 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 08, 2024 14:28 GMT
Ohio codes
Ohio codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Receive Cash, Gingerbread, Candy, and more rewards using Ohio codes to access high-end equipment early in the game. These codes allow you to stock up a massive amount of cash and other resources, which can benefit all players immensely. Codes like 100 provide exclusive skins as well, giving you some room for avatar customization as well.

And the best part? The codes for Ohio don’t cost real money or Robux. Rest assured, the funds in your Roblox account will remain safely unspent. And if you’re looking for more codes, this article lists all the active codes for the survival game.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Ohio codes [Active]

Active codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a comprehensive list of all the working codes for Roblox Ohio. As of February 8, 2024, these are confirmed to be valid, but there’s no telling when they may expire. Consider redeeming them quickly and stocking up on valuable cash prizes and other rewards before they expire.

List of Ohio active codes

Code

Rewards

2024

$5,000 Cash

MERRY

1,000 Gingerbread and $5,000 Cash

CHRISTMAS

1,000 Gingerbread and $5,000 Cash

WINTER

$5,000 Cash

THANKS

$5,000 Cash

CLAN

$5,000 Cash

LUCK

$5,000 Cash

HALLOWEEN

$5,000 Cash, 1,000 Candy

REAPER

$5,000 Cash

100

Exclusive skin

POLICE

$5,000 Cash

TACTICAL

$5,000 Cash

MINE

$5,000 Cash

GEM

$5,000 Cash

FUTURE

$5,000 Cash

MANSION

$10,000 Cash

FIREWORK

$5,000 Cash

TRADE

$5,000 Cash

CARNIVAL

$5,000 Cash

Inactive Ohio codes

The following table includes all the codes for Ohio that no longer work. The good news is that the developers replace inactive codes with similar rewarding ones. Because of this, you don’t have to worry about missing out on freebies.

List of Ohio inactive codes

Code

Rewards

ALIEN

$5,000 Cash

PINATA

$5,000 Cash

FREE

$3,000 Cash

EASTER

$5,000 Cash

SKIN

$5,000 Cash

STPATRICK

$2,000 Cash

LUCKY

$5,000 Cash

IGOTAGUN

M1911 pistol

TROLLAAGE

Paint

TOMAHAWK

Tomahawk axe

PEPPERSPRAY

Pepperspray

STOP

Stop sign weapon

BURN

Molotov Cocktail

NINJA

Shuriken

ITSASIGN

Sign

EMOTE

$5,000 Cash

30M

$5,000 Cash

THXFOR10K

$5,000 Cash

HOUSE

$5,000 Cash

20M

$5,000 Cash

JOBS

$5,000 Cash

SKATE

$10,000 Cash

TASER

Taser weapon

10M

$10,000 Cash

NEWYEAROHIO

$2,000 Cash

MERRYCHRISTMAS

$2,000 Cash

OhioChristmas

Deagle (Desert Eagle) gun

Winter

$2,000 Cash

OhioMoment

$300 Cash

How to redeem Active Ohio codes

How to redeem codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
How to redeem codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

You can redeem codes for Ohio by following these steps:

  • Run Ohio on the Roblox Player app.
  • Once the game loads, access the in-game phone by clicking on the button at the bottom left.
  • Press the Codes button to access the code box.
  • Enter an active code into the text box and hit the Submit button to receive freebies.
  • Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Because of this, manually entering them can result in errors. Consider pasting them directly from this list for a smooth and error-free redemption process.

Ohio codes and their importance

Codes for Ohio and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Ohio and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Roblox Ohio can be used to redeem in-game cash and other resources like Candy, Weapons, Gingerbread, and more. Cash is the most valuable resource in the game, allowing you to purchase rare and effective weapons. Having access to such high-quality gear is a major advantage for any player, no matter the skill level.

Also check: How to play Roblox Ohio

Ohio code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Ohio (Image via Roblox)

When entering an expired or incorrect code, Roblox Ohio will flash an “Invalid Code” message. At the moment, players haven’t reported any server-related issues that may disrupt code redemption. If a new code doesn’t work, try restarting the game and redeeming it again.

Where to find new Ohio codes

You can find new Ohio codes on the DevvGamesRblx X handle and the official Discord server. Otherwise, you can bookmark this page to find all the latest codes as they come out. We will regularly update our active codes table, so be sure to check this page frequently.

FAQs on Ohio codes

What is the largest amount of cash obtainable using an active code for Ohio?

You can obtain a maximum of $10,000 Cash using the code MANSION in Ohio.

Do the rewards obtained using codes for Ohio stack?

The rewards redeemed through codes for Ohio can be stacked, allowing you to stock up on a massive amount of cash and other resources.

When are new codes added to Ohio?

The developers of Ohio add new codes to the game during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...