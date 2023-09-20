5 things you should know before playing Roblox Evade 

Evade is an impressively designed and terrifying Roblox game where survival is the paramount objective. The Hexagon Development Community's brainchild sends players into a terrifying world and puts their mettle to the test. This captivating game, which was launched on June 10, 2022, has found a niche in the Roblox community.

A game in the horror genre that offers a taste of light violence in a nightmare environment, Roblox Evade challenges players nine and older to enter its universe. It has solidified its status as a fan favorite with an incredible one million likes and a massive 2.7 billion visits by players. Furthermore, 3,741,293 gamers have added this game to the list of their favorite games.

Up to 15 brave players can play Roblox Evade on public servers, where surviving is a group effort. Those seeking a more exclusive experience can access private servers that are available for just 70 Robux.

It's important to be cautious because this game is only for the brave-hearted. Players must run, hide, team up, or do whatever else is required, as the description cautions. To survive their insatiable wrath, they must do whatever it takes. The stakes are higher than ever in Roblox Evade, with blinding lights and spine-tingling jump scares around every corner.

Top five things to note in Roblox Evade

1) Gameplay

The commencement of a round immediately forces existing players into action. They have only 30 seconds to start their exploration after being placed at random on the map. As the round progresses, captions reveal the primary goal of the game, separate from daily tasks.

When a player collides with a Nextbot, they experience a dramatic launch that renders them unconscious for about two seconds. A player can only be taken out once per round, and a third knockout puts an end to their game. Winning a map rewards them with more Cash and EXP.

2) Nextbots

Players run against their powerful adversaries, known as Nextbots, in the mysterious world of Roblox Evade. These walking PNGs are ruthless hunters, pursuing and destroying any player they come across. Only two of the game's more than 60 unique Nextbots are active at any given time, making the task unpredictable.

Each Nextbot makes a distinct, frightful sound that contributes to the gloomy vibe. Additionally, they frequently provide creepy audio cues after a takedown is successful. They pose a real threat while being a little slower than players. However, swift players with guns or vehicles can tactically take them out.

3) Vehicles

The appearance of the vehicles is affected by the height of the roof as they smoothly appear in front of the players. There is a wide variety of vehicles available, neatly divided into ground and aerial vehicle types. However, Evade stands out due to its distinctive control structure.

Players maneuver ground vehicles by adjusting the in-game camera instead of the traditional A and D keys, which is a quirk that can be confusing, especially for seasoned PC gamers. Additionally, some ground vehicles respond to the W key by speeding up, while the S key slows them down.

4) Currencies

Tokens, also known as Cash, are a primary currency in Evade. They're used for purchasing in-game items and can be earned by completing matches, daily missions, or by buying them with Robux. Experience, on the other hand, is a non-redeemable currency received at the end of rounds. While it can't be spent, it's crucial for leveling up.

Points are a secondary currency used for buying cosmetic items in the daily shop. Tickets were a currency exclusively introduced during the Halloween 2022 update and its associated Battle Pass.

5) Codes

With in-game codes, players can obtain more thrilling rewards. For free essential items that give players a head start in their experience, developers provide coupons that may be redeemed by users. Here are the active codes:

HolidayUpdateFixEXP - 300 XP HolidayUpdateFix - 2,000 Tokens luckyday - St. Patrick's Day Pin NewYears2023 - New Year cosmetic therealdeal - Bird Badge cosmetic

Roblox Evade delivers a fascinating adventure to gamers searching for a challenging gameplay experience against persistent Nextbots, currencies to spend, distinctive vehicle controls, and codes for free rewards.