Base Battles codes (February 2024)

Base Battles codes are very beneficial as they offer Tokens after activation. Tokens run the in-game economy, as you must upgrade your weaponry and equipment using them. Furthermore, it may take some time to earn Tokens as you need to get eliminations to obtain them.
New players can reap the rewards obtained from the codes and quickly dominate the enemy team with the strongest weapons and war vehicles. For instance, newbies are advised to redeem the 350K and 325K codes to claim 75k Tokens from each. Then, they can invest the newly obtained Tokens in acquiring the best fighting gear for their avatars.
Active Base Battles codes
The active codes in Base Battles are verified to be working as of February 14, 2024.
Inactive Base Battles codes
Unfortunately, a few old codes in Base Battles have expired over the last few updates. New codes will be released during milestones, special events, and updates.
How to redeem Base Battles codes
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Base Battles:
- Launch the game and press spawn on the server.
- Now, hit E on your keyboard to open the shop interface.
- Select the Twitter bird icon to open the code box.
- Copy any active code from our list above and paste it in the Enter a code text box.
- Press the green REDEEM button to activate a code in Base Battles.
Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, avoid typographical errors during the redemption process by copying and pasting them.
Base Battles codes and their importance
As of now, all the codes in Base Battles, upon redemption, offer free Tokens. They are handy in the experience as you can purchase new vehicles, aircraft, and weapons without grinding for countless hours.
Newbies may use these codes to quickly unlock the finest primary and secondary weapons at early levels. They can also avoid spending Robux on Token-based items and instead spend them on special edition bundles.
Base Battles code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Failed to verify code in red fonts will appear inside the code box if an incorrect code is redeemed. As of now, there are no bugs; if you face any, simply restart the game and start over the redemption process.
Where to find new Base Battles codes?
Follow the game's official X handle or join the Discord channel to learn about the latest codes in Base Battles. You can also keep an eye on our active codes list, as it will get updated every month.
FAQS on Base Battles codes
What are the latest codes in Base Battles?
winterbreak and LABORDAY2023 are the only latest codes in Base Battles.
What codes offer 50k Tokens in Base Battles?
OURBAD and 300K are the only active codes that offer 50k Tokens each.
Are codes in Base Battles useful?
Yes, all the codes in Base Battles are beneficial as you can easily fill up your Token treasury without spending Robux or grinding.
