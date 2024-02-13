RB World 4 codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 13, 2024 09:41 GMT
RB World 4 codes offer free Koins and Tickets, along with a variety of banners and boosts as promo code rewards. These codes make it easy to amass in-game currency without the need for grinding, allowing you to purchase the finest cosmetics for your baller.

Redeeming the codes is straightforward, and our article provides a hassle-free guide for redemption. Additionally, booster codes can be activated to increase your chances of shooting hoops, making them especially beneficial for newbies looking to quickly earn Player Experience and Reputation Points.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: RB World 4 codes (Active)

As of February 13, 2024, none of the codes in RB World 4 are functional. If you attempt to redeem an invalid code, an error notification will appear at the bottom-right corner of the game screen.

Inactive RB World 4 codes

Below are the codes in RB World 4 that have gone invalid over the last few updates. The silver lining is that new codes will be issued regularly, especially during milestones and reworks.

List of RB World 4 Inactive Codes

Code

Rewards

Independence

25 Tickets

SeasonNine

8,000 Koins

EasterBunny

25 Tickets

SeasonSeven

8,000 Koins

SeasonEight

8,000 Koins

2023IndependenceDay

Starry Pride player banner

HappyHolidays

50 Tickets

ShowLove

15 Tickets

SeasonTen

8,000 Koins

SeasonSix

8,000 Koins

Easter

Easter Eggs player banner

2023Valentines

Heartsy player banner

2022Christmas

Christmas Spirit player banner

ChristmasPresent

20 Tickets

2022ChristmasTokens

3,000 Event Tokens

2022Thanksgiving

Autumn player banner

RBW4

40 Tickets

SeasonOne

10,000 Koins

#RobloxDown

50 Tickets

#ForgiveMe?

20,000 Koins

SeasonFour

8,000 Koins

SeasonTwo

10,000 Koins

ExtraShootingBoost

Shooting D-Fuel boost

ExtraFinishingBoost

Finishing D-Fuel boost

3KKoins

3,000 Koins

10MVisits

60 Tickets

SeasonThree

8,000 Koins

SeasonFive

8,000 Koins

20MVisits

60 Tickets

How to redeem RB World 4 codes

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in RB World 4:

  • Launch the game and stay on the main menu.
  • Select the small locker icon from the top right toolbox.
  • The code box UI will appear; copy any active code and paste it into the Code text box.
  • Hit the green-themed Apply button to activate the code in RB World 4.

Note: Keep in mind that all Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so avoid typographical errors.

What are RB World 4 codes about, and what's their importance?

The free Tickets obtained from the codes in RB World 4 can be invested in ball Trails and Banners in the Ticket Shop. There are different types of Banners and Trails. Instead of grinding for hours to earn Tickets, you can simply purchase them without breaking a sweat. Additionally, the boosters will help you shoot more accurately, and you can quickly level up and stack up on Reputation Points.

RB World 4 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The "Code Not Found" error message will appear on the bottom right if you try redeeming an invalid or wrong code in RB World 4. If none of the codes work, restart the game and start over the redemption process.

Where to find new RB World 4 codes

Follow RBLX lJokes, the developer's official X handle, to learn about the latest codes and in-game news. You can also keep an eye on this article, as it will be updated with the latest codes every month.

FAQs on RB World 4 codes

What are the latest codes for RB World 4?

There are no latest codes in RB World 4.

When will new codes in RB World 4 be released?

New codes make their way into the game during special events and updates.

Can you get free Trails via codes in RB World 4?

None of the expired codes in RB World 4 provide you with ball Trails.

