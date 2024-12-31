Pup Army codes (December 2024)

Using the latest Pup Army codes, you can train your puppy army to win competitions. Pup Army belongs to the strategy category. You must train your puppy army and equip your pups to pass different levels. You can build up an army of over 100 puppies, each of which may have special talents and characteristics. Through the breeding of two pups, better comrades are created, which improves the army's fighting capabilities.

The goal is to form the biggest puppy team, so essentially, you must manage resources and combine efforts to beat stronger opponents. Codes include benefits like boosts and strength, which help you in your progress.

All Pup Army codes (Active)

Free active codes in Pup Army (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Pup Army.

List of Active Pup Army Codes Code Rewards Thanksgiving Freebies (NEW) UPD2 Freebies hamburger x3 Coins Boost UPD1 x1 Strength Boosts release Small Coins Pack

Inactive Pup Army codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Pup Army.

How to redeem Pup Army codes

Redeem codes in Pup Army (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Pup Army is a straightforward process:

Open Pup Army on Roblox.

Click on the "Shop" icon located on the left side of the game.

Copy and paste the code from this guide into "Enter Code" textbox

Click on the green "GO" button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Pup Army codes about, and what’s their importance?

Get daily free gifts in Pup Army (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Pup Army offer you different rewards such as coins boost and coins pack. Coins booster helps you to increase coin values and enables you to progress more and hire more drivers.

Another code increases in-game currency to upgrade your location on the map and unlock new content. These codes improve gameplay and raise more revenues for you so you can advance faster.

Pup Army codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Pup Army invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

A reason your codes might not work is that they’ve expired. Event-based or holiday-themed codes usually have a finite lifespan. Mistakes during entry, such as typos or omitted characters, could also cause issues. To avoid this, copy and paste the codes into the game.

Where to find new Pup Army codes

You can find the latest codes for Pup Army on Funky Ferret Studios Roblox Group & Pup Army! Discord server.

FAQs on Pup Army codes

What are the latest Pup Army codes?

The latest code in Pup Army is "Thanksgiving", which grants you freebies.

Which code provides the best rewards in Pup Army?

The code "hamburger" grants you a free x3 Coins Boost, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Pup Army?

Codes provide coin boosts and packs to enhance progress, hire drivers, unlock content, and upgrade gameplay for faster advancement.

