RH2 The Journey codes (February 2024)

RH2 The Journey codes can be pivotal for any player wishing to be the best basketball player in the game. With free RHC, Reset Tokens, Attribute Points, Coins, and more up for grabs, these codes can change the game entirely for any player. Stock up on these resources and get started on your basketball journey!

Use codes like thanksFor30Mil_RHC for thousands of RHC without spending your precious Robux. You can also receive rewards like Candy Canes using codes like merryChristmas_Gift, which can be a neat bonus. In this article, you will find all the active codes for RH2 The Journey, along with a brief guide on using them.

Roblox: RH2 The Journey codes [Active]

Active codes for RH2 The Journey (Image via Roblox)

The following table lists every code for RH2 The Journey confirmed to be working as of February 8, 2024. We advise using them quickly, as they may expire soon without prior warning. New codes are posted during holidays, major game updates, and milestones, so keep an eye on this table to keep up with the latest ones.

List of RH2 The Journey active codes Code Rewards thanksFor30Mil_RHC 8,000 RHC thanksFor30Mil_reset One reset token happyMLKDay_RHC 5,000 RHC happyMLKDay_ResetToken One reset token happyNewYear_RHC 5,000 RHC happyNewYear_ResetToken One reset token happyNewYear_Candy 24 candy merryChristmas_Gift Random event item or 50 Candy canes merryChristmas_RHC 8,000 RHC merryChristmas_ResetToken Two reset tokens randomRHC 5,000 RHC randomResetToken One reset token twitterCode_rhc5 5,000 RHC thanksgiving_rhc 8,000 RHC twitterCode_rhc4 3,500 RHC twitterCode_reset4 10,000 RHC thanksFor20Mil 8,000 RHC backtoschool_RHC 5,000 RHC backtoschool_reset One Player reset token happyfriday_RHC_2 5,000 RHC freeresetToken_2 One Player reset token journeyPassBoost 2x Journey Pass Tokens freeRHC_2 2,500 RHC thanksFor18Mil 8,000 RHC thanksFor40KMembers 4,000 RHC thanksFor60KFavs 6,000 RHC hereIsSomeRHC 5,000 RHC hereIsAResetToken One reset token wRHCfor15kLikes 5,000 RHC freeresetToken One reset token happyfriday_RHC 5,000 RHC happyfriday_ResetToken One reset token w30Kmembers 3,000 RHC thanksFor50K 5,000 RHC thanksFor10Mil_RHC 10,000 RHC thanksFor10Mil_ResetToken Two reset tokens iloverh2_RHC 10,000 RHC iloverh2_ResetToken Two reset tokens ThankYouForTheSupport 2,000 RHC ThanksFor2Mil 5,000 RHC THANKYOU41K 10,000 RHC RH2TheDelay 1,000 RHC Sorry4DelayRHC 250 RHC Sorry4DelayResetToken One Build reset token Sorry4DelayUpgradePoints 10 free upgrade points DAMNREL RH2 Delay shirt Likes1kresetslot1 Reset slot one Likes1kresetslot2 Reset slot two Likes1kresetslot3 Reset slot three visits200k 5,000 coins

Inactive RH2 The Journey codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for RH2 The Journey.

How to redeem Active RH2 The Journey codes

How to redeem codes for RH2 The Journey (Image via Roblox)

Getting rewards using RH2 The Journey is quite simple, as described below:

Launch the game through Roblox Player.

Once you load into the game, you will see a Twitter Codes text box in the main menu.

Input a code into the text box and press Enter on your keyboard to receive the rewards.

Do the same for all working codes to stock up on resources and freebies.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which may cause errors when typing them manually. The best way to redeem them is to use the copy-paste method, allowing you to completely avoid errors.

RH2 The Journey codes and their importance

Codes for RH2 The Journey and their importance (Image via Roblox)

The freebies obtained using RH2 The Journey codes will be instrumental in your avatar’s journey as a pro basketball player in the game. One of the most common rewards provided by these codes is RHC, which can be exchanged for cosmetics.

Additionally, you can also redeem them for free Attribute Points and Resets, giving you complete control of your character’s progression in the game.

RH2 The Journey code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for RH2 The Journey (Image via Roblox)

RH2 The Journey flashes an “Invalid Code” message upon detecting an incorrect or expired code. Currently, issues with the server that affect code redemption haven’t been detected. If you encounter any errors, consider rebooting the game and redoing the redemption process again.

Where to find new RH2 The Journey codes

More codes for RH2 The Journey are posted on BaxRel’s X handle, who is the game developer. Feel free to bookmark this page as well, as our active codes table will be updated as the developer posts them.

FAQs on RH2 The Journey codes

How impactful are the rewards offered by codes for RH2 The Journey?

Codes for RH2 The Journey offer rewards like RHC, Attribute Points, and Resets, which can completely alter how a player approaches the game.

What is the highest amount of RHC that can be obtained using a single code in RH2 The Journey?

You can receive up to 10,000 RHC using codes like twitterCode_reset4 and thanksFor10Mil_RHC.

Can I get free Robux using codes for RH2 The Journey?

At the moment, none of the active RH2 The Journey codes offer free Robux.

