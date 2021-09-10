Roblox Heroes Online codes (September 2021)

Roblox Heroes Online takes inspiration from the popular series My Hero Academia.

Players are able to choose what path they want to take in Roblox Heroes Online. They can become a hero and save the day or become a villain and wreak havoc across the world.

Roblox Heroes Online currently has only one active code for new players to use, but there are plenty of expired codes that may be activated again in the near future.

Codes for Roblox Heroes Online (September 2021)

A featured image for Heroes Online (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

The active code for Roblox Heroes Online as of September 2021 provides spins for players to unlock new items that can improve their character, change their appearance, and more.

Super7: Redeem this code for 7 Spins

Expired Codes

TheLastOne : Redeem this code for 5 Epic Spins

2kids : Redeem this code for 5 Epic Spins

: Redeem this code for 5 Epic Spins Bluebird : Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins

: Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins Tsukuyomi : Redeem this code for 10 Rare Spins

: Redeem this code for 10 Rare Spins TomuraCrisis : Redeem this code for 8 Rare Spins

: Redeem this code for 8 Rare Spins BLOODLINES : Redeem this code for 7 Rare Spins

: Redeem this code for 7 Rare Spins ErenYeager! : Redeem this code for 7 Epic Spins

: Redeem this code for 7 Epic Spins Bizarre : Redeem this code for 6 Epic Spins

: Redeem this code for 6 Epic Spins Iggy : Redeem this code for 5 Epic Spins

: Redeem this code for 5 Epic Spins 2018 : Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins

: Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins VolumeWinning : Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins

: Redeem this code for 3 Epic Spins Gentle : Redeem this code for 2 Epic Spins

: Redeem this code for 2 Epic Spins DelayPlatinum: Redeem this code for 2 Epic Spins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Heroes Online

The code redemption window in Heroes Online (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Entering codes and redeeming them in Roblox Heroes Online is a very simple process. Just launch the game and wait for the main menu to load. The code redemption window can be accessed from here.

There is a giant 'Codes' button on the main menu. Click it to open a new window with a text box. Copy and paste the code into the text box and press the 'Submit' button. This will redeem the code and provide the respective reward.

