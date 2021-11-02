Roblox Squid Game codes in November 2021

With the rising popularity of Netflix's Squid Game, Roblox Squid Game X is taking off just as fast. And with thousands of more likes, more codes have been released in celebration. The number of codes has nearly tripled since its release.

Players will need to launch Roblox, log into Roblox Squid Game X, and use every code listed below to get a nice bounty of Coins towards their desired items.

Working codes for Roblox Squid Game X in November

With enough coins, players can buy loot (Image via Roblox)

So far, these are the working codes in Roblox Squid Game X, so use these codes fast before they expire:

75MIL : Redeem for 75 Coins

: Redeem for 75 Coins UPDATE6RELEASE : Redeem for 150 Coins

: Redeem for 150 Coins 50KLIKES: Redeem for 100 Coins

Expired Roblox Squid Game X codes

One of the several expired codes (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, none of the following Roblox Squid Game X codes work anymore. It just goes to show that players need to use Roblox codes as soon as possible.

50MIL : Redeem for 50 Coins

: Redeem for 50 Coins 35KLIKES : Redeem for 100 Coins

: Redeem for 100 Coins GUARDS : Redeem for 35 Coins

: Redeem for 35 Coins UPDATE5RELEASE : Redeem for 150 Coins

: Redeem for 150 Coins 10MIL : Redeem for 50 Coins

: Redeem for 50 Coins 20KCONC : Redeem for 50 Coins

: Redeem for 50 Coins UPDATE3RELEASE : Redeem for 75 Coins

: Redeem for 75 Coins UPDATE4RELEASE : Redeem for 100 Coins

: Redeem for 100 Coins 28KLIKES: Redeem for 28 Coins

How to redeem Roblox Squid Game X codes

The code bar has been replaced (Image via Roblox)

With a few more Roblox codes in their hands, naturally players will want to use them for the reward. The codes can be cashed in for Coins, that buy chests and boosts. While chests reveal cosmetic items, like clothing, the boosts can give you an edge during each challenge.

Here's how to redeem them:

Step 1 : To start, log in to your Roblox account and launch Squid Game X.

: To start, log in to your Roblox account and launch Squid Game X. Step 2 : After the game launches and you are in, look on the left-hand side. There are several menu icons.

: After the game launches and you are in, look on the left-hand side. There are several menu icons. Step 3 : Select the Twitter icon. This will launch the code menu.

: Select the Twitter icon. This will launch the code menu. Step 4: Input one of the working codes listed above. It is case sensitive, so if it is not capitalized, it must be when used. Otherwise, you will get an "Invalid Code" message.

You did it right if you see "Rewarded Successfully" (Image via Roblox)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the players were successful, they would get a confirmation message stating, “Rewarded Successfully.” Coins will automatically be deposited into their total and used immediately.

Edited by R. Elahi