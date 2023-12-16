How to get the Racing Helmet (Red/Green) in Roblox Lamborghini Lanzador Lab

Lamborghini Lanzador Lab, as the name suggests, is a Roblox experience centered on the Italian luxury sports car supergiant. You can only use the Lamborghini Lanzador to race and compete for the top spots in the game's multiple global leaderboards. You also have the option to customize your vehicle and equip limited-edition UGC accessories, cosmetics, and hats on your avatar.

This month, the exclusive Racing Helmet (Red/Green) is up for grabs. Only 20,000 helmet copies made their way into the game. This article takes a look at how to claim the limited-edition headpiece.

Complete 3 quests to obtain the Racing Helmet (Red/Green) in Roblox Lamborghini Lanzador

To obtain the Racing Helmet (Red/Green) in Roblox Lamborghini Lanzador, open the Challenge interface by clicking the small trophy icon on the left side of the screen. Press the green-themed UGC menu. You will see the following under the item's description:

Finish a bronze Time Trail or achieve a better time.

Complete the lifetime scavenger hunt.

Finish a daily challenge.

How to master the Time Trail challenge in Roblox Lamborghini Lanzador Lab

After launching the game, head to the racetrack right next to the Server Top Times leaderboard. The Time Trials description and the best time of your character will be displayed. Hit the green Start button to initiate the Time Trial challenge. All you need to do is reach the end of the map within 2.30 minutes.

Unlike other racing games, you won't encounter any obstacles or disturbances during the race. It's just your Lanzador and the road. If you fail to finish the race before the timer reaches 2.30 minutes, the challenge won't be completed.

The good thing is that you can keep trying, no matter how many times you fail. If you're struggling to drive fast, it's advised to cruise around the map, learn the track's route, and slowly adapt to the driving mechanics. Once you finish the race within the specified time, the first challenge will be completed.

How to complete the Lifetime Scavenger Hunt in Roblox Lamborghini Lanzador Lab

To complete the Lifetime Scavenger Hunt, you must find seven different car parts on the map. Follow the steps below to do so:

Behind the Servers Top Times leaderboard, you will find the Lamborghini logo; walk through the virtual model to collect it.

Now, head inside the HQ building, entrance on the left side of the leaderboards with a big black Lamborghini logo etched on the ground.

Once you enter the HQ, run towards the left circular path and reach the end of it.

You will find the second item. Now, walk past the car in the middle of the chamber and turn towards your right.

You will see a small waterfall. Jump on the platform behind it to find the third item.

Follow the open pathway behind the blue show car.

You will spot an orange car once you get past the blue one. Walk near the car's left door to find the fourth item.

Straight from the orange car, a small pathway will be visible. Walk through that path to find a spiral staircase.

Use it to reach the first floor of the HQ.

Behind the huge railing on the left side near the indoor tree, you will find the sixth item.

Use the stairs to reach the ground floor.

Walk towards your left to find a lounge area with a show car.

Behind the first sofa, you will find the final item.

How to complete the daily challenge in Roblox Lamborghini Lanzador Lab

Daily challenges differ for every player. You can get simple tasks like racing, customizing your cars, and so on.

Complete any two assigned daily quests that can be viewed on the blue-themed Daily menu in the Challenges interface. After finishing the daily challenges, head to the waterfalls area. Jump on the platform, go near the mannequin on your right side, and press the Interact button.

The Racing Helmet (Red/Green) purchase UI will pop up. Just hit the green Buy button to add the limited edition UGC to your inventory.

