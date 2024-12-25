  • home icon
Beast Force codes (February 2025)

By Aniket
Modified Feb 14, 2025 12:49 GMT
Feature image of Beast Force codes
Find a list of all the active Beast Force codes (Image via Roblox)

Using Beast Force codes can help you dominate the battlefield by providing you with essential resources, such as in-game currency, Beast Cells, and other daily items. While some players refrain from using the codes, fearing they are risky, these codes are actually issued by the developers and are completely safe to use.

This article features all the active codes, and other important information like how to redeem codes in Beast Force, their importance, and what to do if they aren't working.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Beast Force. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

List of active Beast Force codes

Redeem codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active codes for Beast Force in the following table. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of active Beast Force codes

Codes

Rewards

berserk

12 Beast Cells (Latest)

06d

6 Beast Cells

beastforce2025

6 Beast Cells and 3k Yen

narumi

Beast Cells

fixingit

Beast Cells

no2wpn

Yen

merryxmasbeastforce

26 Beast Cells

2k

12 Beast Cells

no10

9 Beast Cells

All inactive Beast Force codes

Featured here are all the inactive codes in Beast Force.

Inactive Beast Force codes

Code

Rewards

10iscoming

3 Beast Cells

beastwalker

3 Beast Cells

beastforce

9 Beast Cells

opentesting

3 Beast Cells

no9

3 Beast Cells

hoshina

3 Beast Cells

How to redeem Beast Force codes

Codebox in Beast Force (Image via Roblox)
Codebox in Beast Force (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes in this Roblox title.

  • After starting the game, click on the character profile at the top of the screen.
  • From there, click on the "Redeem" button and a codebox will appear on the screen.
  • Copy-paste the above codes in the codebox and hit the black "Redeem" button to receive rewards.

Importance of Beast Force codes

Use Beast Cells to change your Division (Image via Roblox)
Use Beast Cells to change your Division (Image via Roblox)

In Beast Force, you can collect Beast Cells after defeating Kaijus on the battlefield. It is an important resource required to change your Division in this title, which is essential for gaining stronger abilities. Each Division in this game is tied to a specific rarity and rolling for the best one is kind of difficult. That being said, you will have to roll multiple times before you finally get your hands on the desired one.

Beast Force codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)
Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

You might receive a message saying "Something went wrong" while redeeming the codes because the code you are using is either expired or entered incorrectly. To avoid this problem, you should always cross-verify them before redemption. Remember, all the codes are case-sensitive and they must be entered as they are, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more Beast Force codes

For all the latest information and codes, join the Beast Force Discord Server. The developers post everything related to the game there, so you can stay in the loop.

FAQs about Beast Force

What are the latest codes in Beast Force?

"berserk" is the latest code and it can be redeemed for free Beast Cells.

How to redeem codes in Beast Force

You can redeem the active codes using the Redeem option in the profile menu.

When do codes expire in Beast Force?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

