Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes (February 2024)

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes are a convenient way to boost your EXP gain rate and reset your abilities. By timing their usage appropriately, you will be able to strengthen your avatar to new heights, allowing you to go toe-to-toe with formidable opponents. This makes them a game-changer, particularly for new players.
Codes like !SpeedBDAEXPBoost can be used for a nifty EXP boost, cutting down on the grind time by a noticeable amount. Moreover, you can use !SpeedBDARaceReset to reset your race, allowing you to fine-tune your build. In this article, you will find every active code for Demon Slayer RPG 2, along with a step-by-step guide on using them.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.
Roblox: Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes [Active]
The table below shows all the codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 confirmed to be valid as of February 8, 2024. Note that they can expire without prior notice, which is why you should use them before they become inactive.
List of Demon Slayer RPG 2 active codes
Code
Rewards
!SpeedBDAEXPBoost
One-hour EXP boost
!SpeedBDANichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!SpeedBDARaceReset
Race reset
!SpeedBDABreathingReset
Breathing reset
!SpeedBDADemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!HairoEXPBoost
One-hour EXP boost
!HairoNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!HairoRaceReset
Race reset
!HairoBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!HairoDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!May2023BreathingReset
Breathing reset
!May2023DemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!May2023EXPBoost
One-hour EXP boost
!May2023NichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!May2023RaceReset
Race reset
!MarchEarlyRaceReset
Race reset
!MarchEarlyDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!MarchEarlyBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!MarchEarlyNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!MarchEarlyEXPBoost
One-hour EXP boost
!RealSmallUpdateRaceReset
Race reset
!RealSmallUpdateDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!RealSmallUpdateBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!RealSmallUpdateNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!RealSmallUpdateEXPBoost
One-hour EXP boost
!SmallUpdateRaceReset
Race reset
!SmallUpdateDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!SmallUpdateBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!SmallUpdateNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!SmallUpdateEXPBoost
One-hour EXP boost
Inactive Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes
The following codes can no longer be used to claim rewards in Demon Slayer RPG 2.
List of Demon Slayer RPG 2 inactive codes
Code
Rewards
!Halloween2022RaceReset
Race reset
!Halloween2022DemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!Halloween2022BreathingReset
Breathing reset
!Halloween2022NichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!Halloween2022EXPBoost
EXP Boost
!StoneSoonRaceReset
Race reset
!StoneSoonDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!StoneSoonBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!StoneSoonNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!StoneSoonEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!September2022RaceReset
Race reset
!September2022DemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!September2022BreathingReset
Breathing reset
!September2022NichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!September2022EXPBoost
EXP Boost
!AugustRaceReset
Race reset
!AugustDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!AugustBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!AugustNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!AugustEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!EpicEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!EpicNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!EpicBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!EpicDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!EpicRaceReset
Race reset
!52kYTRaceReset
Race reset
!52kYTDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!52kYTBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!52kYTNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!52kYTEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!SpideyFreeBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!SpideyFreeNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!SpideyFreeEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!SpideyFreeDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!SpideyFreeRaceReset
Race reset
!April2022FreeRaceReset
Race reset
!April2022FreeDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!April2022FreeBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!April2022FreeNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!April2022FreeEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!42kSubsRaceReset
Race reset
!42kSubsDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!42kSubsBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!42kSubsNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!42kSubsEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!300klikesRaceReset
Race reset
!300klikesDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!300klikesBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!300klikesNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!300klikesEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!100milvisitsRaceReset
Race reset
!100milvisitsDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!100milvisitsBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!100milvisitsNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!100milvisitsEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!32kSubsBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!32kSubsDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!32kSubsEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!32kSubsNichironColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!32kSubsRaceReset
Race reset
!25kSubsBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!25kSubsDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!25kSubsEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!25kSubsNichironColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!25kSubsRaceReset
Race reset
!6000kfavBreathingReset
Breathing reset
!600kfavDemonArtReset
Demon Art reset
!600kfavEXPBoost
EXP Boost
!600kfavNichironColorReset
Nichirin color reset
!600kfavRaceReset
Race reset
!75milRaceReset
Race reset
!75milNichirinColorReset
Nichirin color reset
How to redeem Active Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes
Follow the steps described below to redeem Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes with ease:
Start the game on Roblox Player.
Once you load into the game world, access the chat box by clicking the icon on the top left of your screen.
In the chat box, input an active code and press Enter to claim your rewards.
Repeat the previous step for all active codes to receive every available freebie.
A pet peeve common among many Roblox players is the case-sensitive nature of its codes. Because of this, manually entering the codes can result in errors. So, we advise pasting them directly into the chat box to avoid issues with code redemption.
Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes and their importance
Codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2 can be used for ability resets, race resets, XP boosts, and more for progressing through the game without any hitches. These perks are almost always available to be redeemed in DSPRG2, and they can be a significant boon for all players.
Of course, these codes are single-use only and have a time limit. So, players are advised to time their code redemptions carefully.
Demon Slayer RPG 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]
There is a known error where even a valid code returns a “Code is not a valid command!” message. Not to worry, though, as the bonuses will still be applied to your account. Currently, there are no server-side issues that prevent code redemption for players.
If you keep seeing an error without the bonuses showing up in your account, consider restarting the game and going through the redemption process again.
Where to find new Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes
New DSRPG2 codes are regularly posted on Higoshi’s X handle, who is the game developer. Alternatively, you can return to this page for the latest codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2, as we will continue to update our active codes table.
FAQs on Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes
Which codes can be used for resetting my race in Demon Slayer RPG 2?
You can use codes like !SpeedBDARaceReset to reset your race in Demon Slayer RPG 2.
Why am I getting an error message upon redeeming a valid code in Demon Slayer RPG 2?
The reason for the “Code is not a valid command” message in Demon Slayer RPG 2 is currently unknown, but this error has no impact on code redemption.
When are new codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 posted?
The developers of Demon Slayer RPG 2 update the list of active codes during game milestones, major updates, and holidays.