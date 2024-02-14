Base Battles codes (February 2024)

Base Battles codes are very beneficial as they offer Tokens after activation. Tokens run the in-game economy, as you must upgrade your weaponry and equipment using them. Furthermore, it may take some time to earn Tokens as you need to get eliminations to obtain them.

New players can reap the rewards obtained from the codes and quickly dominate the enemy team with the strongest weapons and war vehicles. For instance, newbies are advised to redeem the 350K and 325K codes to claim 75k Tokens from each. Then, they can invest the newly obtained Tokens in acquiring the best fighting gear for their avatars.

Active Base Battles codes

Here are the active codes in Base Battles (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The active codes in Base Battles are verified to be working as of February 14, 2024.

Active Codes in Base Battles Code Rewards winterbreak 100k Tokens (Latest) LABORDAY23 15k Tokens (Latest) OURBAD 50k Tokens 350K 75k Tokens FREEMONEY 10k Tokens 325K 75k Tokens 300K 50k Tokens Rainster Support Rainster on Base Battles for 29 hours

Inactive Base Battles codes

Unfortunately, a few old codes in Base Battles have expired over the last few updates. New codes will be released during milestones, special events, and updates.

Inactive Codes in Base Battles Code Rewards RAINSTERGIVEAWAY 25k Tokens SUMMER 50k Tokens SPRINGBREAK 25k Tokens CINCO 18,620 Tokens WHOOPS 25k Tokens PREZ 50k Tokens OVERTHEMOON 15k Tokens 100KLIKES 15K Tokens DESTROYER 25k Tokens 250K Free Tokens 200K 35k Tokens 150KLIKES 25k Tokens BETA 1,090 Tokens DEVKING 3K Tokens Arctic 4K Tokens

How to redeem Base Battles codes

Code box in Base Battles (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Base Battles:

Launch the game and press spawn on the server.

Now, hit E on your keyboard to open the shop interface.

on your keyboard to open the shop interface. Select the Twitter bird icon to open the code box.

Copy any active code from our list above and paste it in the Enter a code text box.

text box. Press the green REDEEM button to activate a code in Base Battles.

Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, avoid typographical errors during the redemption process by copying and pasting them.

Base Battles codes and their importance

Token shop and Twitter logo icon in Base Battles (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

As of now, all the codes in Base Battles, upon redemption, offer free Tokens. They are handy in the experience as you can purchase new vehicles, aircraft, and weapons without grinding for countless hours.

Newbies may use these codes to quickly unlock the finest primary and secondary weapons at early levels. They can also avoid spending Robux on Token-based items and instead spend them on special edition bundles.

Base Battles code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Failed to verify code in Base Battles (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Failed to verify code in red fonts will appear inside the code box if an incorrect code is redeemed. As of now, there are no bugs; if you face any, simply restart the game and start over the redemption process.

Where to find new Base Battles codes?

Follow the game's official X handle or join the Discord channel to learn about the latest codes in Base Battles. You can also keep an eye on our active codes list, as it will get updated every month.

FAQS on Base Battles codes

What are the latest codes in Base Battles?

winterbreak and LABORDAY2023 are the only latest codes in Base Battles.

What codes offer 50k Tokens in Base Battles?

OURBAD and 300K are the only active codes that offer 50k Tokens each.

Are codes in Base Battles useful?

Yes, all the codes in Base Battles are beneficial as you can easily fill up your Token treasury without spending Robux or grinding.

