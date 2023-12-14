Roblox Toilet Tower Defense: How to play and features

If you're a fan of the Tower Defense genre on Roblox and know about the Skibidi Toilet trend on the rise, you can take a look at Roblox Toilet Tower Defense. It may sound like an odd concept, but many players are having a great time defending their throne from oncoming toilets. We know diving into a new game can be stressful at first, and this guide helps with that.

This article dives into the basics of Toilet Tower Defense and breaks down the awesome features that make this game stand out. Let's jump in!

Everything you need to know about Roblox Toilet Tower Defense

The battle of the thrones in Roblox Toilet Tower Defense

In Roblox Toilet Tower Defense, your mission is surprisingly simple yet addictive, you have to defend your base against relentless waves of oncoming toilets of all sizes and power levels. Why toilets? Well, with the rise of the Skibidi Toilet meme, everyone is trying to capitalize on the trend, and also simply because it's Roblox. So gear up and get ready weirdest battle ever while you try to defend your tower.

You have to strategize your defense by strategically placing cameramen and other quirky units featured in the game. As you successfully fend off a wave of toilets, you'll earn in-game Cash, which you can then use to unlock new units and Titans from the Gacha-style system and keep slaying more toilets.

Toilet Tower Defense also throws some spice to the fray with temporary boosts. If you need a little extra power to tackle those pesky porta-potties, you can look at boosts, and then unleash a strategic attack to watch the toilets tumble.

However, to be completely prepared to take on toilets of any power level, you must understand the basic in-game controls. So, here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your units around in Toilet Tower Defense.

You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your units around in Toilet Tower Defense. Mouse: You can also use your mouse to move around the usable area near the tower and interact with the units and other items.

You can also use your mouse to move around the usable area near the tower and interact with the units and other items. M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to place your units in the desired position.

You can use the left-click button on your mouse to place your units in the desired position. Space: You can press the Spacebar once to perform a jump.

You can press the Spacebar once to perform a jump. M: Press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit Toilet Tower Defense.

Exploring current and upcoming features in Roblox Toilet Tower Defense

Roblox TTD's developer is already working on a game mode that can be played once you've conquered the level-based waves, and it promises endless fun. But to enjoy it, you have to stay tuned because it is currently in development and will be released soon with the new update.

Toilet Tower Defense offers game passes that let you skip the line and dive straight into the action. No one likes waiting around, especially when toilets are attacking. If you don't want to let those porcelain-invaders catch you off guard, you can take a look at the paid offerings and arm yourself with the perks of a game pass.

In a nutshell, Toilet Tower Defense is a wild ride with a bizarre theme, but it's all part of the fun.