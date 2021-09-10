Roblox Heroes Online codes (September 2021)

Roblox Heroes Online takes inspiration from the popular series My Hero Academia.
Players are able to choose what path they want to take in Roblox Heroes Online. They can become a hero and save the day or become a villain and wreak havoc across the world.
Roblox Heroes Online currently has only one active code for new players to use, but there are plenty of expired codes that may be activated again in the near future.
Codes for Roblox Heroes Online (September 2021)
Active Codes
The active code for Roblox Heroes Online as of September 2021 provides spins for players to unlock new items that can improve their character, change their appearance, and more.
- Super7: Redeem this code for 7 Spins
Expired Codes
TheLastOne: Redeem this code for 5 Epic Spins
- 2kids: Redeem this code for 5 Epic Spins
- Bluebird: Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins
- Tsukuyomi: Redeem this code for 10 Rare Spins
- TomuraCrisis: Redeem this code for 8 Rare Spins
- BLOODLINES: Redeem this code for 7 Rare Spins
- ErenYeager!: Redeem this code for 7 Epic Spins
- Bizarre: Redeem this code for 6 Epic Spins
- Iggy: Redeem this code for 5 Epic Spins
- 2018: Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins
- VolumeWinning: Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins
- Gentle: Redeem this code for 2 Epic Spins
- DelayPlatinum: Redeem this code for 2 Epic Spins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Heroes Online
Entering codes and redeeming them in Roblox Heroes Online is a very simple process. Just launch the game and wait for the main menu to load. The code redemption window can be accessed from here.
There is a giant 'Codes' button on the main menu. Click it to open a new window with a text box. Copy and paste the code into the text box and press the 'Submit' button. This will redeem the code and provide the respective reward.