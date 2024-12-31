The Maze Runner codes (January 2025)

Utilizing the latest The Maze Runner codes can help you complete mazes and survive in Roblox. Survival horror game The Maze Runner revolves around puzzles. In it, you control a character who must survive by defeating enemies guarding a room and passing through the next locked door. All of this takes place in the dark, and you have limited resources to navigate your way past everything.

You will also see different kinds of mazes that have possible codes which act as keys. Codes can be exchanged for money to buy keys that, in turn, unlock chests containing treasures, including ancillary rewards.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in The Maze Runner. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All The Maze Runner codes (active)

There is currently only one active code for The Maze Runner (Image via Roblox)

There is currently only one active code for The Maze Runner:

Trending

List of Active The Maze Runner Codes Code Rewards tmr2023 x1 Gold Key, x1 Silver Key, x1 Bronze Key, and 250 Coins

Inactive The Maze Runner codes

Below are the inactive codes for The Maze Runner:

List of The Maze Runner Inactive Codes Code Rewards HALLOWEEN 950 Coins, 1x Gold Key, 3x Silver Key, 3x Bronze Key, XP Boost 60KLIKES 450 Coins, 3x Silver Key, 1x Gold Key, XP Boost 50KLIKES 450 Coins, 1x Gold Key, XP Boost THANKYOU 3x Silver Keys, 2x Bronze Keys, XP Boost FIXES 450 Coins, 1x Gold Key, XP Boost 40KLIKES 3x Silver Keys, 2x Bronze Keys, XP Boost SPECTATE 3x Silver Keys, 2x Bronze Keys, XP Boost GEMS 450 Coins, 1x Gold Key, XP Boost

How to redeem The Maze Runner codes

Redeem codes in The Maze Runner (Image via Roblox)

Redeem codes for The Maze Runner by following these steps:

Launch The Maze Runner on Roblox.

Click on the ‘Codes’ icon located on the left side of the game.

Copy and paste the code from this guide into the ‘Type your code here’ textbox.

Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are The Maze Runner codes about, and what’s their importance?

Customize your character in The Maze Runner (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in The Maze Runner will reward you with gold, silver, and bronze keys that can be used to unlock treasures. By unlocking these treasures, you will receive golden coins that can be spent to acquire better equipment, open new areas, and obtain other necessary items, leading to an enhanced exploration.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

The Maze Runner codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

An invalid code error in The Maze Runner (Image via Roblox)

If codes for The Maze Runner don't work, they have likely expired. The developers often release limited-time codes during special events or milestones. For instance, holiday codes may only be valid during the festive season. Incorrect entries, such as typos or wrong letter casing could also cause errors.

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits codes

Where to find new The Maze Runner codes

You can find the latest codes for The Maze Runner on the Revolution Games Roblox group.

FAQs on The Maze Runner code

What is the latest The Maze Runner code?

The latest code in The Maze Runner is "tmr2023," which grants you free x1 Gold Key, x1 Silver Key, x1 Bronze Key, and 250 Coins.

Which code provides the best rewards in The Maze Runner?

Since there is only one active code, "tmr2023" offers the best rewards.

How beneficial are codes for The Maze Runner?

Codes grant keys to unlock treasures, earning coins for better gear, new areas, and enhanced exploration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024