How to get the free bundles in Roblox Kaiju Cats?

Roblox Kaiju Cats offers a puzzle-solving experience centered around three large cats: Catzilla, Meowza, and King Claw. The gameplay relies on directing the cats to their homes by destroying obstacles and planning to win. According to the game's official description, players will face the same challenges during the initial stages of the hiring process in Roblox. Currently, you can collect the Catzilla Champion, Meowza Champion, and King Claw badges, along with three free bundles themed around these cats.

Scroll ahead to learn how to obtain these bundles and add the badges to your profile.

How to earn the badges in Roblox Kaiju Cats?

Follow the steps outlined below to claim the bundles within no time:

Launch the game and connect to the server

Complete the tutorial to understand the gameplay, or you can skip the tutorial

You will start the game with the three cats with a map consisting of different traps and buildings

Direct Catzilla to the green house at the end of the map, Meowza to the red house, and King Claw to the blue house. You will earn in-game Cat Power when cats do the most damage by destroying buildings and other obstacles on the map.

You will only have 15 turns to move your cats to their houses. Each High-Value Building floor you destroy will grant you 500 Cat Power, while Low-Value Building floors will only give you 250 Cat Power. You will win the game once your cats gain 6000 Cat Power.

Once you get any cat to its house, you will earn the maximum amount of Cat Power for that specific cat, get the maximum points, and unlock both the badge and bundle. We highly advise you to plan the movement of one cat and issue the right commands to reach its respective home.

After this, restart the game and move another cat to its location to earn the second badge and bundle. Repeat the process for the third time to get the final bundle in Roblox Kaiju Cats.

Items acquired after obtaining the cat bundles in Roblox Kaiju Cats

Catzilla bundle

All the accessories obtained from this bundle will have green as the primary color. The following items will be added to your inventory via the Catzilla bundle:

Catzilla - Torso

Catzilla - Tail

Catzilla - Right Leg

Catzilla - Left Leg

Catzilla - Right Arm

Catzilla - Left Arm

Catzilla - Head

Meowza bundle

All the accessories obtained from this bundle will have red as the primary color. The following items will be added to your inventory via the Meowza bundle:

Meowza - Torso

Meowza - Tail

Meowza - Right Leg

Meowza - Left Leg

Meowza - Right Arm

Meowza - Left Arm

Meowza - Head

King Claw bundle

All the accessories obtained from this bundle will have blue as the primary color. The following items will be added to your inventory via the King Claw bundle:

King Claw - Torso

King Claw - Tail

King Claw - Right Leg

King Claw - Left Leg

King Claw - Right Arm

King Claw - Left Arm

King Claw - Head

You can access all the newly obtained items via your Roblox inventory.

