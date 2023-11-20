Roblox Base Battles Thanksgiving Event

Roblox Base Battles celebrated Thanksgiving by hosting a 13-day-long event in the game. Dubbed the Thanksgiving Event, this update welcomed a new map along with several add-ons. Coupled with that, some bugs and reworks will also be implemented. The game also introduced the Thanksgiving Pass, allowing players to choose between the Premium and Free variants.
The former costs 399 Robux to activate, while the latter is free. Premium Pass holders can grab exclusive rewards consisting of weapons, skins, banners, and more. Scroll ahead to learn more about the Thanksgiving update in Roblox Base Battles.
The Thanksgiving Event in Roblox Base Battles will conclude on December 1, 2023
Thanksgiving Pass
There are 25 levels in both the Premium and Free Passes, and you must earn points by completing Seasonal Missions and leveling up. Note that you can skip the Season Missions using 400 Robux and earn all the points. The seasonal missions are as follows:
- Get 250 kills - 300 Points
- Get 500 kills - 600 Points
- Get 1000 kills - 1200 Points
There is also a Loot Crate with the following rewards:
- 100,000 Tokens - 50%
- 200,000 Tokens - 35%
- 300,000 Tokens - 5%
- 6 Hour Token Booster - 5%
- 6 Hour XP Booster - 5%
Premium Pass
Premium Pass presents items with great value, which include:
- Level 1 - Mayflower Blunderbuss
- Level 2 - Fall Pumpkins Skin
- Level 3 - Banner: COOKED!
- Level 4 - Avatar: Snowy Soldiers
- Level 5 - 25,000 Tokens
- Level 6 - Spray: Walkie Talkie
- Level 7 - Banner: Easy as Pie!
- Level 8 - 1 Hour XP Booster
- Level 9 - 50,000 Tokens
- Level 10 - Colorful Leaves Parachute
- Level 11 - Avatar: Fall Soldier
- Level 12 - Thanksgiving Trail
- Level 13 - Spray: Turkey Leg
- Level 14 - Banner: Not a Chance!
- Level 15 - Avatar: Grenade
- Level 16 - 75,000 Tokens
- Level 17 - Thanksgiving Plaid
- Level 18 - 6 Hour Token Booster
- Level 19 - Avatar: Over Shanghai
- Level 20 - Banner: Good Try!
- Level 21 - Weapon Crate Spin
- Level 22 - Spray: Badge
- Level 23 - Colorful Leaves
- Level 24 - 100,000 Tokens
- Level 25 - Fall Cruiser (vehicle)
Free Pass
Players without the Premium Pass can only claim rewards from the odd levels in the Free variant. The rewards are as follows:
- Level 1 - 20 Minute Token Booster
- Level 3 - 25,000 Tokens
- Level 5 - Pilgrim Hat Parachute
- Level 7 - Avatar: Mr Turkey
- Level 9 - Banner: Gobble Gobble Gone!
- Level 11 - 1 Hour Token Booster
- Level 13 - Thanksgiving Dinner
- Level 15 - Weapon Crate Spin
- Level 17 - 1 Hour XP Booster
- Level 19 - Turkey Launcher
- Level 21 - Fall Leaves Trail
- Level 23 - x9 Harvester
- Level 25 - Leafblower Flamethrower
The Fall Cruiser won't be available after the Thanksgiving Event, so Roblox players must quickly get their hands on it.
