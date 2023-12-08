Roblox Anime Ball: How to play and Gamepasses

Roblox Anime Ball is based on a new fan-favorite game called Blade Ball. The game is also built around a similar premise where you have to hit a ball that gradually gets faster with every hit till it takes out a player. Similar to the original, Roblox Anime Ball has multiple features that help players gain an advantage during intense battles. The only difference is that the beloved Animanga series and characters inspire the abilities.

As beginning your journey in any game is the hardest step, we've put together this handy guide to help you get settled in Roblox Anime Ball. This article breaks down the basics of this PVP dodgeball extravaganza and explores some game-changing Gamepasses that are sure to take your gaming experience to the next level.

Everything you need to know about Roblox Anime Ball

How to play Roblox Anime Ball?

Anime Ball isn't your run-of-the-mill anime game; it's a wild ride packed with countless goodies. The game is built around a dodgeball arena where players are armed to the teeth with weapons, armor, and special anime-inspired abilities. Your primary mission will be to deflect the ball and be the last man standing. To come out on top, you can make use of sprinting, blocks, and said abilities.

Each round you manage to stay alive, you will earn the in-game currency called Yen, which you can then splurge on items and abilities to boost your skills to the next level and always stay ahead of the competition. However, to fully utilize the wide range of abilities and features, you must understand the in-game controls. Here's a rundown:

You can use the W, A, S, and D keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Anime Ball. Mouse: You can also move your mouse to look around and aim your abilities and sword at your foes and ball, respectively.

You can also move your mouse to look around and aim your abilities and sword at your foes and ball, respectively. M1 or LMB: By clicking the left-click button on your mouse, you can deflect the ball away. However, you have to keep in mind that the ball speeds up over time, and you have to adapt to emerge victorious.

You can press the Spacebar once to perform a jump. M: You can press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu if you wish to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit the game.

What gamepasses does Roblox Anime Ball offer?

Here are some Gamepasses that'll turn you into an Anime Ball legend:

Dual Wield - 199 Robux: This Gamepass lets wield two of the same swords at one time. If you want to unleash your inner dual-wielding anime warrior like Zoro from One Piece, you can look at this cosmetic upgrade to look twice as cool while dominating the battlefield.

This Gamepass lets wield two of the same swords at one time. If you want to unleash your inner dual-wielding anime warrior like Zoro from One Piece, you can look at this cosmetic upgrade to look twice as cool while dominating the battlefield. Instant Spin - 299 Robux: This Gamepass removes the animation in crates, which significantly speeds up crate opening. If you're tired of waiting for those crates to pop open, well, with Instant Spin, you can say goodbye to the pesky crate opening animation and hello to lightning-fast reveals.

This Gamepass removes the animation in crates, which significantly speeds up crate opening. If you're tired of waiting for those crates to pop open, well, with Instant Spin, you can say goodbye to the pesky crate opening animation and hello to lightning-fast reveals. VIP - 599 Robux: If playing as a regular player isn't your style, you can look at the VIP Gamepass and bask in the perks! This Gamepass lets you enjoy a fancy VIP Chat tag, boost your Yen earnings by 40%, snag a free daily wheel spin, kickstart your adventure with 4000 starter Yen, and experience crazy lobby speeds. It's truly the VIP treatment you deserve!

If playing as a regular player isn't your style, you can look at the VIP Gamepass and bask in the perks! This Gamepass lets you enjoy a fancy VIP Chat tag, boost your Yen earnings by 40%, snag a free daily wheel spin, kickstart your adventure with 4000 starter Yen, and experience crazy lobby speeds. It's truly the VIP treatment you deserve! Triple Open - 349 Robux: If you're tired of opening one crate at a time, this Gamepass is undoubtedly for you because it lets you open three crates at a time! The Triple Open Gamepass lets you speed up the loot-grabbing process, ensuring you spend more time in the arena and less time waiting.

Visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to catch wind of more such content and to receive regular updates about the happenings in the Roblox Metaverse.