Microwave Dinner Codes (February 2024): Are there any active codes? 

Roblox Microwave Dinner codes can be a great way to enhance the way you play through the 3D platformer. Currently, there is no way to redeem codes in the game as the developers have yet to include a redemption system. Having said that, there is plenty to enjoy in this homage to the classic platformers of years past.

The addition of a code system will surely be a net positive for every Microwave Dinner fan.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Microwave Dinner codes [Active]

Active codes for Forgotten Worlds (Image via Roblox)

As of February 12, 2024, there are no active codes for Microwave Dinner as the game does not have a code system. The likely reason behind this omission is that the game is still relatively new and a work in progress. There is a decent chance that a codes and rewards system will eventually make its way into the 3D Roblox platformer.

When that happens, this page will be updatedwith a complete list of every active code for Microwave Dinner.

Are there any inactive Microwave Dinner codes?

Inactive codes for Microwave Dinner (Image via Roblox)

Currently, Microwave Dinner has no inactive or expired codes because it never had any active ones to begin with. Once new codes are added to the game, you can be sure they will remain active for a while before becoming inactive.

What is Roblox Microwave Dinner?

About Microwave Dinner (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Microwave Dinner is a 3D platformer that aims to replicate the charm and fun of classic platformers of the past. The player assumes the role of a robot called Wavebot, whose primary objective is to power his fridge spaceship and use it to return to Earth. There are plenty of challenges to be tackled and achievements to chase after that reward exploration points.

The first world, titled “Blue Fort Port,” is littered with chicken pieces in every corner that the tiny robot must collect. Armed with a jetpack, the player must guide the brave robot through trials and tribulations to progress through the level. Along the way, they can choose to help the resident blobs or simply progress to the next world in their journey.

At the end of every level, the player is rewarded with a Microwave Dinner, which can be used to progress to various worlds. At the moment, only two Microwave Dinners are available through objective completion goals of the following areas:

The Hotel

The Restaurant

The Lighthouse

The Rat Sewers

The Volcano

Players can also collect various items hidden throughout the world, such as hats and hat tickets. In total, there are 36 hats in the game, obtainable through events or hidden in the game world. Roblox Microwave Dinner adds these cosmetic items quite frequently to the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Microwave Dinner codes

Are there any Microwave Dinner codes?

Currently, there are no active codes for Microwave Dinner.

Why are there no Roblox Microwave Dinner codes?

Roblox Microwave Dinner has no active codes because it lacks a code system.

When will new Microwave Dinner codes be released?

At the moment, there is no information on codes for Microwave Dinner, but the developers may add them to the game in the future.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes