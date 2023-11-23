Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Guts & Blackpowder

Gamepasses are used in almost every challenging Roblox experience, as players who want exclusive in-game content can simply purchase it this way without having to grind hard. Guts & Blackpowder, a zombie-based fighting title set in the Napoleonic Wars era, offers 10 unique gamepasses to its player base. They are quite cheap, letting you get Cosmetics Packs and Regiment Packs without emptying your wallet.
You can buy all the passes for just 775 Robux. Scroll ahead to learn more about the gamepasses in Roblox Guts & Blackpowder.
Regiment Packs in Roblox Guts & Blackpowder
Three of the passes in this title offer Regiment Packs, each of which offers different designs, models, and cosmetics for all of this title's units. It's worth noting that the Regiments obtained from the pass are map-dependent.
Regiment Pack 1
Price - 150 Robux
You will obtain these Regiments after purchasing The Regiment Pack 1:
- 3e Regiment Etranger - Great Britain
- Freikorps - Prussia
- 42nd Regiment of Foot - France
The British troops will feature their iconic red-themed uniform with a small baret-like hat. Freikorps, the Prussian Regiment, have a dark-skinned army uniform that stands out from the rest.
The French Regiment sports a blue and white uniform from the Napoleonic War. This Regiment's Sappers will be wearing a long bearskin hat.
Consider buying this pass only if you like playing as the aforementioned nations. If not, you can opt for other Regiment Packs.
Regiment Pack 2
Price - 150 Robux
The following are the Regiments and their nations in Guts & Blackpowder:
- Field hunter battalion - Austria
- Nr. 1 Vistula Legion - France
- Marins de la Garde Imperiale - France
Marins de la Garde Impériale is a navy regiment that was once available in-game for free. However, the developer moved it to Regiment Pack 2 after its release in August 2023.
The Austrians will sport a light blue military uniform, while the French regiments' uniforms feature a horizon blue. That said, the Navy regiment will allow you to use four different attires, including a default one. They are as follows:
- Seaman - String tie, red vest, white shirt, and a leather hat
- Officer - Black uniform and a general's hat
- Fifer - Green uniform with a long hat
- Default - Black uniform equipped with a normal black army hat
Regiment Pack 3
Price - 150 Robux
You will receive the following Regiments in Guts & Blackpowder after purchasing the Regiment Pack 3:
- Brunswick Ducal Corps - Great Britain
- Landwehr Regiment of Silesia - Prussia
- Saint Petersburg Militia - Russia
Great Britain's troops appear as the ultimate villains in this pass, clad in pitch-black uniforms adorned with a skull and crossbones logo right in the middle of their army caps. The Germans or Prussians have two uniforms, one default and the Officer, both of which are blue. Russian Officers don a green outfit, while the default soldiers are seen wearing tan army attire.
Cosmetic and Blemish Packs in Roblox Guts & Blackpowder
Cosmetic Pack 1
Price - 50 Robux
Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:
- Mutton Chops - Thick Mutton Chops
- Walrus - A Thick Walrus Moustache
- Eyepatch - Eyepatch covering the left eye
- Klaus - Full White Beard
- Monocle - Fancy Single Lens
- Glasses - Thin, circular spectacles
Cosmetic Pack 2
Price - 50 Robux
Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:
- Handlebar - A Handlebar mustache
- Frederick - A powdered wig of the upmost nobility
- Full Beard - a full brown beard
- Bandage - Bandage covering left eye
- Wheat - Piece of straw
- Scarf - A white scarf
Cosmetic Pack 3:
Price - 50 Robux
Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:
- Nasty Bruise - Black eye
- Carrot - Orange Carrot
- Bird Eyepatch - Eyepatch with a bird embroidered on it
- Tidy Beard - A full beard, trimmed and combed
- Goatee - Chin Beard Style
- La Francais - Stylish moustache any Frenchman would be proud of
Cosmetic Pack 4
Price - 50 Robux
Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:
- Ney - Hair styled like Michel Ney's
- Ponytail - Tied up Ponytail
- Neckbeard - Beard predominantly grown over the neck
- Piquet - Fancy style of goatee and moustache
- Sideburns - Moustache and sideburns
- Dandelion - Dandelion sticking out of the mouth
Cosmetic Pack 5
Price - 50 Robux
Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:
- Long Beard - A long full beard
- Imperial - Imperial beard
- Colonel - Van Duke Style (Changed letter for filter)
- Chin Puff - Chin beard
- Otis - Handlebar moustache and side burns
- Braids - Braids
Cosmetic Pack 6
Price - 50 Robux
Buy this pass to unlock the following cosmetics:
- Messy - Messy unkept hair
- Long Hair - Long uncut hair
- Quixote - Fancy styled beard and moustache
- Charmer - Goatee, moustache and chops
- Chevron - Thick moustache
- Pointed Chevron - Pointy Thick moustache
Blemish Gamepass
Price - 25 Robux
The following skins come with this pass. They are of different colors and present texture effects:
- Wolf Scarred - The face of Rip Van Winkle.
- Runner's Victim - Three scars on the right cheek.
- Dirty - Covered in dirt and grime.
- Stitches - A long stitch scar across your nose.
