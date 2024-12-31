Liar's Table codes (January 2025)

Using the latest Liar's Table codes, you can lie to and trick your opponents to win in this Roblox card game. Here, the main goal is to expose your opponent's deception and deliver the perfect lie. You can use codes to get free cash and cosmetics, as well as unique voices to mock your adversaries. You earn money each time you clear a round. This can be used to purchase character voices, card and potion skins, and other items.

In the multiplayer version, you must lie and expose falsehoods in a virtual environment that mimics an enigmatic gathering around a table. You can also play with friends or others.

All Liar's Table codes (active)

Free active codes in Liar's Table (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Liar's Table:

List of Active Liar's Table Codes Code Rewards GIFTING 150 Peppermints (NEW) CHRISTMAS2024 100 Peppermints 10KLIKES 100 Cash WINTER2024 Free winter-themed card WEEKEND 500 Cash

Inactive Liar's Table codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Liar's Table.

How to redeem Liar's Table codes

Redeem codes to earn rewards in Liar's Table (Image via Roblox)

Redeem codes for Liar's Table by following these steps:

Open Liar's Table on Roblox.

Click on the "Codes" icon located on the upper side of the game.

Copy and paste the code from this guide into the "Enter Code" textbox.

Click on the "Enter" button on your keyboard and enjoy your rewards.

What are Liar's Table codes about, and what’s their importance?

Create your own table in Liar's Table (Image via Roblox)

Peppermints can be earned from codes. They are widely used to unlock various items and accessories, leading to a long list of unique holiday items. Additionally, you can obtain cash to buy almost anything, including objects needed to improve strategies and also to make necessary enhancements.

Liar's Table codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Liar's Table invalid code error (Image via Roblox)

Codes often have limited validity periods and may not work due to expiration. Incorrectly entering the code, such as typos or adding extra spaces may also cause issues. To prevent this, copy and paste the code. Certain codes come with requirements like reaching a particular level in the game before they can be used.

Where to find new Liar's Table codes

You can find the latest codes for Liar's Table on the Overhaul Entertainment Roblox group and the Overhaul Entertainment Discord server.

FAQs on Liar's Table code

What is the latest Liar's Table code?

The latest code in Liar's Table is "GIFTING," which grants you 150 free Peppermints.

Which code provides the best rewards in Liar's Table?

The code "WEEKEND" grants you free 500 Cash, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Liar's Table?

Codes offer free cash, card upgrades, voices, potions, and decks, enhancing gameplay and fixing bluff malfunctions.

