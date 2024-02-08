Bitcoin Miner Codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 08, 2024 18:05 GMT
Bitcoin Miner codes
Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes can completely transform how you approach the Bitcoin mining simulator. The boosts they offer can significantly cut down on the time needed to build an advanced mining setup. You can populate an entire empty lot with a gigantic mining setup using Super Mining boosts.

Codes like UGCUpdate and 54L5 can be redeemed for Super Mining boosts, while GreenWall can be used for Hedges. This article includes all the active codes that offer similar rewards, along with a list of instructions on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Bitcoin Miner codes [Active]

Active codes for Bitcoin Miner (Image via Roblox)
Here are all the codes that are confirmed to be valid in Bitcoin Miner as of February 8, 2024. We recommend redeeming them quickly, as Roblox codes tend to become inactive without any prior warning.

List of Bitcoin Miner active codes

Code

Rewards

ThxFor2M

Limited card

54L5

Super Mining Boost

UGCUpdate

Super Mining Boost

B7FQ

Super Mining Boost

thxfor150M

150M Visits card

KB34

Super Mining Boost

NewLampBoost

Super Mining Boost

6wio

Super Mining Boost

45dz

Super Mining Boost

43DB

Super Mining Boost

BoosterCode

Super Mining Boost

GreenWall

5x Hedge

RockBoost

Super Mining Boost

LightningSpeed

Super Mining Boost

PowerfulBoost

Super Mining Boost

PurplePrism

5x Hedge

StoneBoost

Super Mining Boost

GPUBoost

Super Mining Boost

AnotherBlock

Concrete block

extra

Starter Electricity box

FreeLvl

One level up

SandFloor

Turn the floor into sand

Inactive Bitcoin Miner codes

These are all the codes that can no longer be used to receive rewards in Bitcoin Miner. Don’t worry about missing out, as the developers regularly replace inactive codes with new ones that offer similar rewards.

List of Bitcoin Miner inactive codes

Code

Rewards

Week3

Alien block head

WeekIV

Super Mining Boost

RGBUpdate

Freebies

NotATrashcan

Super Mining Boost

NewUI

Super GPU Cabinet

NotAPlate

Super Mining Boost

AnotherCodeOnARock

3x Hedge

EvenMoreCodes

Super Mining Boost

truckboost

Super Mining Boost

GrassWall

3x Hedge

AgainBoost

Super Mining Boost

QuadBoost

Super Mining Boost

ExtraBooster

Super Mining Boost

BoostOnSign

Super Mining Boost

UpBoost

Super Mining Boost

ExchangeSkulls

Super Mining Boost

thxfor100m

Freebies (Requires level 450 or above)

:)

Super Mining Boost

GrassWalls

3x Hedge

How to redeem Active Bitcoin Miner codes

How to redeem codes for Bitcoin Miner (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
You can redeem Bitcoin Miner codes by following these steps:

  • Start the game using the Roblox Player app.
  • Once the world loads in, find the building marked Codes and press E to open the Codes menu.
  • Enter an active code into the text box.
  • Press Redeem to claim your rewards.
  • Do the same for all active codes.

Note that Bitcoin Miner does not support copy-pasting codes in its Codes menu. This makes it more important to recheck codes before redeeming them, as manually entering them can result in errors.

Bitcoin Miner codes and their importance

Codes for Bitcoin Miner and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Bitcoin Miner offers plenty of rewards through its codes, with the most useful being the Super Mining Boost. By using them carefully, you can skyrocket the mining efficiency while maximizing your profits.

New players can use these profits to build advanced mining setups, streamlining the early parts of the game. You can also obtain limited Code Cards and hedges using codes for Bitcoin Miner.

Also check: Unique username ideas for new Roblox players.

Bitcoin Miner code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Bitcoin Miner (Image via Roblox)
Bitcoin Miner shows an error message when an incorrect or invalid code is entered. At the moment, there are no server-side issues that may cause errors while redeeming a code. If errors persist, try restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Bitcoin Miner codes

Follow the developers of Bitcoin Miner, Poland Game Builders, on X to find the latest codes for the game. Alternatively, you can return to this page periodically to find the updated active codes table.

FAQs on Bitcoin Miner codes

What is the latest code in Bitcoin Miner?

The codes ThxFor2M and 54L5 are the newest additions to Bitcoin Miner.

What are the best codes for Bitcoin Miner?

The best codes for Bitcon Miner are the ones that offer a Super Mining Boost, such as WeekIV and NewLampBoost.

When are new codes added to Bitcoin Miner?

The developers of Bitcoin Miner add new codes during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

