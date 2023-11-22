Roblox Guts and Blackpowder: Features and badges

Roblox Guts and Blackpowder is set in the Napoleonic Wars era, where players are sorted into teams and equipped with a range of weapons to defend and cooperate with their team to escape in zombie-invaded Napoleonic maps. Additionally, the maps also feature different objectives to complete and NPCs to help you escape.

Weapons like muskets, cannons, axes, and more that belong to the Napoleonic era can be used to eliminate zombies. You can also earn in-game badges and add them to your Roblox profile. Scroll ahead to learn more about the classes, nations, NPCs, and more.

Features in Roblox Guts and Blackpowder

The following are all the classes in Guts and Blackpowder:

Officer - Evasive, wields a pistol, and boosts aura with Bayonet Charge ability (offensive and support).

Line Infantry - Armed with a Muskeeter, good for sniping enemy units (Jack of all trades).

Seaman - Blunderbuss (good offensive unit).

Sapper - Can build Barricades, Stakes, and Caltrops (offensive and support).

- Can build Barricades, Stakes, and Caltrops (offensive and support). Musician or Fifer - Plays flute, increasing the reload time of your allies and build the speed of Sappers. You can use a bagpipe instead of a flute via the Regiment Pack One (support).

Surgeon - Heal injured allies using bandages (support).

- Heal injured allies using bandages (support). Priest - Use Crucifix to avoid zombies and use Blessing to heal allies (offensive and support).

The following are the available nations in Roblox Guts and Blackpowder:

Portugal

France

United Kingdom

Prussia

Denmark

Austria

Sweden

Russia

Once you reach any objective point, wait for the rest of the team to reach and don't talk to the NPC or advance with the next objective. Zombies will start spawning and become a bane to all escaping soldiers. So, instead of rushing to the objective point, help your teammates. Once you all reach the point safely, then proceed with the task.

The following are the maps based on historical war locations:

Hougoumont - Only supports Endless mode, several chokepoints, and no cannons, so avoid getting cornered.

San Sebastian - One of your teammates must sacrifice themselves to use the lift.

Vardøhus Fortress - Snow map; dig snow and reach the lighthouse to plan your escape. It also supports Endless mode.

Paris Catacombs - Reach the port and wait to escape.

Leipzig - Cross the bridge within the time limit to escape.

- Cross the bridge within the time limit to escape. La Ferme d'en Haunt - Endless mode with cannons.

The following are the types of zombies and NPCs in Roblox Guts and Blackpowder:

Barrels

Shamblers

Runners

Igniters

Sappers

Leipzig - Jacob

Catacombes - Jean and Ferryman

San Sebastian - Barry and Captain

Vardohous fortress - Captain and two crewmates

The best way to learn the game for newbies is to join a packed server. This way, you can get a strong grip on the combat style and mechanics. That said, choose your favorite class and build a game style around it.

Badges to collect in Roblox Guts and Blackpowder

The Roblox badges featured below are obtainable by completing in-game tasks and actions:

Cold Front - Escape Vardøhus Fortress without losing a single life in objective mode.

Old Yeller - Kill a survivor with broken legs.

- Kill a survivor with broken legs. Slight Miscalculation - Lose your life in the bridge explosion of the Leipzig map.

Explosive Retreat - Escape Leipzig without losing a single life in objective mode.

Escape Leipzig without losing a single life in objective mode. Recruited by The Empire of the Dead - Die in the Paris Catacombs map.

Deliverance from the Catacombs - Successfully escape the Catacombs map without losing a single life in objective mode.

Successfully escape the Catacombs map without losing a single life in objective mode. Forlorn Hope - Escape San Sebastian without losing a life in objective mode.

Soldats de ma Vieille Garde - Save 51 teammates and get KDR of 10 or above.

Save 51 teammates and get KDR of 10 or above. NO, FREDERICK! - Bayonet charge a bomer and die in the process.

Vos Enterrement - Sacrifice yourself in San Sebastian.

Sacrifice yourself in San Sebastian. Soldier's Grace - Kill 75 Runner zombies, save 150 allies from Shambler zombies, and heal 50 allies as Surgeon to unlock Chaplain/Priest and Cross Necklace.

Soldier's Grace - Kill 75 Runner zombies, save 150 allies from Shambler zombies, and heal 50 allies as Surgeon to unlock Chaplain/Priest and Cross Necklace.

Slay ten zombies using Officer's Bayonet Charge. Glory to the Survivors - You need a server with 10 or more players, and everyone must survive the first half of the objective map without losing any lives.

For more exciting content on Roblox, check out our section for the same on Sportskeeda.