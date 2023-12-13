Roblox Tropical Resort Tycoon 2: Beginner's guide

Roblox Tropical Resort Tycoon 2 shares the same gameplay mechanics as its predecessor, Tropica Resort Tycoon. However, the sequel is smoother and offers a more polished gaming experience. In Tropical Resort Tycoon 2, you are tasked with establishing and running a successful resort to thrive.

Additionally, you will earn Cash (in-game currency) by building and upgrading your resort. You can also cruise around the map in luxury vehicles and engage in role-playing with your friends. Read on to learn more about Tropical Resort Tycoon 2.

Breakdown of how to play Roblox Tropical Resort Tycoon 2

If you are new to the game, your character will start penniless in a barren land. You will spawn in the land right in front of your resort. Turn around and walk to its center to find a green 'Buy Front Desk' button. You can also follow the arrow icons to reach the button.

Move to the button to add the upgrade instantly. This is your first resort, and it's free of cost. Additionally, you will start earning six Cash per second after putting a front desk on your land.

Now, walk straight to the 'Collect Cash' machine and withdraw your money, which will be 120-200 Cash. Stand on the tiny green blip to withdraw money. Thereafter, a new button will unlock in front of the 'Collect Cash' machine.

Spend 20 Cash to build walls around your empty land and head to the Front Desk. Purchase other Front Desk buttons to increase your overall revenue. The second Front Desk costs 40 Cash, the third Front Desk 120 Cash, and the fourth 250 Cash.

Get them up and running to earn a stable income. Additionally, once you set up all four Front Desks, the Diamond Cart will be unlocked for purchase. It costs 79 Robux and generates 40 Cash per second.

All the Robux-based upgrades are of golden buttons and vary in price. Hence, keep upgrading the necessary parts of your resort to start piling up stacks of Cash in Roblox Tropical Resort Tycoon 2.

Tips to remember when playing Roblox Tropical Resort Tycoon 2

Don't focus too much on red buttons, as they won't provide you with much early on. Instead, invest in the ones that provide you with income and then improve the infrastructure of your resort. After you become rich, start purchasing red buttons to fill your map with buildings and upgrades.

Additionally, only spend Robux if you plan on playing the game regularly. Avoid splurging, especially during the early game, as you may be forced to wait a few minutes to save enough money for significant buttons.

What else to do in Roblox Tropical Resort Tycoon 2?

You can compete in racing competitions with friends, explore the map, and construct various buildings on the server. The game also lets you build an airport where you can fly a plane around the map. You can also set up a theme park, go on rides, skydive, and engage in many other activities.

Coupled with that, four Gamepasses are available in the game. They are 2x Money, Auto Collect, Low Gravity, and Extra Speed.

