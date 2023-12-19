How to get the Yungblud UGCs in Roblox Beat Galaxy

Recently, Roblox Beat Galaxy introduced Yungblud's limited edition UGCs in the game as part of the English musician's special in-game event. Fans and players can grab these UGCs by earning Points via Yungblud's songs. That said, Beat Galaxy is a musical experience built around Universal Music Group's artists and labeled songs where players must earn in-game resources by completing tracks.

The gameplay follows a typical runner mechanism, where players must avoid getting hit by mines and reach the end of the track within the given timer to earn Fame levels and a high score. Scroll ahead to learn about Yungblud's UGCs and how to acquire them.

Yungblud UGCs in Roblox Beat Galaxy

Featured image of the Yungblud Shop (Image via Universal Music Group)

There are four limited edition Yungblud UGCs. You must earn UGC Points to claim them, and they are as follows:

Rhythmic Boombox Backpack - 1000 Points

Yungblud Skeleton Bucket Hat - 1250 Points

Yungblud Black Hearts Aura - 1500 Points

Yungblud Black and White Hair - 2000 Points

How to earn UGC Points in Roblox Beat Galaxy?

Official Yungblud event poster (Image via Beat Galaxy)

Once you spawn on the server, press the "Free UGC" blue button on the right side of the game screen. The UGC interface featuring the UGCs mentioned above will pop up.

Below the UGC Points earned box, you can see the "How to Earn Points" heading with the following rules:

Like the game and join the group to unlock the Spin Wheel

Spin the Wheel!

Play [Yungblud - Lowlife] to earn additional UGC Points!

Play 10 player mode!

Click on the green-themed 'Spin the Wheel' button on the interface's right side to open the Spin the Wheel UI. The available rewards will be displayed, and you can randomly obtain any of them with a spin. To view the likelihood of getting a specific reward, click the 'Chances' button in the middle of the UI.

You may earn up to 500 UGC points and a UGC Point Booster via the spin rewards. Now go back to the UGCs menu and press the small green "Teleport" button at the end of the Yungblud - Lowlife point.

The Play challenge box is opened with Yungblud's Lowlife track on the challenge screen. Choose your Challenge Level and start the race in Lowlife Track by hitting the play button.

Gameplay of Lowlife track in Roblox Beat Galaxy

Featured cover of the UGCs (Image via Beat Galaxy)

Collect green beam notes across the four lanes while avoiding red mines. The song lasts 2 minutes and 26 seconds, and you must reach the end to earn UGC Points. Keep an eye on the combo and multiplier boxes to increase your overall score.

After completing the race, you'll receive UGC Points based on your performance. Grind for a few hours to gather enough UGC Points to purchase the remaining three Yungblud UGCs in Roblox Beat Galaxy.

If you're new to the game, choose Challenge Level 1 or 2 to understand the gameplay. Once you grasp the mechanics, start the track with the maximum difficulty to accumulate more UGC points.

Unfortunately, the Boombox Backpack is out of stock, as the developer only released 2000 copies. However, the Skeleton Bucket Hat, Black Hearts Aura, and Black and White Hair still have thousands of copies available.

How to claim the Yungblud UGCs in Roblox Beat Galaxy?

Official Beat Galaxy gameplay cover (Image via Universal Music Group)

After accumulating enough UGC Points, open the UGC interface and click the 'Teleport to Yungblud's Shop' button. Your avatar will be teleported to the musician's in-game store.

Walk next to the UGC you want to claim and hit the 'Interface' button. The purchase option will pop up; simply hold 0 Robux to add the chosen UGC to your inventory.

