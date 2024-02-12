Flag Wars Codes (February 2024)

Flag Wars codes are the best way to stock up on in-game currency, resources, and weapons. With thousands of Cash ready to be claimed, you can gain access to powerful weaponry and equipment quite early on. By redeeming these codes, you will have sufficient firepower to capture the flag and keep it within your grasp for the duration of the match.

Codes like TyFor315k are particularly valuable, offering plenty of Cash in a single code. And you can receive the powerful P90 using the code FREEP90. Read on to find every active code and how you can receive every available reward.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Flag Wars codes [Active]

Active codes for Flag Wars (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to be working for Flag Wars as of February 12, 2024. We advise using them quickly, as Roblox codes are known to expire without prior warning.

List of Flag Wars active codes Code Rewards TyFor315k 2,000 Cash COINS 1,500 Cash TyFor265k 1,500 cash FREEP90 P90 weapon THX4LIKES 1,200 Cash SCRIPTLY 800 Cash

Inactive Flag Wars codes

Here’s a complete list of codes for Flag Wars that can no longer be redeemed for rewards. The good news is that the developers regularly replace inactive codes with active ones without varying the value of the rewards. If you miss a few codes, you are bound to find a similar one later.

List of Flag Wars inactive codes Code Rewards EASTER2023 1,500 eggs FREEMP5 MP5 gum 100Mil 1,200 Cash TyFor100k 1,500 Cash FREETEC9 Tec-9 weapon UPDATESOON 2,500 Cash TyFor30k 1,250 Cash, 19,500 Snowflakes Snow4U 900 Cash and 12,500 Snowflakes FROST 4,500 Snowflakes XMAS 2,000 Snowflakes

How to redeem Active Flag Wars codes

How to redeem codes for Flag Wars (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem Flag Wars codes within a few seconds of loading into the game, as described below:

Start Flag Wars on Roblox.

Pick your team to load into the game map.

Click on the Star Tag on the top right of the screen to open the code box.

Input a working code into the text box.

Click Redeem to claim your freebies.

Roblox codes have built a reputation among players for being case-sensitive. This can cause errors while entering them manually, so we recommend pasting them directly from this list for a smooth and error-free redemption.

Flag Wars codes and their importance

Codes for Flag Wars and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Flag Wars offers a variety of rewards through its codes, including Cash, Weapons, Snowflakes, Candies, and more. Cash is the primary currency of the game and can be exchanged for weapons and other helpful items. Other resources like Snowflakes and Candies can provide helpful bonuses and cosmetics for the player.

Flag Wars code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Flag Wars (Image via Roblox)

Flag Wars shows an error when an incorrect or expired code is entered. No server-side errors have been detected as of late, which means that if you encounter such an issue with active codes, the culprit might be your game. Try restarting it and entering the code again to see if it works.

Where to find new Flag Wars codes

The developer of Flag Wars, Cylipson, posts new codes on their YouTube channel and Discord server. If you’re looking for a convenient place for all the codes, consider bookmarking this page and returning to it periodically. We will keep our active codes table updated.

FAQs on Flag Wars codes

What is the best code for Flag Wars?

The code TyFor315k can be used to receive 2,000 Cash, making it the single most valuable active code in Flag Wars.

Can I use a code for Flag Wars to receive a weapon?

You can get a free P90 gun by using the code FREEP90.

When are new codes added to Flag Wars?

New codes for Flag Wars are added to the game during major game milestones, updates, and holidays.

