5 rare weapons in Roblox Base Battles as of 2023

Roblox Base Battles is a fighting-genre game that revolves around acquiring kills, XP, and unlocking new weapons. Developed by Voldex back in 2020, this title quickly gained prominence, garnering over 124 million visits so far. To thrive in the multiplayer world of Base Battles, one must eliminate other players to earn XP and in-game money. They can also purchase new gadgets, weaponry, explosives, and more to eliminate their foes in different ways.

Becoming a seasoned competitor on the server is a challenging endeavor, for which gamers will require the finest gear. Players can unbox crates to obtain new items that can be used in combat. However, certain weapons in Roblox Base Battles are hard to acquire due to how rare and expensive they are. Furthermore, limited edition gear released during special in-game events is only available for a certain period of time. With all that in mind, here are five weapons in the game that are very rare, mostly because they're no longer available in its store.

Rarest weapons in Roblox Battles no longer available in the in-game store

1) Ice Crown Bow

Players required a gamepass and 399 Robux to add the Ice Crown Bow to their collection during the Christmas special event. This item is an exclusive bow that does a tremendous amount of damage when used with precision.

The arrows that are shot from the Ice Crown Bow become large ice spikes upon impact. Hence, this item is one of the strongest weapons in Roblox Base Battles. During TDM, Ice Crown Bow users can use stealth to take down enemy campers.

Significant features

Players can one-shot foes with this bow

Easy to use and aim (still requires practice to master the bow)

2) Cupids Staff

The infamous Cupids Staff is a melee weapon that was part of the Valentine's Bundle released during the Valentine's special event. This collection included the Saint Valentine Truck, Bear Blaster, and the Cupids Staff.

Many have claimed that the staff is the most overpowered weapon in Roblox Base Battles due to its high damage capability and infamous heart bomb. Players using the staff can place a small bomb that explodes after two seconds, inflicting heavy area-of-effect damage. It's also worth noting this item was part of the most expensive bundle with a price tag of 2,249 Robux.

Significant features

Most sought-after melee weapon

Users can trick enemies with this staff's heart bombs to eliminate them swiftly

3) Martian Phaser

The futuristic firearm was released as part of the limited edition Mars Bundle. Players had to spend around 1,950 Robux to purchase the collection, which includes a Space Rover (vehicle), Martian Phaser, and Energy Blade.

The attack speed and damage output of the Martian Phaser made it a reliable semi-automatic weapon in Roblox Base Battles. Players wielding this item must be agile and good marksmen to use the weapon to its maximum potential.

Significant features

50 damage inflicted upon a clean shot

Fast projectiles

Good ammo capacity for a semi-automatic gun

4) Reapers Crossbow

The Reapers Crossbow was released during the Halloween update, along with event-based candy boosts, Halloween-themed maps, and a new revenue-enhancing system known as Piggy Bank. In that patch, many players spent a whopping 750K Tokens to add the Reapers Crossbow to their arsenal.

This is a semi-automatic weapon that shoots one bolt per round. However, if used properly, players can easily one-shot their foes using this crossbow without breaking a sweat.

Significant features

Allows users to sneak up on enemies and eliminate them with stealth using the crossbow

Fast reloads

Best crossbow in Roblox Base Battles — better than the Harp Crossbow that does explosive damage

5) Corrupted Sniper

The Corrupted Sniper does 125 vehicle damage and 250 headshot damage and is one of the best rifles to use in Roblox Base Battles. With a massive 9,000 velocity, this weapon can be used to eliminate targets without using the scope lens.

Roblox players who are good with their aim and shooting must consider adding the Corrupted Sniper to their arsenal, as it can help them dominate the server. Additionally, users with this weapon can spawn camp, which has a good chance of proving to be a threat to the enemy team.

Significant features

Can be used to land headshots without using the scope.

Can be used to destroy large tanks and helicopters from a long range.

Perfect rifle for gamers who prefer a stealth approach.

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

