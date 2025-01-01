Spiked Codes (January 2025)

Spiked codes are now available for players to redeem free rewards in the game, that can help them in their progression. Inspired by the Haikyuu anime, this Roblox game focuses on volleyball, where you can team up with other players to compete in rounds and defeat opponents.

By redeeming free codes, you can earn in-game cash and various other items, giving you an advantage and boosting your chances of making it onto the leaderboard.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Spiked. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Spiked are issued.

All Spiked codes (Active)

Select a court and start playing (Image via Roblox)

There are only a few active codes remaining in the game. You can find them listed below:

List of active Spiked codes Codes Rewards AUTOSBUGFIXES 25,000 Yen SRY4SHUTDOWN 20,000 Yen MATCHQUEUES 10,000 Yen SPIKEDMAS 75,000 Yen 20KFAVS 15,000 Yen SPIKEDPATCH1 45,000 Yen

Inactive Spiked codes

The codes listed below have expired and are no longer valid in the game. We will keep this list updated to minimize confusion and help you quickly redeem the active codes.

List of inactive Spiked codes Codes Rewards PSCOMMANDS Free Yen RELEASE Free Yen QUICKPATCH2 Free Yen BOOMJUMPFIX Free Yen QUICKPATCH1 Free Yen

How to redeem Spiked codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in the game. The process is simple and requires just a few clicks:

Open Roblox on any device, or log in to the website using a browser like Google Chrome. Locate the game and click on its thumbnail to open the game's home page. Click the play button to launch the game, and wait a few minutes for it to load. Once your avatar is summoned, press the M key to open the menu. Select the "Store" option on the right-hand side of the screen. A text box will appear for entering the code. Enter the code into the textbox and press the Enter key to redeem it.

The in-game money will be added to your account immediately.

Why are codes important in Spiked?

Codes in Spiked are important because they can be redeemed for in-game money, which plays a crucial role in enhancing your gameplay. The money can be used to improve your character's receive and jump accuracy, as well as increase the height of your volleyball's throw. Additionally, it allows you to customize the ball's trail by selecting your favorite color, adding a personal touch to your experience.

Spiked code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Make sure to always enter the code exactly as it appears, paying attention to case sensitivity. Copying and pasting the code can help avoid typos. Don't forget to include any special characters and numbers, as they are essential for the code to work properly.

Where to find the latest codes in Spiked?

Social Account (Image via YouTube.com)

The latest codes for Spiked can be found in videos posted on the creator's official YouTube account, Momentum Games. You can also join the game's official private Discord server to receive exclusive codes and interact with other players.

FAQs on Spiked codes

How many times can you redeem the Spiked codes?

All Spiked codes can be redeemed only once per account, which is standard for all codes in Roblox games.

When do the codes expire in Spiked?

The expiration dates for Spiked codes are unknown, as the creators of the game do not share this information.

How many Spiked codes can be redeemed in a day?

You can redeem all the codes in the game at once.

