Hell's Kitchen codes (February 2025)

Life as a chef in Gordon Ramsay's infamous Hell's Kitchen is tiresome, but active Hell's Kitchen codes can help take the fatigue away. They are easy to redeem and are one of the best ways to earn free Coins. The in-game currency is used to purchase Power-Ups (special abilities) and will help you gain an edge over your opponents. Instead of cooking and completing challenges for hours to earn Coins, you can redeem the featured codes and claim them within a few seconds.

This article features all the active codes for Hell's Kitchen, the redemption process, Coins' usage, and more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Hell's Kitchen codes. We'll keep updating this article whenever new codes for Hell's Kitchen debut, hence stay tuned.

Active Hell's Kitchen codes

Here are all the active codes in Hell's Kitchen. They may go inactive at any moment. Hence, you are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of active Hell’s Kitchen codes Code Rewards GORDONRAMSAY Coins (Latest) RELEASE 60 Coins

Inactive Hell's Kitchen codes

There are no expired codes for Hell's Kitchen at the moment. If any active ones expire, the same will be posted here.

How to redeem Hell's Kitchen codes?

Promo codes in Hell's kitchen are case and space-sensitive (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Hell's Kitchen:

After you spawn on the lobby, hit the shopping cart icon on your right side.

The "SHOP" interface will appear with the code box above the list UI.

Copy any code and paste it in the "Enter a code..." text box.

Press the "Submit" button to redeem the code.

Hell's Kitchen code rewards and their usage

Inventory in Hell's Kitchen (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned before, Coins are used to purchase Power-Ups. The following are all the Power-Ups in Hell's Kitchen with their use and price:

Time Machine — Speed up your dishes and defy the laws of time — $50

Fling Tool — Throw your opponents around the kitchen to sabotage their dishes! — $50

Kitchen Demon — Slow down a selected opponent in the kitchen — $100

Elimination Immunity — Activate this to avoid elimination in the next round of voting — $500

Blackout — Turn the lights out in your opponent's team! — $650

You can view the purchased Power-Ups by pressing the backpack icon on the right side. Once you click it, a dialog box titled "INVENTORY" will appear featuring the newly obtained Power-Ups.

Hell's Kitchen code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Double-check the entered code before hitting the "Submit" button (Image via Roblox)

After redeeming an invalid code, a dialog box titled "Invalid!" stating "That code does not exist!" error notification is displayed. However, if an active code is redeemed twice, the "Code already used!" will appear. Prevent typographical mistakes by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption procedure.

Where to find new Hell's Kitchen codes?

The new codes will be written on the game's official Roblox page. However, an easier option is keeping track of our active codes for Hell's Kitchen list, which will be updated regularly.

FAQs on Hell's Kitchen codes

What are the latest Hell's Kitchen codes?

"GORDONRAMSAY" is the only active code in Hell's Kitchen.

When will the active codes for Hell's Kitchen expire?

The active codes do not have expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment.

Can you claim UGCs by redeeming the codes?

As of now, none of the active codes in Hell's Kitchen offer free UGCs upon redemption.

