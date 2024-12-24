  • home icon
+1 Block Per Click Codes (January 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Jan 23, 2025 09:53 GMT
Latest codes in +1 Block Per Click (Image via Roblox)

With the latest +1 Block Per Click codes, you can have the biggest collection of blocks in this Roblox experience. Here, you must use your mouse to mine the blocks and gain more area and resources. You can also get special pets that have bonuses and make you stronger. The only function is to click on the blocks to destroy them and the number of blocks accumulates over time.

You should buy upgrades using in-game money to enhance either the clicking process or get extra abilities. You can also open other locations, features, or levels as you advance in your career. Auto clickers are a form of innovation that can help with grinding and boost growth.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in +1 Block Per Click. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All +1 Block Per Click Codes (Active)

Free active codes in +1 Block Per Click (Image via Roblox)

The following are the active codes for +1 Block Per Click:

release

100 Blocks / 100x Blocks (Latest)

oblivion

10000 Blocks

8mvisits

8000 Blocks

heaven

Heaven Pet

10klikes

Huge Blocks

alien

Alien Pet

visit1.5m

1,500x Blocks

Inactive +1 Block Per Click codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for +1 Block Per Click.

How to redeem +1 Block Per Click codes

Redeem codes in +1 Block Per Click (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for +1 Block Per Click is a straightforward process:

  • Open +1 Block Per Click on Roblox.
  • Click on the Codes icon located on the right side of the game.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into Enter Code textbox
  • Click on the green Redeem button and enjoy your rewards.

What are +1 Block Per Click codes about, and what’s their importance?

Collect all the blocks in +1 Block Per Click (Image via Roblox)

Codes for +1 Block Per Click grant you direct blocks, multiplier rewards, pet rewards as well as a couple of other rewards which are special items. Direct block gives you extra blocks for construction, zone expansion, and enhancements. Multiplier rewards increase block counts, while pet rewards offer temporary power boosts.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

+1 Block Per Click codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

+1 Block Per Click invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

To enjoy all the bonuses +1 Block Per Click offers, ensure you redeem codes properly. Double-check the details, join the official Roblox group, and act quickly to prevent expiration. Capitalization is key. Keep a record of current codes and stay updated for new ones.

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new +1 Block Per Click codes

You can find the latest codes for +1 Block Per Click on Diamond Pickaxe Games! Roblox Group.

FAQs on +1 Block Per Click codes

What is the latest +1 Block Per Click code?

The latest code in +1 Block Per Click is "release", which grants you free 100 Blocks / 100x Blocks.

Which code provides the best rewards in +1 Block Per Click?

The code "oblivion" grants you free 10000 Blocks, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for +1 Block Per Click?

Codes grant blocks, multipliers, pets, and special items to boost construction, expansion, XP, and access to new content.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

