Everything you need to know about Gamepasses in Roblox Super Toilet Brawl

Roblox Super Toilet Brawl is a game where you and your pals can team up to take down waves of increasingly tough enemies dubbed toilets. If you are looking for ways to take your gameplay and overall experience to the next level, you must check out Gamepasses. These paid passes provide useful abilities and effects that you can use to take out your opponents with ease.

This article lists every Gamepass offered in Super Toilet Brawl.

Complete guide to Gamepasses in Roblox Super Toilet Brawl

1) Titan Speakerman - Price: 149 Robux

Titan Speakerman Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

With the help of the Titan Speakerman Gamepass, you can blast your foes off with an arm cannon in Roblox Super Toilet Brawl. This Gamepass packs a punch that would make even the toughest foe quiver. It also features a mega soundwave attack that's a game-changer.

It is crucial to remember that there can only be three Titans with this power in each server, so you have to snatch it up before someone else does.

2) Titan Cameraman - Price: 99 Robux

Titan Cameraman Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

This Titan comes bundled with a high-powered flamethrower that can bring even the toughest enemies to their knees.

You have to pick this limited-edition titan quickly because there can only be three ruthless flamethrowers on a server.

3) Titan TV Man - Price: 199 Robux

Titan TV Man Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

This Titan is capable of teleportation and insane damage. It can also dazzle oncoming enemies with a bright red screen flash to blind them and buy some time.

You have to be quick to select this Titan. Like most of the other entries, there can only be three of these Titans per server.

4) Cinemaman - Price: 249 Robux

Cinemaman Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The Cinemaman takes the Titan TV Man Gamepass to a whole other level with its buffed-up red-screen soundwave attack that makes even the strongest enemies fold.

Every server has three slots for you to become Cinemaman, so if you wish to become this cinematic sensation, you have to act quickly.

5) Titan Speakerman 2.0 - Price: 399 Robux

Titan Speakerman 2.0 Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The Titan Speakerman 2.0 is the new and upgraded version of the Titan Speakerman. It has an even stronger blaster than its predecessor, which justifies its cost.

There can only be two of these Titans per server.

6) Titan Cameraman 2.0 - Price: 449 Robux

Titan Cameraman 2.0 Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The Titan Cameraman 2.0 is the beefier version of the Titan Cameraman. It brings multiple weapons and enhancements to the party.

However, keep in mind that there are only two big Titan slots per server.

7) Titan TV Man 2.0 - Price: 549 Robux

Titan TV Man 2.0 Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The upgraded Titan TV Man 2.0 now wields an even more powerful energy blade.

As you already know, there are only two big Titan slots per server, so you have to be quick on the draw.

So there you have it, folks; the complete lowdown on Super Toilet Brawl gamepasses. Grab a Gamepass you resonate with, unleash your newfound powers, and show your enemies who's the boss.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to visit the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to catch wind of the latest news, updates, and events taking place in the platform's metaverse.