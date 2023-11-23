Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Guts & Blackpowder

Gamepasses are used in almost every challenging Roblox experience, as players who want exclusive in-game content can simply purchase it this way without having to grind hard. Guts & Blackpowder, a zombie-based fighting title set in the Napoleonic Wars era, offers 10 unique gamepasses to its player base. They are quite cheap, letting you get Cosmetics Packs and Regiment Packs without emptying your wallet.

You can buy all the passes for just 775 Robux. Scroll ahead to learn more about the gamepasses in Roblox Guts & Blackpowder.

Regiment Packs in Roblox Guts & Blackpowder

Three of the passes in this title offer Regiment Packs, each of which offers different designs, models, and cosmetics for all of this title's units. It's worth noting that the Regiments obtained from the pass are map-dependent.

Regiment Pack 1

Regiment Pack 1 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 150 Robux

You will obtain these Regiments after purchasing The Regiment Pack 1:

3e Regiment Etranger - Great Britain

Freikorps - Prussia

42nd Regiment of Foot - France

The British troops will feature their iconic red-themed uniform with a small baret-like hat. Freikorps, the Prussian Regiment, have a dark-skinned army uniform that stands out from the rest.

The French Regiment sports a blue and white uniform from the Napoleonic War. This Regiment's Sappers will be wearing a long bearskin hat.

Consider buying this pass only if you like playing as the aforementioned nations. If not, you can opt for other Regiment Packs.

Regiment Pack 2

Regiment Pack 2 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 150 Robux

The following are the Regiments and their nations in Guts & Blackpowder:

Field hunter battalion - Austria

Nr. 1 Vistula Legion - France

Marins de la Garde Imperiale - France

Marins de la Garde Impériale is a navy regiment that was once available in-game for free. However, the developer moved it to Regiment Pack 2 after its release in August 2023.

The Austrians will sport a light blue military uniform, while the French regiments' uniforms feature a horizon blue. That said, the Navy regiment will allow you to use four different attires, including a default one. They are as follows:

Seaman - String tie, red vest, white shirt, and a leather hat

Officer - Black uniform and a general's hat

Fifer - Green uniform with a long hat

Default - Black uniform equipped with a normal black army hat

Regiment Pack 3

Regiment Pack 3 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 150 Robux

You will receive the following Regiments in Guts & Blackpowder after purchasing the Regiment Pack 3:

Brunswick Ducal Corps - Great Britain

Landwehr Regiment of Silesia - Prussia

Saint Petersburg Militia - Russia

Great Britain's troops appear as the ultimate villains in this pass, clad in pitch-black uniforms adorned with a skull and crossbones logo right in the middle of their army caps. The Germans or Prussians have two uniforms, one default and the Officer, both of which are blue. Russian Officers don a green outfit, while the default soldiers are seen wearing tan army attire.

Cosmetic and Blemish Packs in Roblox Guts & Blackpowder

Cosmetic Pack 1

Cosmetic Pack 1 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:

Mutton Chops - Thick Mutton Chops

Walrus - A Thick Walrus Moustache

Eyepatch - Eyepatch covering the left eye

Klaus - Full White Beard

Monocle - Fancy Single Lens

Glasses - Thin, circular spectacles

Cosmetic Pack 2

Cosmetic Pack 2 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:

Handlebar - A Handlebar mustache

Frederick - A powdered wig of the upmost nobility

Full Beard - a full brown beard

Bandage - Bandage covering left eye

Wheat - Piece of straw

Scarf - A white scarf

Cosmetic Pack 3:

Cosmetic Pack 3 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:

Nasty Bruise - Black eye

Carrot - Orange Carrot

Bird Eyepatch - Eyepatch with a bird embroidered on it

Tidy Beard - A full beard, trimmed and combed

Goatee - Chin Beard Style

La Francais - Stylish moustache any Frenchman would be proud of

Cosmetic Pack 4

Cosmetic Pack 4 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:

Ney - Hair styled like Michel Ney's

Ponytail - Tied up Ponytail

Neckbeard - Beard predominantly grown over the neck

Piquet - Fancy style of goatee and moustache

Sideburns - Moustache and sideburns

Dandelion - Dandelion sticking out of the mouth

Cosmetic Pack 5

Cosmetic Pack 5 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:

Long Beard - A long full beard

Imperial - Imperial beard

Colonel - Van Duke Style (Changed letter for filter)

Chin Puff - Chin beard

Otis - Handlebar moustache and side burns

Braids - Braids

Cosmetic Pack 6

Cosmetic Pack 6 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:

Messy - Messy unkept hair

Long Hair - Long uncut hair

Quixote - Fancy styled beard and moustache

Charmer - Goatee, moustache and chops

Chevron - Thick moustache

Pointed Chevron - Pointy Thick moustache

Blemish Gamepass

Blemish Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 25 Robux

The following skins come with this pass. They are of different colors and present texture effects:

Wolf Scarred - The face of Rip Van Winkle.

Runner's Victim - Three scars on the right cheek.

Dirty - Covered in dirt and grime.

Stitches - A long stitch scar across your nose.

