  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Zombie Race codes (March 2025)

Zombie Race codes (March 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Mar 07, 2025 16:14 GMT
Zombie Race codes
Latest codes in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)

Race away from zombies as fast as you can in Roblox with the latest Zombie Race codes. Zombie Race is a fun and fast-moving experience, as you get behind the wheels of zombies and race with others. You can utilize bonuses in the form of power-ups, shields, and speed boosts. Furthermore, customize your looks by opting for skins, costumes, and accessories on your zombie characters.

Ad

Your journey will see threats, which include pits, barricades, and several other barriers to stop your movement. Real-time racing provides the extra edge, and you can challenge others. As you progress, you will earn certain power ups to increase your speed, and you are awarded more bonuses as you win more races.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Zombie Race. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Active Zombie Race codes

Free active codes in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)
Free active codes in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Zombie Race.

Ad

List of Active Zombie Race Codes

Code

Rewards

InsaneCode1

2x Wins Boost (Latest)

Update2

2x Wins Boost

Update1

15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost

boostlong

15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost

description

15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost1

FreeBoost2

1.5 Wins Boosts for 20 Minutes

RELEASE

1.5 Wins Boosts for 15 Minutes

Ad

Inactive Zombie Race codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Zombie Race.

How to redeem Zombie Race codes

Redeem codes in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Zombie Race is a straightforward process:

Ad
  • Open Zombie Race on Roblox.
  • Click on the ‘Codes’ icon located on the right side of the game.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into ‘Enter Code Here’ textbox
  • Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Zombie Race codes about, and what’s their importance?

Escape the zombies in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)
Escape the zombies in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Zombie Race can temporarily increase your winning rate. The 2x Wins Boost increases wins, enhancing progression and allowing you to climb the leaderboard faster. The Free 15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost boosts win rate to 150% for 15 minutes, while the 1.5 Wins Boosts offer 50% wins for 20 and 15 minutes.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Zombie Race codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Zombie Race invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Zombie Race invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

To make the most of Zombie Race, redeem codes accurately and promptly. Ensure correct spelling, use the official Roblox group, and act fast before they expire. Stay involved with the game community for updates and events. Keep track of codes you’ve redeemed and look for new ones often.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Zombie Race codes

You can find the latest codes for Zombie Race on Box7! Studios Roblox Group & Box! Studios Discord server.

Other Roblox Game Codes
Bubble Gum Adventures codesPunch League codes
Dealership Life RP codesPull Up Legends codes
Smoothie Factory Tycoon codesHack an Evil Crocodile codes
My Bakery codesPogo Simulator codes
Factory RNG codesRyujin Codes
Ad

FAQs on Zombie Race codes

What are the latest Zombie Race codes?

The latest code in Zombie Race is "InsaneCode1", which grants you free 2x Wins Boost.

Which code provides the best rewards in Zombie Race?

The codes "RELEASE" & "FreeBoost2" grants you free 1.5 Wins Boosts for 15 Minutes, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Zombie Race?

Codes boost win rates, enhancing progression and leaderboard rankings temporarily.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी