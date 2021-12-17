Who is Justin Park? Artist goes viral after BTS' Jungkook praises his song 'On the Low' 

ARMYs have yet again taken the internet by storm as BTS member Jungkook gave an Instagram shoutout to singer/song-writer Justin Park's new track On the Low.

The K-Pop artist posted a Spotify screenshot of Park's song on his Instagram story, with the song playing in the background. He then added the story to his highlights.

BTS is known for their eye-popping performances and jaw-dropping good looks, but that's not all. The group is also known for its star power to make anything trend, from music to hats, and even dog toys.

So, it was no surprise that Park went viral after JK's story.

Jungkook Media⁷ @jkmediaupdate After Jungkook recommended Justin Park's song "On the Low" in his instagram story, both the song "on the low" and "Justin Park" are trending in Melon ( South Korea's Largest Streaming App ) at #1 and #2 respectively. After Jungkook recommended Justin Park's song "On the Low" in his instagram story, both the song "on the low" and "Justin Park" are trending in Melon ( South Korea's Largest Streaming App ) at #1 and #2 respectively. https://t.co/0WxNBO90l7

Justin Park thanks Jungkook for promoting him

The artist was in seventh heaven when he found out about it, and was ecstatic to share the news on his social media platforms.

He duly thanked the BTS artist on Twitter and Instagram stories. He said:

"Guys, I don't know what's going on, but I am so happy. And Jungkook thank you so much, BTS thank you, you guys are doing an amazing job for our people. And look guys anybody who has been following me for years on end now, I have been doing this for 9 years, and thank you to my fans so much, I can't believe it."

cestlavie_90💜⁷ @90_cestlavie

Justin Park after Jungkook shared his song 🥺 윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment [abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz] instagram story



🐰 the song is so good... <aegyo> [abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz] instagram story 🐰 the song is so good... <aegyo> https://t.co/O6JYvR6jl8 "Guys I don't know what's going on, but I'm so happy & Jungkook thank you, thank you so much, @BTS_twt thank you, you guys are doing amazing things for ppl. I've been doing this for 9 yrs, thank you guys so much, I can't believe it."Justin Park after Jungkook shared his song 🥺 twitter.com/btsinthemoment… "Guys I don't know what's going on, but I'm so happy & Jungkook thank you, thank you so much, @BTS_twt thank you, you guys are doing amazing things for ppl. I've been doing this for 9 yrs, thank you guys so much, I can't believe it."Justin Park after Jungkook shared his song 🥺 twitter.com/btsinthemoment… https://t.co/IYtAoMosC5

Check out Justin Park's sensational new track:

Fans applaud Jungkook's influence and Park's music

After Jungkook's story made Justin Park go viral, many music buffs took to Twitter to congratulate the up-and-coming artist.

💜GrisKookie25💜 @griscupcake25 @JustinParkMusic @BTSmadrid_fbase @bts_bighit @BTS_twt I was listening to your song and I must say that Jk is right, it's very good @JustinParkMusic @BTSmadrid_fbase @bts_bighit @BTS_twt I was listening to your song and I must say that Jk is right, it's very good https://t.co/BDARKHrh0s

Adea⁷✨🔮 @AaRrMmYy1209 @JustinParkMusic @Murisanvlogs @bts_bighit @BTS_twt You deserved, you are an talented artist and it seems like you are and amazing person to grounded and humble😍💜❤️ Wish you alot of sucsses🥰 @JustinParkMusic @Murisanvlogs @bts_bighit @BTS_twt You deserved, you are an talented artist and it seems like you are and amazing person to grounded and humble😍💜❤️ Wish you alot of sucsses🥰

Who is Justin Park?

Justin Park is a South Korean/American singer and Pop artist, with a melodious voice. He was born in 1997 and is based out of Los Angeles, California. He has released several R&B songs and has previously covered various hit songs, including Butter by BTS, Fake Love by Drake, and 24K Magic by Bruno Mars.

He has been in the music industry for almost a decade and releases new tracks every now and then. Furthermore, he is also a songwriter and has written lyrics for various K-Pop bands.

Also Read Article Continues below

He dropped his first album, Places Like Home, in 2018.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia