Stand Proud codes (February 2024)

Stand Proud codes are a surefire way to gain plenty of Yen and get access to various characters and cosmetics early. The best way to use the Yen you receive using codes is to purchase all-powerful Stands from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. With Stands like Star Platinum (Part 6) and Tusk (Act 4) available for purchase, codes can be beneficial for every player.

The best part of these codes is that you don’t have to spend a single Robuk to obtain a couple of these characters. Using codes like MaintenanceIsOver, you can stock up on plenty of Yen to use later.

In this article, you will find every active code for Stand Proud and how to use them.

Active Stand Proud codes

Active codes for Stand Proud (Image via Roblox)

These are the active codes for Stand Proud, confirmed to be valid as of February 13, 2024. While they do work at the moment, there’s no telling when they will turn inactive. Thus, we suggest using these codes quickly before they become unusable.

List of Stand Proud active codes Code Rewards TheTrinityUpdate 9,999 Yen StoneExperience 4,999 Yen ScrewDataIssues 4,999 Yen FallingAwayFromWhereIStand 7,999 Yen NextUpdateComingSoon 9,999 Yen TheTrinityUpdate 9,999 Yen ScrewDataIssues 4,999 Yen Thanksfor50kAnd10MVists 7,999 Yen TheWorldAlternativeUniverse 4,999 Yen NewStandReworks 4,999 Yen ithoughtilostyou 4,999 Yen Insta350Followers 9,999 Yen TheWorldAlternativeUniverse 4,999 Yen NewStandReworks 4,999 Yen ShiningSematary Two Universal reskins, Lil Shine and Sematary Twitter10K 4,999 Yen NewUpdate2 4,999 Yen Acloudyskye 4,999 Yen Anamaguchi 4,999 Yen WeReached2kPlayers 7,999 Yen ThanksFor40k 6,499 Yen PurpleOverMyHead 1,500 Yen MonstersInMyBasement 5,000 Yen SORRYFORTHETROUBLE 10,000 Yen YoAngelo 3,000 Yen NewUpdate1_5 5,000 Yen ListenTo_acloudyskyefor 1,000 Yen NoWay32kLike 5,999 Yen ThanksFor31kLikes 4,999 Yen WOWThanksFor1kPlayers 4,999 Yen SorryMobilePlayers 1,999 Yen ICantSaveYou 4,999 Yen MaintenanceIsOver 10,000 Yen StandingProudReleasedLol 5,000 Yen Likes30K 2,000 Yen

Inactive Stand Proud codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Stand Proud. When the active ones expire, don’t worry, as the developers will replace them with new ones while maintaining the value of the rewards.

How to redeem Active Stand Proud codes

How to redeem codes for Stand Proud (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming active codes for Stand Proud is quite simple, as described below:

Start Stand Proud on Roblox.

After the game finishes loading, click Menu at the bottom left.

In the expanded menu, click the blue Twitter bird icon to access the codes screen.

Enter a valid code in the text box.

Click on Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are known for being case-sensitive, making them prone to errors when entered manually. Consider using the copy-paste method to avoid typos while redeeming a Stand Proud code.

Stand Proud codes and their importance

Codes for Stand Proud and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Stand Proud can be used to redeem Yen and reskins. Yen is the game's primary currency and can be used to purchase various characters, Stands, and cosmetics. Having access to a lot of Yen early on can be a game-changer for new players. Reskins, on the other hand, are purely cosmetic changes that can add some flavor.

Stand Proud code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Stand Proud (Image via Roblox)

An incorrect or inactive code will cause Stand Proud to display an error message. At the moment, the root cause of error messages doesn't seem server-related. If you encounter such an issue while redeeming a code, restart the game and try redeeming it again.

Where to find new Stand Proud codes

New codes for Stand Proud are available on the official Discord server, along with news about future game updates. You can also bookmark this page to access the latest codes at your convenience. Our active codes table will include the newest additions to Stand Proud as they are released.

FAQs on Stand Proud codes

What is the best code for Stand Proud?

The code MaintenanceIsOver can be used to receive 10,000 Yen in Stand Proud, making it the most valuable code in the game.

How many Yen can I receive in total using active codes for Stand Proud?

You can receive more than 205,000 Yen by redeeming codes for Stand Proud.

When are new codes added to Stand Proud?

The developers add new codes to Stand Proud during holidays, major game updates, and milestones.

