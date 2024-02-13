Stand Proud codes (February 2024)

Stand Proud codes are a surefire way to gain plenty of Yen and get access to various characters and cosmetics early. The best way to use the Yen you receive using codes is to purchase all-powerful Stands from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. With Stands like Star Platinum (Part 6) and Tusk (Act 4) available for purchase, codes can be beneficial for every player.
The best part of these codes is that you don’t have to spend a single Robuk to obtain a couple of these characters. Using codes like MaintenanceIsOver, you can stock up on plenty of Yen to use later.
In this article, you will find every active code for Stand Proud and how to use them.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.
Active Stand Proud codes
These are the active codes for Stand Proud, confirmed to be valid as of February 13, 2024. While they do work at the moment, there’s no telling when they will turn inactive. Thus, we suggest using these codes quickly before they become unusable.
Inactive Stand Proud codes
At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Stand Proud. When the active ones expire, don’t worry, as the developers will replace them with new ones while maintaining the value of the rewards.
How to redeem Active Stand Proud codes
Redeeming active codes for Stand Proud is quite simple, as described below:
- Start Stand Proud on Roblox.
- After the game finishes loading, click Menu at the bottom left.
- In the expanded menu, click the blue Twitter bird icon to access the codes screen.
- Enter a valid code in the text box.
- Click on Redeem to claim your rewards.
- Do the same for all active codes.
Roblox codes are known for being case-sensitive, making them prone to errors when entered manually. Consider using the copy-paste method to avoid typos while redeeming a Stand Proud code.
Stand Proud codes and their importance
Codes for Stand Proud can be used to redeem Yen and reskins. Yen is the game's primary currency and can be used to purchase various characters, Stands, and cosmetics. Having access to a lot of Yen early on can be a game-changer for new players. Reskins, on the other hand, are purely cosmetic changes that can add some flavor.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
Stand Proud code troubleshooting [How to fix]
An incorrect or inactive code will cause Stand Proud to display an error message. At the moment, the root cause of error messages doesn't seem server-related. If you encounter such an issue while redeeming a code, restart the game and try redeeming it again.
Where to find new Stand Proud codes
New codes for Stand Proud are available on the official Discord server, along with news about future game updates. You can also bookmark this page to access the latest codes at your convenience. Our active codes table will include the newest additions to Stand Proud as they are released.
FAQs on Stand Proud codes
What is the best code for Stand Proud?
The code MaintenanceIsOver can be used to receive 10,000 Yen in Stand Proud, making it the most valuable code in the game.
How many Yen can I receive in total using active codes for Stand Proud?
You can receive more than 205,000 Yen by redeeming codes for Stand Proud.
When are new codes added to Stand Proud?
The developers add new codes to Stand Proud during holidays, major game updates, and milestones.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes