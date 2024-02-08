Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes (February 2024)

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes are a convenient way to boost your EXP gain rate and reset your abilities. By timing their usage appropriately, you will be able to strengthen your avatar to new heights, allowing you to go toe-to-toe with formidable opponents. This makes them a game-changer, particularly for new players.

Codes like !SpeedBDAEXPBoost can be used for a nifty EXP boost, cutting down on the grind time by a noticeable amount. Moreover, you can use !SpeedBDARaceReset to reset your race, allowing you to fine-tune your build. In this article, you will find every active code for Demon Slayer RPG 2, along with a step-by-step guide on using them.

Roblox: Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes [Active]

Active codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 (Image via Roblox)

The table below shows all the codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 confirmed to be valid as of February 8, 2024. Note that they can expire without prior notice, which is why you should use them before they become inactive.

List of Demon Slayer RPG 2 active codes Code Rewards !SpeedBDAEXPBoost One-hour EXP boost !SpeedBDANichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !SpeedBDARaceReset Race reset !SpeedBDABreathingReset Breathing reset !SpeedBDADemonArtReset Demon Art reset !HairoEXPBoost One-hour EXP boost !HairoNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !HairoRaceReset Race reset !HairoBreathingReset Breathing reset !HairoDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !May2023BreathingReset Breathing reset !May2023DemonArtReset Demon Art reset !May2023EXPBoost One-hour EXP boost !May2023NichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !May2023RaceReset Race reset !MarchEarlyRaceReset Race reset !MarchEarlyDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !MarchEarlyBreathingReset Breathing reset !MarchEarlyNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !MarchEarlyEXPBoost One-hour EXP boost !RealSmallUpdateRaceReset Race reset !RealSmallUpdateDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !RealSmallUpdateBreathingReset Breathing reset !RealSmallUpdateNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !RealSmallUpdateEXPBoost One-hour EXP boost !SmallUpdateRaceReset Race reset !SmallUpdateDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !SmallUpdateBreathingReset Breathing reset !SmallUpdateNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !SmallUpdateEXPBoost One-hour EXP boost

Inactive Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

The following codes can no longer be used to claim rewards in Demon Slayer RPG 2.

List of Demon Slayer RPG 2 inactive codes Code Rewards !Halloween2022RaceReset Race reset !Halloween2022DemonArtReset Demon Art reset !Halloween2022BreathingReset Breathing reset !Halloween2022NichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !Halloween2022EXPBoost EXP Boost !StoneSoonRaceReset Race reset !StoneSoonDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !StoneSoonBreathingReset Breathing reset !StoneSoonNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !StoneSoonEXPBoost EXP Boost !September2022RaceReset Race reset !September2022DemonArtReset Demon Art reset !September2022BreathingReset Breathing reset !September2022NichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !September2022EXPBoost EXP Boost !AugustRaceReset Race reset !AugustDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !AugustBreathingReset Breathing reset !AugustNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !AugustEXPBoost EXP Boost !EpicEXPBoost EXP Boost !EpicNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !EpicBreathingReset Breathing reset !EpicDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !EpicRaceReset Race reset !52kYTRaceReset Race reset !52kYTDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !52kYTBreathingReset Breathing reset !52kYTNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !52kYTEXPBoost EXP Boost !SpideyFreeBreathingReset Breathing reset !SpideyFreeNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !SpideyFreeEXPBoost EXP Boost !SpideyFreeDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !SpideyFreeRaceReset Race reset !April2022FreeRaceReset Race reset !April2022FreeDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !April2022FreeBreathingReset Breathing reset !April2022FreeNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !April2022FreeEXPBoost EXP Boost !42kSubsRaceReset Race reset !42kSubsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !42kSubsBreathingReset Breathing reset !42kSubsNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !42kSubsEXPBoost EXP Boost !300klikesRaceReset Race reset !300klikesDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !300klikesBreathingReset Breathing reset !300klikesNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !300klikesEXPBoost EXP Boost !100milvisitsRaceReset Race reset !100milvisitsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !100milvisitsBreathingReset Breathing reset !100milvisitsNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset !100milvisitsEXPBoost EXP Boost !32kSubsBreathingReset Breathing reset !32kSubsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !32kSubsEXPBoost EXP Boost !32kSubsNichironColorReset Nichirin color reset !32kSubsRaceReset Race reset !25kSubsBreathingReset Breathing reset !25kSubsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !25kSubsEXPBoost EXP Boost !25kSubsNichironColorReset Nichirin color reset !25kSubsRaceReset Race reset !6000kfavBreathingReset Breathing reset !600kfavDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !600kfavEXPBoost EXP Boost !600kfavNichironColorReset Nichirin color reset !600kfavRaceReset Race reset !75milRaceReset Race reset !75milNichirinColorReset Nichirin color reset

How to redeem Active Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

How to redeem codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps described below to redeem Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes with ease:

Start the game on Roblox Player.

Once you load into the game world, access the chat box by clicking the icon on the top left of your screen.

In the chat box, input an active code and press Enter to claim your rewards.

Repeat the previous step for all active codes to receive every available freebie.

A pet peeve common among many Roblox players is the case-sensitive nature of its codes. Because of this, manually entering the codes can result in errors. So, we advise pasting them directly into the chat box to avoid issues with code redemption.

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes and their importance

Codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2 can be used for ability resets, race resets, XP boosts, and more for progressing through the game without any hitches. These perks are almost always available to be redeemed in DSPRG2, and they can be a significant boon for all players.

Of course, these codes are single-use only and have a time limit. So, players are advised to time their code redemptions carefully.

Demon Slayer RPG 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 (Image via Roblox)

There is a known error where even a valid code returns a “Code is not a valid command!” message. Not to worry, though, as the bonuses will still be applied to your account. Currently, there are no server-side issues that prevent code redemption for players.

If you keep seeing an error without the bonuses showing up in your account, consider restarting the game and going through the redemption process again.

Where to find new Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

New DSRPG2 codes are regularly posted on Higoshi’s X handle, who is the game developer. Alternatively, you can return to this page for the latest codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2, as we will continue to update our active codes table.

FAQs on Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

Which codes can be used for resetting my race in Demon Slayer RPG 2?

You can use codes like !SpeedBDARaceReset to reset your race in Demon Slayer RPG 2.

Why am I getting an error message upon redeeming a valid code in Demon Slayer RPG 2?

The reason for the “Code is not a valid command” message in Demon Slayer RPG 2 is currently unknown, but this error has no impact on code redemption.

When are new codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 posted?

The developers of Demon Slayer RPG 2 update the list of active codes during game milestones, major updates, and holidays.

