Zombie Race codes (March 2025)

Race away from zombies as fast as you can in Roblox with the latest Zombie Race codes. Zombie Race is a fun and fast-moving experience, as you get behind the wheels of zombies and race with others. You can utilize bonuses in the form of power-ups, shields, and speed boosts. Furthermore, customize your looks by opting for skins, costumes, and accessories on your zombie characters.

Your journey will see threats, which include pits, barricades, and several other barriers to stop your movement. Real-time racing provides the extra edge, and you can challenge others. As you progress, you will earn certain power ups to increase your speed, and you are awarded more bonuses as you win more races.

Active Zombie Race codes

Free active codes in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Zombie Race.

List of Active Zombie Race Codes Code Rewards InsaneCode1 2x Wins Boost (Latest) Update2 2x Wins Boost Update1 15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost boostlong 15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost description 15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost1 FreeBoost2 1.5 Wins Boosts for 20 Minutes RELEASE 1.5 Wins Boosts for 15 Minutes

Inactive Zombie Race codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Zombie Race.

How to redeem Zombie Race codes

Redeem codes in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Zombie Race is a straightforward process:

Open Zombie Race on Roblox.

Click on the ‘Codes’ icon located on the right side of the game.

Copy and paste the code from this guide into ‘Enter Code Here’ textbox

Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Zombie Race codes about, and what’s their importance?

Escape the zombies in Zombie Race (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Zombie Race can temporarily increase your winning rate. The 2x Wins Boost increases wins, enhancing progression and allowing you to climb the leaderboard faster. The Free 15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost boosts win rate to 150% for 15 minutes, while the 1.5 Wins Boosts offer 50% wins for 20 and 15 minutes.

Zombie Race codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Zombie Race invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

To make the most of Zombie Race, redeem codes accurately and promptly. Ensure correct spelling, use the official Roblox group, and act fast before they expire. Stay involved with the game community for updates and events. Keep track of codes you’ve redeemed and look for new ones often.

Where to find new Zombie Race codes

You can find the latest codes for Zombie Race on Box7! Studios Roblox Group & Box! Studios Discord server.

FAQs on Zombie Race codes

What are the latest Zombie Race codes?

The latest code in Zombie Race is "InsaneCode1", which grants you free 2x Wins Boost.

Which code provides the best rewards in Zombie Race?

The codes "RELEASE" & "FreeBoost2" grants you free 1.5 Wins Boosts for 15 Minutes, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Zombie Race?

Codes boost win rates, enhancing progression and leaderboard rankings temporarily.

