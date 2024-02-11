  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Roblox Squid Game codes (February 2024)

Roblox Squid Game codes (February 2024)

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 11, 2024 02:59 GMT
Roblox Squid Game codes
Roblox Squid Game codes (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Redeem Roblox Squid Game codes to claim Super Pushes, Revives, Cash, and more for free. Every month, the developers issue new promo codes that offer in-game resources as rewards. In a high-tempo PvP-based title like Squid Game, you'll need all the help you can get.

Use active Roblox Squid Game codes to win more matches. Additionally, if you don't want to spend Robux, you can redeem the February2024 code to obtain five Super Pushes. The extra Pushes will come in handy, especially during combat.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox Squid Game codes (Active)

Code box in Roblox Squid Game (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Code box in Roblox Squid Game (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The active codes for Roblox Squid Game featured below are verified to be working as of February 10, 2024. A new batch is released at the start of every month, so keep an eye on the table below.

List of Roblox Squid Game Active Codes

Code

Rewards

February2024

5 Super Pushes (Latest)

TriangleGuard

5k cash

h635rq9688

5 Super Pushes

Inactive Roblox Squid Game codes

Code expired! Cannot redeem! (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Code expired! Cannot redeem! (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following codes have expired over the last few Roblox Squid Game updates. If you attempt to redeem them, the "Code expired! Cannot redeem!" notification will pop up inside the code box.

List of Roblox Squid Game Inactive codes

Code

Rewards

TUN3

5k cash

Happy2024!

5.5k cash

MerryChristmas2023!

5 Revives

July2023

5 revives

SunnySummer

5k cash

FreeCash

10k cash

Garden

5k cash

Update

Free revive

ALL1ANCE

5 Pushes

TooSoon

Free Weapon Skin

2023

Free Weapon Skin

O4C1DKAV9LL7SXA

5 Revives

700kLikes

3 free Pushes

September2023

5k cash

1Billion

Free Weapon Skin

CircleGuard

5k cash

ST0NKS

7.5k cash

WomansDay2023

5 Pushes

Trendsetter

5k cash

SpringMay2023

Free revive

CommandingOfficer

5 pushes

XmasSoon!

5k cash

SpookySeason

5 Pushes

December2023

5 Revives

N3WC0D3

5 free revives

HappyHalloween!

50 Souls

ThanksFor1M

20 free Pushes

Squidoween

Free Weapon Skin

JackOLantern

5k cash

TooSoon

Free Weapon Skin

June2023

5k cash

October2023

5 Revives

SleeplessTaco

5k cash

D0_B1G

5k cash

456

2.5k cash

HotPotato

5k cash

TonsOfCash

7.5k cash

August2023

5 revives

May2023

5k cash

FR0NTM4N

5k cash

5NTLAZJP05R9VZREQE1P

5k cash

GlassBridge

5 Revives

saucyvibe

5 revives

November2023

5 Pushes

March2023

5k cash

How to redeem the Roblox Squid Game codes

Codes icon in Roblox Squid Game (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Codes icon in Roblox Squid Game (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps below to redeem all active codes in Roblox Squid Game:

  • Launch the game and connect to the lobby.
  • Click the Codes icon on the left bottom of the game screen to open the code box.
  • Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the [Code Here] text box.
  • Hit the blue-themed Confirm button to redeem an active code in Roblox Squid Game.

Keep in mind that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence avoid typographical errors by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process.

What are Roblox Squid Game codes about and their importance?

You can use free Cash obtained through the February codes to purchase Tails as well as the following items from the in-game shop:

  • M1911 Case
  • Revolver Case 1
  • Revolver Case 2
  • Revolver Case 3
  • Axe Case
  • Bayonet Case
  • Kunai Case
  • Fire (Effects)
  • Ice (Effects)
  • Lightning (Effects)

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Roblox Squid Game code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you enter an invalid or typo-filled code in the Roblox Squid Game code box, then the "Code does not exist!" error message will appear. There are no known server-related issues that prevent gamers from using a code. In case you face any, simply restart the game and try redeeming it again.

Where to find new Roblox Squid Game codes?

Follow the developer's X handles or join the game's official Discord channel to learn about the latest codes for Roblox Squid Game.

FAQs on Roblox Squid Game codes

What are the latest codes in Roblox Squid Game?

Febraury2024 is the only latest code in Roblox Squid Game.

Can you get weapon skins from redeeming codes in Roblox Squid Game?

As of now, all the weapon skin codes are inactive in Roblox Squid Game.

Are the free Super Pushes helpful in Roblox Squid Game?

Yes. As you progress through this game's stages, there will be a few survivors. You can easily eliminate them by pushing them during challenges.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...