Roblox Base Battles Thanksgiving Event

Roblox Base Battles celebrated Thanksgiving by hosting a 13-day-long event in the game. Dubbed the Thanksgiving Event, this update welcomed a new map along with several add-ons. Coupled with that, some bugs and reworks will also be implemented. The game also introduced the Thanksgiving Pass, allowing players to choose between the Premium and Free variants.

The former costs 399 Robux to activate, while the latter is free. Premium Pass holders can grab exclusive rewards consisting of weapons, skins, banners, and more. Scroll ahead to learn more about the Thanksgiving update in Roblox Base Battles.

The Thanksgiving Event in Roblox Base Battles will conclude on December 1, 2023

Thanksgiving Pass

There are 25 levels in both the Premium and Free Passes, and you must earn points by completing Seasonal Missions and leveling up. Note that you can skip the Season Missions using 400 Robux and earn all the points. The seasonal missions are as follows:

Get 250 kills - 300 Points

Get 500 kills - 600 Points

Get 1000 kills - 1200 Points

There is also a Loot Crate with the following rewards:

100,000 Tokens - 50%

200,000 Tokens - 35%

300,000 Tokens - 5%

6 Hour Token Booster - 5%

6 Hour XP Booster - 5%

Premium Pass

Premium Pass presents items with great value, which include:

Level 1 - Mayflower Blunderbuss

Level 2 - Fall Pumpkins Skin

Level 3 - Banner: COOKED!

Level 4 - Avatar: Snowy Soldiers

Level 5 - 25,000 Tokens

Level 6 - Spray: Walkie Talkie

Level 7 - Banner: Easy as Pie!

Level 8 - 1 Hour XP Booster

Level 9 - 50,000 Tokens

Level 10 - Colorful Leaves Parachute

Level 11 - Avatar: Fall Soldier

Level 12 - Thanksgiving Trail

Level 13 - Spray: Turkey Leg

Level 14 - Banner: Not a Chance!

Level 15 - Avatar: Grenade

Level 16 - 75,000 Tokens

Level 17 - Thanksgiving Plaid

Level 18 - 6 Hour Token Booster

Level 19 - Avatar: Over Shanghai

Level 20 - Banner: Good Try!

Level 21 - Weapon Crate Spin

Level 22 - Spray: Badge

Level 23 - Colorful Leaves

Level 24 - 100,000 Tokens

Level 25 - Fall Cruiser (vehicle)

Free Pass

Players without the Premium Pass can only claim rewards from the odd levels in the Free variant. The rewards are as follows:

Level 1 - 20 Minute Token Booster

Level 3 - 25,000 Tokens

Level 5 - Pilgrim Hat Parachute

Level 7 - Avatar: Mr Turkey

Level 9 - Banner: Gobble Gobble Gone!

Level 11 - 1 Hour Token Booster

Level 13 - Thanksgiving Dinner

Level 15 - Weapon Crate Spin

Level 17 - 1 Hour XP Booster

Level 19 - Turkey Launcher

Level 21 - Fall Leaves Trail

Level 23 - x9 Harvester

Level 25 - Leafblower Flamethrower

The Fall Cruiser won't be available after the Thanksgiving Event, so Roblox players must quickly get their hands on it.

