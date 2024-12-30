  • home icon
Rift Hunters codes (January 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Jan 25, 2025 09:18 GMT
Rift Hunters codes
This article provides the latest codes in Rift Hunters (Image via Roblox)

By redeeming the latest Rift Hunters codes in Roblox, you can traverse various dimensions and kill mysterious creatures. Rift Hunters requires you to travel across dimensions, defeat creatures, seek treasures, improve your equipment, and accomplish tasks to become the best hunter. Doing this helps you to level up and complete more quests.

Boss fighting is also included and new rifts and challenges emerge over seasonal updates and improvements. If you enjoy action and exploration, you will enjoy RIft Hunters. This article provides the active codes for the game to help you get started.

All Rift Hunters codes (active)

There are currently a few free active codes in Rift Hunters (Image via Roblox)
Below are the active codes for Rift Hunters:

List of Active Rift Hunters Codes

Code

Rewards

thankyou1k

Weapon Box (Latest)

500hunters

7 Days Mask Box

thanks200likes

2x Soul Coin Boost

Inactive Rift Hunters codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Rift Hunters.

How to redeem Rift Hunters codes

Redeem codes in Rift Hunters (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes for Rift Hunters by following these steps:

  • Launch Rift Hunters on Roblox.
  • Go to the ‘Redeem Present’ circle.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into the ‘Enter Code Here’ textbox.
  • Click on the orange ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Rift Hunters codes about, and what’s their importance?

Collect all the weapons in Rift Hunters (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Rift Hunters reward you with useful items. The Weapon Box brings new weapons, provides useful equipment, and can help you vary your gameplay. The Mask Box gives a mask for seven days and provides cosmetic changes and possible attribute improvements. The 2x Soul Coin Boost increases the rate through which you gain Soul Coins, an important in-game currency.

Rift Hunters codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

A Rift Hunters invalid code error (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Rift Hunters offer plenty of rewards, but redeeming them the right way is crucial. Check the spelling and letter casing: source them from the official Roblox group and redeem them quickly. Keep a list of current codes for easier tracking.

Where to find new Rift Hunters codes

You can find the latest codes for Rift Hunters on BraveTurtles Roblox Group and the Rift Hunter Discord server.

FAQs on Rift Hunters code

What is the latest Rift Hunters code?

The latest code in Rift Hunters is "thankyou1k", which grants you a free Weapon Box.

Which code provides the best rewards in Rift Hunters?

The code "thanks200likes" grants you a free 2x Soul Coin Boost, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Rift Hunters?

Codes grant weapons, masks, and coin boosts to enhance gameplay, attributes, and currency acquisition.

Quick Links

