Bitcoin Miner Codes (February 2024)

Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes can completely transform how you approach the Bitcoin mining simulator. The boosts they offer can significantly cut down on the time needed to build an advanced mining setup. You can populate an entire empty lot with a gigantic mining setup using Super Mining boosts.

Codes like UGCUpdate and 54L5 can be redeemed for Super Mining boosts, while GreenWall can be used for Hedges. This article includes all the active codes that offer similar rewards, along with a list of instructions on using them.

Roblox: Bitcoin Miner codes [Active]

Here are all the codes that are confirmed to be valid in Bitcoin Miner as of February 8, 2024. We recommend redeeming them quickly, as Roblox codes tend to become inactive without any prior warning.

List of Bitcoin Miner active codes Code Rewards ThxFor2M Limited card 54L5 Super Mining Boost UGCUpdate Super Mining Boost B7FQ Super Mining Boost thxfor150M 150M Visits card KB34 Super Mining Boost NewLampBoost Super Mining Boost 6wio Super Mining Boost 45dz Super Mining Boost 43DB Super Mining Boost BoosterCode Super Mining Boost GreenWall 5x Hedge RockBoost Super Mining Boost LightningSpeed Super Mining Boost PowerfulBoost Super Mining Boost PurplePrism 5x Hedge StoneBoost Super Mining Boost GPUBoost Super Mining Boost AnotherBlock Concrete block extra Starter Electricity box FreeLvl One level up SandFloor Turn the floor into sand

Inactive Bitcoin Miner codes

These are all the codes that can no longer be used to receive rewards in Bitcoin Miner. Don’t worry about missing out, as the developers regularly replace inactive codes with new ones that offer similar rewards.

List of Bitcoin Miner inactive codes Code Rewards Week3 Alien block head WeekIV Super Mining Boost RGBUpdate Freebies NotATrashcan Super Mining Boost NewUI Super GPU Cabinet NotAPlate Super Mining Boost AnotherCodeOnARock 3x Hedge EvenMoreCodes Super Mining Boost truckboost Super Mining Boost GrassWall 3x Hedge AgainBoost Super Mining Boost QuadBoost Super Mining Boost ExtraBooster Super Mining Boost BoostOnSign Super Mining Boost UpBoost Super Mining Boost ExchangeSkulls Super Mining Boost thxfor100m Freebies (Requires level 450 or above) :) Super Mining Boost GrassWalls 3x Hedge

How to redeem Active Bitcoin Miner codes

You can redeem Bitcoin Miner codes by following these steps:

Start the game using the Roblox Player app.

Once the world loads in, find the building marked Codes and press E to open the Codes menu.

Enter an active code into the text box.

Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Note that Bitcoin Miner does not support copy-pasting codes in its Codes menu. This makes it more important to recheck codes before redeeming them, as manually entering them can result in errors.

Bitcoin Miner codes and their importance

Bitcoin Miner offers plenty of rewards through its codes, with the most useful being the Super Mining Boost. By using them carefully, you can skyrocket the mining efficiency while maximizing your profits.

New players can use these profits to build advanced mining setups, streamlining the early parts of the game. You can also obtain limited Code Cards and hedges using codes for Bitcoin Miner.

Bitcoin Miner code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Bitcoin Miner shows an error message when an incorrect or invalid code is entered. At the moment, there are no server-side issues that may cause errors while redeeming a code. If errors persist, try restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Bitcoin Miner codes

Follow the developers of Bitcoin Miner, Poland Game Builders, on X to find the latest codes for the game. Alternatively, you can return to this page periodically to find the updated active codes table.

FAQs on Bitcoin Miner codes

What is the latest code in Bitcoin Miner?

The codes ThxFor2M and 54L5 are the newest additions to Bitcoin Miner.

What are the best codes for Bitcoin Miner?

The best codes for Bitcon Miner are the ones that offer a Super Mining Boost, such as WeekIV and NewLampBoost.

When are new codes added to Bitcoin Miner?

The developers of Bitcoin Miner add new codes during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

