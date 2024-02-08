Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 08, 2024 13:29 GMT
Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes are a convenient way to boost your EXP gain rate and reset your abilities. By timing their usage appropriately, you will be able to strengthen your avatar to new heights, allowing you to go toe-to-toe with formidable opponents. This makes them a game-changer, particularly for new players.

Codes like !SpeedBDAEXPBoost can be used for a nifty EXP boost, cutting down on the grind time by a noticeable amount. Moreover, you can use !SpeedBDARaceReset to reset your race, allowing you to fine-tune your build. In this article, you will find every active code for Demon Slayer RPG 2, along with a step-by-step guide on using them.

Roblox: Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes [Active]

The table below shows all the codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 confirmed to be valid as of February 8, 2024. Note that they can expire without prior notice, which is why you should use them before they become inactive.

List of Demon Slayer RPG 2 active codes

Code

Rewards

!SpeedBDAEXPBoost

One-hour EXP boost

!SpeedBDANichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!SpeedBDARaceReset

Race reset

!SpeedBDABreathingReset

Breathing reset

!SpeedBDADemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!HairoEXPBoost

One-hour EXP boost

!HairoNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!HairoRaceReset

Race reset

!HairoBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!HairoDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!May2023BreathingReset

Breathing reset

!May2023DemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!May2023EXPBoost

One-hour EXP boost

!May2023NichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!May2023RaceReset

Race reset

!MarchEarlyRaceReset

Race reset

!MarchEarlyDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!MarchEarlyBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!MarchEarlyNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!MarchEarlyEXPBoost

One-hour EXP boost

!RealSmallUpdateRaceReset

Race reset

!RealSmallUpdateDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!RealSmallUpdateBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!RealSmallUpdateNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!RealSmallUpdateEXPBoost

One-hour EXP boost

!SmallUpdateRaceReset

Race reset

!SmallUpdateDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!SmallUpdateBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!SmallUpdateNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!SmallUpdateEXPBoost

One-hour EXP boost

Inactive Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

The following codes can no longer be used to claim rewards in Demon Slayer RPG 2.

List of Demon Slayer RPG 2 inactive codes

Code

Rewards

!Halloween2022RaceReset

Race reset

!Halloween2022DemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!Halloween2022BreathingReset

Breathing reset

!Halloween2022NichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!Halloween2022EXPBoost

EXP Boost

!StoneSoonRaceReset

Race reset

!StoneSoonDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!StoneSoonBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!StoneSoonNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!StoneSoonEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!September2022RaceReset

Race reset

!September2022DemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!September2022BreathingReset

Breathing reset

!September2022NichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!September2022EXPBoost

EXP Boost

!AugustRaceReset

Race reset

!AugustDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!AugustBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!AugustNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!AugustEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!EpicEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!EpicNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!EpicBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!EpicDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!EpicRaceReset

Race reset

!52kYTRaceReset

Race reset

!52kYTDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!52kYTBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!52kYTNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!52kYTEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!SpideyFreeBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!SpideyFreeNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!SpideyFreeEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!SpideyFreeDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!SpideyFreeRaceReset

Race reset

!April2022FreeRaceReset

Race reset

!April2022FreeDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!April2022FreeBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!April2022FreeNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!April2022FreeEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!42kSubsRaceReset

Race reset

!42kSubsDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!42kSubsBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!42kSubsNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!42kSubsEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!300klikesRaceReset

Race reset

!300klikesDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!300klikesBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!300klikesNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!300klikesEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!100milvisitsRaceReset

Race reset

!100milvisitsDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!100milvisitsBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!100milvisitsNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!100milvisitsEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!32kSubsBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!32kSubsDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!32kSubsEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!32kSubsNichironColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!32kSubsRaceReset

Race reset

!25kSubsBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!25kSubsDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!25kSubsEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!25kSubsNichironColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!25kSubsRaceReset

Race reset

!6000kfavBreathingReset

Breathing reset

!600kfavDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset

!600kfavEXPBoost

EXP Boost

!600kfavNichironColorReset

Nichirin color reset

!600kfavRaceReset

Race reset

!75milRaceReset

Race reset

!75milNichirinColorReset

Nichirin color reset

How to redeem Active Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

Follow the steps described below to redeem Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes with ease:

  • Start the game on Roblox Player.
  • Once you load into the game world, access the chat box by clicking the icon on the top left of your screen.
  • In the chat box, input an active code and press Enter to claim your rewards.
  • Repeat the previous step for all active codes to receive every available freebie.

A pet peeve common among many Roblox players is the case-sensitive nature of its codes. Because of this, manually entering the codes can result in errors. So, we advise pasting them directly into the chat box to avoid issues with code redemption.

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes and their importance

Codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2 can be used for ability resets, race resets, XP boosts, and more for progressing through the game without any hitches. These perks are almost always available to be redeemed in DSPRG2, and they can be a significant boon for all players.

Of course, these codes are single-use only and have a time limit. So, players are advised to time their code redemptions carefully.

Demon Slayer RPG 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

There is a known error where even a valid code returns a “Code is not a valid command!” message. Not to worry, though, as the bonuses will still be applied to your account. Currently, there are no server-side issues that prevent code redemption for players.

If you keep seeing an error without the bonuses showing up in your account, consider restarting the game and going through the redemption process again.

Where to find new Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

New DSRPG2 codes are regularly posted on Higoshi’s X handle, who is the game developer. Alternatively, you can return to this page for the latest codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2, as we will continue to update our active codes table.

FAQs on Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

Which codes can be used for resetting my race in Demon Slayer RPG 2?

You can use codes like !SpeedBDARaceReset to reset your race in Demon Slayer RPG 2.

Why am I getting an error message upon redeeming a valid code in Demon Slayer RPG 2?

The reason for the “Code is not a valid command” message in Demon Slayer RPG 2 is currently unknown, but this error has no impact on code redemption.

When are new codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 posted?

The developers of Demon Slayer RPG 2 update the list of active codes during game milestones, major updates, and holidays.

