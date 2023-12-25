Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 1: T-Rex Fruit, Winter Update Event, and more  

After much anticipation, Roblox Blox Fruits welcomed Update 21 with a special Christmas event: Winter Update Part 1. This update introduced a new fruit, subclass, event challenges, limited edition accessories, and discounted bundles. The second part of the Winter Update is expected to bring in even more event-based challenges, rewards, and reworks, including new subclasses and limited edition accessories.

The release date of Winter Update Part 2 is not out yet, but one can expect it to be released before the new year. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the Winter Update Part 1.

Everything players should know about Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 1

T-Rex in Roblox Blox Fruits

Featured cover of T-Rex Fruit (Image via Roblox Corporation)

T-Rex, the latest Mythical Blox Fruit, debuted in the Winter Update Part 1. This fruit costs 2,700,000 Beli or 2350 Robux from the in-game NPC trader. Here is the moveset of T-Rex Fruit:

Prey Mark (Passive)

(Passive) Claw Slashes

Tail Swipe

Predatory Screech

Hunter's Rage

Reptilian Scales

Gigantic Leap

Transformation

Players who consume T-Rex Fruit can also transform into a giant T-Rex and inflict bleed damage.

Winter Update Part 1 Event in Roblox Blox Fruits

Defeat enemies on the island to obtain Candies, then trade them with the following NPC Elves to earn in-game resources:

Greedy Elf - Fragments

Magic Elf - 2x Exp Boosters, Stat Refund, Race Reroll

Santa Claws - Elf Hat, Santa Hat, Sleigh

The NPCs are in the middle of the map and can be spotted with a white question mark and "MISC." floating above their heads.

Players can start the special event quest after interacting with the Candy Cane Quest Giver NPC. Additionally, every player will receive a free Blox Fruit for every hour they spend on the map.

Shipwright in Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 1

Players can now interact with the Shipwright Teacher NPC to get repair buffs. The following are the perks that can be unlocked via the new NPC:

Repair

Plank Scavenger

Expert Repair

Repair Max Health

No Stun Repair

The Shipwright Teacher will assign players with the challenge of killing 20 Sharks on the map before granting them access to the upgrade UI.

Limited time offers in Roblox Blox Fruits Winter Update Part 1

Expand Tweet

Currently, Beast and Holiday Bundles are up for grabs at discounted prices.

Beast Bundle - 5999 Robux (10,700 Robux original price)

Holiday Bundle - 2999 Robux (5650 Robux original price)

Kitsune, T-Rex, and Mammoth Blox Fruits can be unbundled from the Beast Bundle. Buddha and Portal Blox Fruits are included in the Holiday Bundle. Additionally, both offer 1,800,000 Beli and 10,000 Fragments each.

That concludes our foray into Winter Update Part 1. Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of future Blox Fruits updates, patch notes, and more.