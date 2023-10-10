5 best Entities in Roblox Apeirophobia

Roblox Apeirophobia is a horror game developed by Polaroid Studios in the metaverse. The gameplay revolves around solving puzzles and exploring rooms while evading Entities, which are SCP-like creatures that will try to eliminate players roaming the map. There are various types of entities belonging to both hostile and docile categories.

You'll find detailed information about the Backroom Entities in the Entity Book located in Level 7. Scroll ahead to learn more about the best Entities in Roblox Apeirophobia.

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Skin Stealer, Hound, Titan Smiler, and other best Entities in Roblox Apeirophobia

1) Skin Stealer

The Skin Stealer is among the most terrifying entities in the game. This creature relentlessly tracks the player's movements, posing a constant threat. It spawns in Level 8 and is exceptionally fast compared to its counterparts.

The Skin Stealer cannot be distracted by using your character's in-game abilities, such as whistling, jumping, or running. To evade the Skin Stealer, listen for its monstrous growling and moaning sounds. You can also use darkness as your cover and hide from its line of sight.

Significant features:

The fastest Entity in Roblox Apeirophobia

Will eliminate players even if they are using lockers or vents

Instant death on the highest difficulty setting (Hard and Nightmare modes)

2) Hound

The Hound Entity resembles a humanoid version of a dog and is the second fastest creature in the game after Skin Stealer. However, Hound has a slow wandering speed and will gain haste after spotting its victim.

Hound does not have any eyes, as a result, its skillset is focused on sound and echoes. When this Entity is pursuing you, it's crucial to avoid making any noise, as the monster will swiftly rush to the source of the sound to investigate.

Significant features:

Roams in Level 3 and Level 666

Makes a growling noise, you can use this to your advantage and avoid getting eliminated

Can be very annoying, especially when you are in the middle of solving puzzles

3) Titan Smiler

The Titan Smiler spawns in two different Levels: Level 6 and Level 10. You can easily outmaneuver this Entity at Level 6 using basic escape techniques. However, Level 10 features a far more challenging scenario, where this creature can eliminate you within seconds.

Furthermore, the Titan Smiler traces your movements on the floor and quickly charges toward your spawn point. Therefore, do not backtrack to your previous locations. Instead, keep moving forward to avoid instant elimination in Roblox Apeirophobia.

Significant features:

The Camouflage ability allows the Titan Smiler to blend with its environment (You can see it's face though)

Titan Smiler can detect your exact location on the map

Will destroy obstacles and pursue the endless chase

4) Phantom Smiler

Phantom Smiler is known for its jumpscares in Roblox Apeirophobia and can spawn in multiple levels. This Entity creates an authentic horror experience, as it stalks players and even uses whistles to intensify the fear factor.

During jumpscares, your screen will zoom in and out, and it will be saturated with blue, pink, and purple filters. However, the good news is that after the jumpscares, the Phantom Smiler will despawn.

Significant features:

Jumpscares can make you waste time and succub to other dangers

The only 2D Entity in the game

If you are near Ben's Chair, then you won't get jumpscares from this Entity

5) Starfish

Starfish has a sluggy movement speed as individuals can simply outrun them. However, don't underestimate this Entity, as its silent approach can lead to sudden surprises. Due to its massive size, you can try hiding in smaller spots to evade Starfish.

It's important to note that Starfish has the ability to swim, so it's not advisable to seek refuge in water. Two of this Entity's spawn points are located inside water pools, and it will instantly detect your presence if you step into any water-based areas.

Significant features:

Has four spawn points

Usually camps

Very stealthy

